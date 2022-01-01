Chutney in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve chutney
Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine
3812 W 50th St, Minneapolis
|Chutney Potatoes (V) (VG) (GF) (DF)
|$14.00
Crispy Baby Potatoes, Tossed With Onions & Glazed with Tamarind Sauce & Secret Spices.
|Chutney Glazed Pork Ribs (Full Rack) (GF)
|$55.00
Off The Bone Asian Chutney Glaze, Smoked Apple And Sweet Potato Salad, Truffle Garlic Gel
|Chutney Glazed Pork Spare Ribs
|$12.00
Off The Bone Asian Chutney Glaze, Smoked Apple And Sweet Potato Salad, Truffle Garlic Gel
SOUPS • SALADS • CHICKEN
Dancing Ganesha
1100 Harmon Pl, Minneapolis
|Mango Chutney
|$4.00
sweet and spicy mango relish
Ariana Kabob & Gyro Bistro
7115 Cedar Lake Rd, St. Louis Park
|Habanero Chutney
|$1.50