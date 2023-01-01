Tarts in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve tarts
Boomin Barbecue
949 East Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis
|Baked Apple Tart
|$5.00
Hark! Cafe
430 N 1st Ave, Ste 150, Minneapolis
|Lemon Tart
|$8.00
Tart and tangy lemon filling in an almond shortbread crust. We make our lemon tart filling with preserved lemons, packed in salt at the peak of citrus season, which gives it an extra slightly savory intensity. Contains soy, coconut, almond.
Heather's - 5201 Chicago Ave S
5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis
|Hazelnut Apricot Tart
|$6.00
|Chocolate Caramel Pecan Tart
|$6.00
|Ginger Pear Tart
|$6.00
Naviyas Thai Kitchen - Linden Hills
2812 W 43RD ST, MINNEAPOLIS
|Key Lime Tart
|$9.00
French Meadow
2610 Lyndale Avenue South, Minneapolis
|Lemon Meringue Tart
|$7.00
|Fresh Fruit Tart
|$7.00
|Berry Cream Tart (GF/V)
|$7.00
Alma
528 University Ave SE, Minneapolis
|Puff Pastry Tart
|$5.00
Ricotta, kimchi, cheddar.