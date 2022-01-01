Black bean burgers in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve black bean burgers
More about Eggy's Diner Minneapolis
Eggy's Diner Minneapolis
120 West 14th Street, Minneapolis
|Black Bean Burger
|$14.00
Black bean patty with lettuce, tomato, cheddar, onion, avocado, tomatillo ranch and house-made ranchero salsa on a toasted bun
More about The Unofficial - St Anthony
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
The Unofficial - St Anthony
3701 Stinson Blvd NE, St Anthony
|Black Bean Burger
|$13.00
House made vegan black bean patty with salsa, lettuce, tomato, and onion on an egg bun.
More about Victor's 1959 Cafe
FRENCH FRIES
Victor's 1959 Cafe
3756 Grand Ave S, Minneapolis
|BLACK BEAN BURGER
|$15.25
We make our black bean veggie burger in house from scratch and melt cheddar cheese on top. Served on toasted Cuban bread with sour cream, tomato & seasonal greens. Yum!
More about Blue Door Pub - Longfellow
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blue Door Pub - Longfellow
3448 42nd Ave S, minneapolis
|Black Bean Burger
|$10.50
Black bean burger, pepper jack cheese.
More about Blue Door Pub - University
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blue Door Pub - University
1514 Como Ave, Minneapolis
|Black Bean Burger
|$10.50
Black bean burger, pepper jack cheese.