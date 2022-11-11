Main picView gallery

Sato Sushi & American Fusion

4224 Minnetonka Blvd

St Louis Park, MN 55416

Order Again

Popular Items

Bistro Burger
Bistro Chicken Basket
California Roll (6pc)

Cold Appetizers

Sashimi Style Salmon Samba (6pc)

$20.00

Norwegian seared salmon, avocado, Yuzu ponzu, spicy aioli.

Yuzu Seared Tuna (6pc)

$20.00

Seared tuna, jalapeño, scallions, yuzu ponzu, spicy aioli.

Yellowtail Jalapeño (6pc)

$18.00

Sashimi style hamachi, jalapeño, cilantro, yuzu ponzu, spicy aioli

Pan Seared Pepper Tuna (6pc)

$23.00

Pan seared pepper tuna, avocado, scallions, truffle ponzu, mango salsa

Crispy Rice & Tuna (5pc)

$13.00

Sushi rice lightly fried, spicy tuna, avocado torched to order then topped with unagi sauce, spicy aioli, & wasabi aioli

Spicy Tartare

$16.00

Seared fish of choice, avocado, asparagus, cucumber, jalapeño, crunchy flakes, yuzu ponzu, wasabi aioli, mango salsa. This has 4 options of fish: spicy tuna, spicy yellowtail, spicy salmon, spicy snowcrab

Tacos (3pc)

$15.00

Spicy tuna mixture, spicy yellowtail, spicy salmon, or spicy snow crab, jalapeño, scallions, tomato, fried onion, lime, shiso leaves, sprouts, avocado, crispy wontons, wasabi aioli, mango salsa. This has 4 options of fish: spicy tuna, spicy yellowtail, spicy salmon, spicy snowcrab

Hawaiian Poke Bowl

$18.00

Fish of choice, jalapeño, scallions, asparagus, sushi rice, poke sauce, wonton chip, & wasabi aioli garnish

Sashimi Trio

$25.00

Tuna, salmon, & yellowtail sashimi with white or brown rice

Hot Appetizers

Salmon Tempura

$16.00

5 pc Salmon tempura with assorted vegetable tempura dipping sauce on the side

Edamame

$5.00

Steamed soy beans, sea salt.

Spicy Edamame

$6.00

Steamed soy beans, sea salt

Crispy Avocado Tempura

$11.00

Fried avocado, mango salsa, spicy aioli

Spicy Tuna Wontons (7pc)

$15.00

Fried spicy tuna wonton, non-dairy cream cheese, spicy aioli & mango salsa dipping sauce on the side

Spicy Snow Crab Wanton (7pc)

$15.00

Fried spicy tuna wonton, non-dairy cream cheese, spicy aioli & mango salsa dipping sauce on the side

Vegetable Tempura

$15.00

Sweet potato, asparagus, carrots, onion, shiso leaf with tempura dipping sauce on the side

Shishito Peppers

$8.00

Soup/Salad

Miso Soup

$5.00

Miso broth, tofu, scallions.

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

Seaweed, cucumber, daikon, beets, carrots, sprouts, sesame, sweet vinegar

Avocado Salad

$13.00

Spring mix, carrots, beets, daikon, avocado, tomato, miso dressing, wonton chip garnish

Seared Pepper Tuna Salad

$17.00

Pepper tuna, spring mix, carrot, beets, daikon radish, avocado, tomato, wonton chip, white miso dressing

Pan Seared Salmon Salad

$17.00

Pan seared salmon, spring mix, carrot, daikon radish, beets, avocado, wonton chip, mango salsa dressing

Rainbow Salad

$25.00

Fresh tuna, fresh salmon, fresh yellowtail, white fish, masago, spring mix, carrot, daikon radish, beets, avocado, wonton chip, white miso dressing, yuzu ponzu sauce

American Combo Favorites

American Combo A

$28.00

piece tuna nigiri, 3 piece salmon nigiri, 3 piece yellowtail nigiri, 6 piece california roll

American Combo B

$27.00

3 piece tuna nigiri, 3 piece salmon nigiri, 3 piece seabass nigiri, 6 piece spicy tuna roll

American Combo C

$28.00

3 piece tuna nigiri, 6 piece salmon nigiri, 6 piece spicy salmon roll

House Combos

Tuna Lover

$35.00

8 piece tuna nigiri, 8 piece crunchy tuna roll. Spicy crunchy tuna mix, cucumber, sprouts, topped with two layers of seared pepper tuna, avocado with mango salsa & wasabi aioli sauce

Salmon Lover

$33.00

8 piece salmon nigiri, 8 piece crunchy salmon roll. Spicy salmon, sprouts, cucumber inside, topped with two layers of salmon & avocado, served with unagi sauce, garnished with sesame seeds

Yellowtail Lover

$34.00

8 piece yellowtail nigiri, 8 piece crunchy yellowtail roll. Spicy tuna and spicy salmon combined with sprouts & cucumber inside, topped with two layers of yellowtail & avocado, served with a mango salsa & wasabi aioli

Rainbow Platinum Combo

$27.00

8 piece assorted chef's choice nigiri sushi & 8 piece rainbow roll

Sato Sushi/Sashimi Combo

$32.00

5 piece nigiri sushi, 9 piece sashimi, & 8 piece crunchy tuna roll. Comes with Miso soup

Temaki Handroll Combo (3pc)

$18.00

Choice of fish, spicy tuna, spicy yellowtail, spicy salmon

Sato Sushi/Sashimi Platinum Platter for Two

$62.00

8 piece nigiri sushi, 15 piece sashimi crunchy roll, & 8 piece #9 roll

Love Boat

$70.00

10 piece nigiri sushi & 20 piece sashimi with 8 piece dancing tuna roll & 8 piece paradise roll

Titanic Boat

$120.00

15 piece nigiri sushi, 25 piece sashimi, 8 piece BMW roll, 8 piece white tiger roll, 8 piece crunchy roll

Sashimi Platinum Platter

$29.00

15 piece assorted sashimi with white or brown rice

Vegetable Rolls

Avocado Roll (6pc)

$6.00

Cucumber Roll (6pc)

$5.00

Asparagus Roll (6pc)

$6.00

AAC Inside Out Roll (5pc)

$7.00

Fried Kobacha Roll (8pc)

$9.00

Japanese squash

Fried Sweet Potato Roll (6pc)

$8.00

Avocado Crunch Roll (8pc)

$11.00

Fresh avocado topped with crunch flake unagi & spicy aioli sauce

Caterpillar Roll (8pc)

$14.00

Carrot, white onion lightly deep fried, topped with avocado, unagi, & wasabi aioli sauce

Shitake Mushroom Roll (8pc)

$9.00

Sakura Roll

$18.95

Crunchy Rolls

Crunch Salmon Roll (8pc)

$16.00

Spicy salmon, cucumber, avocado, topped with crunchy flake unagi & spicy aioli sauce

Crunchy Tuna Roll (8pc)

$17.00

Spicy crunchy tuna, avocado, jalapeño, topped with crunchy flake unagi & spicy aioli sauce

Crunch Yellow Tail Roll (8pc)

$17.00

Spicy crunchy yellowtail, cucumber, sprouts, jalapeño, topped with crunchy flake & mango salsa sauce

Captain Crunch Roll (8pc)

$18.00

Crunchy spicy tuna, avocado, sprouts, cucumber, topped with crunchy flake, masago unagi, spicy aioli, & wasabi aioli sauce

Signature Rolls

#9 Roll (8pc)

$17.00

Crunchy spicy tuna, cucumber, sprouts, topped with salmon, avocado, unagi sauce, & spicy aioli

007 Roll (8pc)

$18.00

Spicy crunchy salmon, avocado, cucumber, topped with salmon, unagi sauce, spicy aioli, then torched

Blue Sky Roll (10pc)

$24.00

Spicy negitoro mix, avocado, asparagus, sprouts, topped with bluefin tuna, avocado, jalapeño, spicy aioli, & wasabi aioi

BMW Roll (8pc)

$17.00

Spicy tuna mix, avocado, non-dairy cream cheese, deep fried in Japanese batter, spicy aioli, unagi sauce

Dancing Tuna Roll (8pc)

$18.00

Crunchy spicy tuna, cucumber, sprouts, topped with seared pepper tuna, avocado, wasabi aioli, & spicy aioli

Honolulu Dream Roll (10pc)

$18.00

Fresh tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeño, wrapped with pink soy paper, topped with wasabi aioli, spicy aioli, & mango salsa

Mango Salmon Roll (8pc)

$18.00

Crunchy spicy salmon, mango, avocado, topped with salmon & mango purée sauce

Orange Dragon Roll (8pc)

$17.00

Crunchy spicy yellowtail, fresh tuna, avocado, topped with blowtorched salmon, unagi sauce, & spicy aioli

Paradise Roll (8pc)

$17.00

Crunchy spicy tuna, crunchy yellowtail, avocado, topped with crunchy salmon with spicy aioli & crunchy flakes

Pink Mountain Roll (8pc)

$20.00

Spicy crunchy tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, seaweed salad, jalapeño, wrapped with pink soy paper, topped with wasabi aioli, mango salsa, & unagi sauce

Rainbow Roll (8pc)

$16.00

Snow crab, cucumber, topped with assorted fish & avocado

Red Dragon Roll (8pc)

$18.00

Crunchy spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, sprouts, topped with tuna, unagi sauce, & wasabi aioli

Samurai Roll (8pc)

$18.00

Fresh salmon, avocado, non-dairy cream cheese, deep fried in Japanese batter, spicy aioli, unagi sauce

Twins Roll (10pc)

$18.00

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, cucumber, jalapeño, asparagus, wrapped in pink soy paper, topped with mango salsa

White Tiger Roll (8pc)

$17.00

Crunchy spicy tuna, crunchy spicy salmon, cucumber, asparagus, topped with yellowtail, avocado, jalapeño, & mango salsa sauce

White Viking Roll (8pc)

$18.00

Fresh tuna, spicy crunchy salmon, avocado, cucumber, topped with yellowtail, avocado, jalapeño, wasabi aioli, & mango salsa

Whitehaven Roll (8pc)

$17.00

Fresh salmon, yellowtail, avocado, cucumber, topped with spicy crunchy tuna mix, jalapeño, spicy aioli, unagi sauce, & blowtorched

Cooked Rolls

Snow crab, cucumber, avocado

Philly Roll (6pc)

$10.00

Smoked salmon, avocado, non-dairy cream cheese

Spicy Snow Crab Roll (6pc)

$8.00

Spicy snow crab mix, avocado, sprouts, wrapped in seaweed, mango salsa sauce

Salmon Tempura Roll (6pc)

$12.00

Salmon tempura, sprouts, cucumber, avocado, topped with unagi and spicy aioli sauce

Tuna Tempura Roll (6pc)

$13.00

Tuna tempura, avocado, cucumber, sprouts, topped with uangi sauce

California Roll (6pc)

$8.00

Volcano Roll (5pc)

$16.00

Spicy snow crab, avocado, non-dairy cream cheese, deep fried in Japaense batter, topped with spicy snow crab, unagi, spicy aioli sauce, & wonton shred torched

Fresh Fish Rolls

Spicy Tuna Roll (5pc)

$9.00

Spicy tuna, wonton flake, avocado, sprouts, wrapped in seaweed

Spicy Salmon Roll (5pc)

$8.00

Spicy salmon, wonton flake, cucumber, avocado, sprouts, wrapped in seaweed

Spicy Yellowtail Roll (5pc)

$9.00

Spicy yellowtail, wonton flake, cucumber, sprouts, wrapped in seaweed

Dynamite Roll (5pc)

$10.00

Spicy fish mix, cucumber, sprouts, wrapped in seaweed

Tuna Roll (6pc)

$8.00

Salmon Roll (6pc)

$7.00

Yellowtail Scallion Roll (6pc)

$8.00

App

Bistro Fries

$10.00

Battered fries tossed lightly in salt served with a basil garlic aioli

Open Food

Fried Chicken Wings 12 Pieces

$20.00

Salad

House Salad

$16.00

Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, shredded carrots, red onion, cherry tomatoes, served with a tangy fusion house dressing

Caesar Salad

$16.00

Romaine lettuce, in house caesar dressing & croutons

Sato Fusion Salad

$19.00

Arugula & spring mix, quinoa, roasted red bell peppers, corn, toasted sunflower seeds, roasted cherry tomatoes, scallions, avocado, sesame seeds, served with ginger dressing

Chopped Salad

$19.00

Romaine lettuce, crispy pastrami, hard boiled egg, corn, red onion, turkey, cherry tomatoes, avocado, served with a tangy fusion house dressing

Side house or caeser salad

$10.00

Entree

Bistro Burger

$18.00

8oz seasoned burger patty with arugula, tomato, red onion, avocado, candied jalapeños, basil garlic aioli all on a toasted bun, served with french fries

Bistro Steak

$39.00

14oz ribeye steak with chimichurri, roasted potatoes, & broccolini

Bistro Salmon

$26.00

7oz salmon filet with a sweet togarashi glaze, vegetable medley, roasted potatoes

Bistro Bahn Mi

$17.00

Pineapple marinated chicken breast on a baguette roll with arugula, pickles, cilantro, & basil garlic aioli, served with fries

Bistro Chicken Basket

$18.00

A grilled or crispy chicken breast served with fries & garlic aioli

Soft Drinks

San Pellegrino

$8.00

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Mr. Pibb

$3.50

Mellow Yellow

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Tea

Genmai Tea Pot

$5.00

Sashimi

Otoro Sashimi (Fatty Tuna)

$29.00

Chutoro Sashimi (Medium Fatty Tuna)

$27.00

Maguro Sashimi (Bluefin Tuna)

$26.00

Maguro Sashimi (Yellowfin Tuna)

$15.00

Sake Sashimi (Salmon)

$13.00

Smoked Salmon Sashimi

$15.00

Hamachi Sashimi (Yellowtail)

$15.00

Kan Pachi Sashimi (Baby Yellowtail)

$15.00

Suzuki Sashimi (Striped Bass)

$13.00

Tai Sashimi (Red Snapper)

$23.00

Saba Sashimi (Mackarel)

$12.00

Ikura Sashimi (Salmon Roe)

$12.00

Spicy Tuna Sashimi

$9.00

Spicy Salmon Sashimi

$8.00

Spicy Yellowtail Sashimi

$9.00

Spicy Snow Crab Sashimi

$7.00

Kani Sashimi

$11.00

Masago Orange Color Sashimi

$8.00

Masago Green Color Sashimi

$8.00

Masago Smelt Fish Roe

$13.00

Nigiri

Otoro Nigiri (Fatty Tuna)

$15.00

Chutoro Nigiri (Medium Fatty Tuna)

$14.00

Maguro Nigiri (Bluefin Tuna)

$13.00

Maguro Nigiri (Yellowfin Tuna)

$8.00

Sake Nigiri (Salmon)

$7.00

Smoked Salmon Nigiri

$8.00

Hamachi Nigiri (Yellowtail)

$8.00

Kan Pachi Nigiri (Baby Yellowtail)

$8.00

Suzuki Nigiri (Striped Bass)

$7.00

Tai Nigiri (Red Snapper)

$12.00

Saba Nigiri (Mackarel)

$6.50

Ikura Nigiri (Salmon Roe)

$12.00

Spicy Tuna Nigiri

$9.00

Spicy Salmon Nigiri

$8.00

Spicy Yellowtail Nigiri

$9.00

Spicy Snow Crab Nigiri

$7.00

Kani Nigiri

$6.00

Masago Orange Color Nigiri

$8.00

Masago Green Color Nigiri

$8.00

Masago Smelt Fish Roe Nigiri

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4224 Minnetonka Blvd, St Louis Park, MN 55416

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

