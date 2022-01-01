Taquitos in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve taquitos
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
9360 Baltimore St. NE, Blaine
|Taquitos Dinner
|$11.99
Three crispy corn tortillas stuffed, then rolled with shredded beef or chicken. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and Our Famous Cheese Sauce.
|Taquitos Appz
|$11.99
Six crispy corn tortillas stuffed, then rolled with shredded beef or chicken. Served with sides of guacamole, sour cream and Our Famous Cheese Sauce.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
La Casita Mexican Restaurant
5085 Central Ave NE, Columbia Heights
|Beef Taquitos
|$10.99
Crispy corn tortillas rolled with shredded beef and jalapeno cream cheese. Sprinkled with grated cotija cheese. Served with queso blanco.
La Casita Mexican Restaurant
8955 Springbrook Dr NW, Coon Rapids
|Beef Taquitos
|$10.99
Four crispy corn tortillas rolled with shredded beef and jalapeno cream cheese. Sprinkled with cotija cheese. Served with a side of queso blanco.