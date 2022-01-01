Cowboy burgers in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve cowboy burgers
Johnny Boy's
8419 West Broadway Ave, Brooklyn Park
|Cowboy Burger
|$12.99
Brioche Bun, 1/3 lb. Patty, 2 Strips of Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Beer Battered Onion Rings, BBQ Sauce. Includes Fries and a Dipping Sauce
Dave's Downtown
900 2ND AVE. S. 230, Minneapolis
|$12.95
burger patty, BBQ sauce, Monterey jack cheese, onion ring on a bun served with fixings and a side
|$12.95
Tiffin Man Global Kitchen
1501 Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis
|Cowboy Burger
|$6.99
Bacon, onion rings, BBQ sauce, and American cheese stacked on a quarter pound 100% all beef patty with our house grill spice. Served with tomato, pickles and leaf lettuce on a toasted brioche bun.