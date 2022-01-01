Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Black bean burgers in Minneapolis

Go
Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve black bean burgers

Item pic

 

Eggy's Diner Minneapolis

120 West 14th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Black Bean Burger$14.00
Black bean patty with lettuce, tomato, cheddar, onion, avocado, tomatillo ranch and house-made ranchero salsa on a toasted bun
More about Eggy's Diner Minneapolis
The Unofficial image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

The Unofficial - St Anthony

3701 Stinson Blvd NE, St Anthony

Avg 4.3 (549 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Black Bean Burger$13.00
House made vegan black bean patty with salsa, lettuce, tomato, and onion on an egg bun.
More about The Unofficial - St Anthony
Victors 1959 Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Victor's 1959 Cafe

3756 Grand Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (2180 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BLACK BEAN BURGER$15.25
We make our black bean veggie burger in house from scratch and melt cheddar cheese on top. Served on toasted Cuban bread with sour cream, tomato & seasonal greens. Yum!
More about Victor's 1959 Cafe
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blue Door Pub - Longfellow

3448 42nd Ave S, minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (1207 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Black Bean Burger$10.50
Black bean burger, pepper jack cheese.
More about Blue Door Pub - Longfellow
Item pic

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blue Door Pub - University

1514 Como Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1086 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Black Bean Burger$10.50
Black bean burger, pepper jack cheese.
More about Blue Door Pub - University
Item pic

 

The Block Food & Drink

7007 Walker Street, St. Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Black Bean Burger$16.00
black bean, cilantro and wild mushroom blend, guacamole, pico de gallo, white Bama BBQ sauce and crispy tortilla strips
More about The Block Food & Drink

Browse other tasty dishes in Minneapolis

Pho

Gumbo

Reuben

Wedge Salad

Shrimp Wraps

Fritters

Chai Lattes

Turkey Bacon

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Minneapolis to explore

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

North Loop

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Longfellow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Minneapolis to explore

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (164 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (212 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (167 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (183 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (944 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston