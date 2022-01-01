Potstickers in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve potstickers
More about V Bistro
PHO • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS
V Bistro
7429 E River Rd, Fridley
|Vegetarian Potstickers
|$6.95
6 tofu and vegetables filled potstickers served with a sweet soy sauce. Choice of fried or steamed.
|Potstickers
|$6.95
6 pork filled potstickers served with a sweet soy sauce. Choice of fried or steamed.
More about PS Steak
PS Steak
510 Groveland Ave, Minneapolis
|Pork Potstickers
|$9.00
W/ Black Vinegar Dipping Sauce
More about Sweet Basil Asian Cuisine
Sweet Basil Asian Cuisine
9310 Zane Ave N, Brooklyn Park
|Pot Stickers (6)
|$6.50
More about Bamboo Village - Coon Rapids
FRENCH FRIES
Bamboo Village - Coon Rapids
11880 ROUND LAKE BLVD NW, COON RAPIDS
|Potstickers (6x)
|$4.95
Handmade dough, hand wrapped, pork mixture inside. Served with a special garlic dipping sauce.
More about The Melting Pot
FONDUE
The Melting Pot
80 S 9th St, Minneapolis
|Crispy Potstickers
|$11.45
Chicken, Vegetables, Teriyaki Glaze
More about Flamin Thai
SANDWICHES
Flamin Thai
233 Cedar Ave S, Minneapolis
|Potstickers (6)
|$5.50