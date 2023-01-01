Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tarts in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve tarts

BBQ

Boomin Barbecue

949 East Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis

Avg 4 (2 reviews)
Takeout
Baked Apple Tart$5.00
More about Boomin Barbecue
Hark! Cafe

430 N 1st Ave, Ste 150, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lemon Tart$8.00
Tart and tangy lemon filling in an almond shortbread crust. We make our lemon tart filling with preserved lemons, packed in salt at the peak of citrus season, which gives it an extra slightly savory intensity. Contains soy, coconut, almond.
More about Hark! Cafe
SANDWICHES

Heather's - 5201 Chicago Ave S

5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hazelnut Apricot Tart$6.00
Chocolate Caramel Pecan Tart$6.00
Ginger Pear Tart$6.00
More about Heather's - 5201 Chicago Ave S
Naviyas Thai Kitchen - Linden Hills

2812 W 43RD ST, MINNEAPOLIS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Key Lime Tart$9.00
More about Naviyas Thai Kitchen - Linden Hills
French Meadow

2610 Lyndale Avenue South, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lemon Meringue Tart$7.00
Fresh Fruit Tart$7.00
Berry Cream Tart (GF/V)$7.00
More about French Meadow
FRENCH FRIES

Alma

528 University Ave SE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1031 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Puff Pastry Tart$5.00
Ricotta, kimchi, cheddar.
More about Alma
NOLO's Kitchen and Bar - 515 Washington Av. N

515 Washington Avenue North, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Apple Tart$7.00
puff pastry, cognac apples, salted caramel ice cream
