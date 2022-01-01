Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taquitos in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve taquitos

Taquitos Appz image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

9360 Baltimore St. NE, Blaine

Avg 4 (1109 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taquitos Dinner$11.99
Three crispy corn tortillas stuffed, then rolled with shredded beef or chicken. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and Our Famous Cheese Sauce.
Taquitos Appz$11.99
Six crispy corn tortillas stuffed, then rolled with shredded beef or chicken. Served with sides of guacamole, sour cream and Our Famous Cheese Sauce.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
La Casita Mexican Restaurant image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

La Casita Mexican Restaurant

5085 Central Ave NE, Columbia Heights

Avg 4.6 (4027 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Taquitos$10.99
Crispy corn tortillas rolled with shredded beef and jalapeno cream cheese. Sprinkled with grated cotija cheese. Served with queso blanco.
More about La Casita Mexican Restaurant
La Casita Mexican Restaurant image

 

La Casita Mexican Restaurant

8955 Springbrook Dr NW, Coon Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Taquitos$10.99
Four crispy corn tortillas rolled with shredded beef and jalapeno cream cheese. Sprinkled with cotija cheese. Served with a side of queso blanco.
More about La Casita Mexican Restaurant
Lago Tacos image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Lago Tacos

2901 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 3.5 (340 reviews)
Takeout
Taquitos$8.95
marintaed chicken/sauteed onion/peppers/ co-jack cheese/potato/fried in corn tortillas/ drizzled with sour cream pico and green onion Gluten Friendly*
More about Lago Tacos

