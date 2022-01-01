Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chutney in Minneapolis

Go
Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve chutney

Item pic

 

Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine

3812 W 50th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (1012 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chutney Potatoes (V) (VG) (GF) (DF)$14.00
Crispy Baby Potatoes, Tossed With Onions & Glazed with Tamarind Sauce & Secret Spices.
Chutney Glazed Pork Ribs (Full Rack) (GF)$55.00
Off The Bone Asian Chutney Glaze, Smoked Apple And Sweet Potato Salad, Truffle Garlic Gel
Chutney Glazed Pork Spare Ribs$12.00
Off The Bone Asian Chutney Glaze, Smoked Apple And Sweet Potato Salad, Truffle Garlic Gel
More about Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine
Dancing Ganesha image

SOUPS • SALADS • CHICKEN

Dancing Ganesha

1100 Harmon Pl, Minneapolis

Avg 4.2 (918 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mango Chutney$4.00
sweet and spicy mango relish
More about Dancing Ganesha
Ariana Kabob & Gyro Bistro image

 

Ariana Kabob & Gyro Bistro

7115 Cedar Lake Rd, St. Louis Park

Avg 4.7 (2734 reviews)
Takeout
Habanero Chutney$1.50
More about Ariana Kabob & Gyro Bistro
Restaurant banner

 

Dancing Ganesha 2

8124 Minnesota 7, St Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mango Chutney$3.00
sweet and spicy mango relish
More about Dancing Ganesha 2

Browse other tasty dishes in Minneapolis

California Burgers

Short Ribs

Dumplings

Rice Bowls

Pineapple Fried Rice

Bleu Burgers

Baklava

Hash Browns

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Minneapolis to explore

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

North Loop

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Longfellow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Minneapolis to explore

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston