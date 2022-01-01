Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Potstickers in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants that serve potstickers

V Bistro image

PHO • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS

V Bistro

7429 E River Rd, Fridley

Avg 4.6 (1744 reviews)
Takeout
Vegetarian Potstickers$6.95
6 tofu and vegetables filled potstickers served with a sweet soy sauce. Choice of fried or steamed.
Potstickers$6.95
6 pork filled potstickers served with a sweet soy sauce. Choice of fried or steamed.
More about V Bistro
PS Steak image

 

PS Steak

510 Groveland Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Potstickers$9.00
W/ Black Vinegar Dipping Sauce
More about PS Steak
Consumer pic

 

Sweet Basil Asian Cuisine

9310 Zane Ave N, Brooklyn Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pot Stickers (6)$6.50
More about Sweet Basil Asian Cuisine
Potstickers (6x) image

FRENCH FRIES

Bamboo Village - Coon Rapids

11880 ROUND LAKE BLVD NW, COON RAPIDS

Avg 3.4 (185 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Potstickers (6x)$4.95
Handmade dough, hand wrapped, pork mixture inside. Served with a special garlic dipping sauce.
More about Bamboo Village - Coon Rapids
Crispy Potstickers image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

80 S 9th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (3576 reviews)
Crispy Potstickers$11.45
Chicken, Vegetables, Teriyaki Glaze
More about The Melting Pot
Flamin Thai image

SANDWICHES

Flamin Thai

233 Cedar Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (716 reviews)
Potstickers (6)$5.50
More about Flamin Thai

