Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cowboy burgers in Minneapolis

Go
Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve cowboy burgers

Johnny Boy's image

 

Johnny Boy's

8419 West Broadway Ave, Brooklyn Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cowboy Burger$12.99
Brioche Bun, 1/3 lb. Patty, 2 Strips of Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Beer Battered Onion Rings, BBQ Sauce. Includes Fries and a Dipping Sauce
More about Johnny Boy's
Dave's Downtown image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dave's Downtown

900 2ND AVE. S. 230, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (578 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cowboy Burger_$12.95
burger patty, BBQ sauce, Monterey jack cheese, onion ring on a bun served with fixings and a side
Cowboy Burger$12.95
burger patty, BBQ sauce, Monterey jack cheese, onion ring on a bun served with fixings and a side. yeee haaaaw!
More about Dave's Downtown
Cowboy Burger image

 

Tiffin Man Global Kitchen

1501 Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cowboy Burger$6.99
Bacon, onion rings, BBQ sauce, and American cheese stacked on a quarter pound 100% all beef patty with our house grill spice. Served with tomato, pickles and leaf lettuce on a toasted brioche bun.
More about Tiffin Man Global Kitchen
be26ddda-cc16-4105-8d5f-f5afc87eb9d9 image

 

French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar

2600 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cowboy burger (V)$17.00
Sizzled beyond meat burger, herbivorous butcher cheddar crispy onion, house made pickles, organic BBQ sauce house-made organic seeded multi-grain bun. Vegan.
More about French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Minneapolis

Fried Rice

Flautas

Patty Melts

Lamb Burgers

Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Fajitas

French Toast

Curry

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Minneapolis to explore

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

North Loop

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Longfellow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Minneapolis to explore

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston