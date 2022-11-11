- Home
Sato Sushi & American Fusion
4224 Minnetonka Blvd
St Louis Park, MN 55416
Cold Appetizers
Sashimi Style Salmon Samba (6pc)
Norwegian seared salmon, avocado, Yuzu ponzu, spicy aioli.
Yuzu Seared Tuna (6pc)
Seared tuna, jalapeño, scallions, yuzu ponzu, spicy aioli.
Yellowtail Jalapeño (6pc)
Sashimi style hamachi, jalapeño, cilantro, yuzu ponzu, spicy aioli
Pan Seared Pepper Tuna (6pc)
Pan seared pepper tuna, avocado, scallions, truffle ponzu, mango salsa
Crispy Rice & Tuna (5pc)
Sushi rice lightly fried, spicy tuna, avocado torched to order then topped with unagi sauce, spicy aioli, & wasabi aioli
Spicy Tartare
Seared fish of choice, avocado, asparagus, cucumber, jalapeño, crunchy flakes, yuzu ponzu, wasabi aioli, mango salsa. This has 4 options of fish: spicy tuna, spicy yellowtail, spicy salmon, spicy snowcrab
Tacos (3pc)
Spicy tuna mixture, spicy yellowtail, spicy salmon, or spicy snow crab, jalapeño, scallions, tomato, fried onion, lime, shiso leaves, sprouts, avocado, crispy wontons, wasabi aioli, mango salsa. This has 4 options of fish: spicy tuna, spicy yellowtail, spicy salmon, spicy snowcrab
Hawaiian Poke Bowl
Fish of choice, jalapeño, scallions, asparagus, sushi rice, poke sauce, wonton chip, & wasabi aioli garnish
Sashimi Trio
Tuna, salmon, & yellowtail sashimi with white or brown rice
Hot Appetizers
Salmon Tempura
5 pc Salmon tempura with assorted vegetable tempura dipping sauce on the side
Edamame
Steamed soy beans, sea salt.
Spicy Edamame
Steamed soy beans, sea salt
Crispy Avocado Tempura
Fried avocado, mango salsa, spicy aioli
Spicy Tuna Wontons (7pc)
Fried spicy tuna wonton, non-dairy cream cheese, spicy aioli & mango salsa dipping sauce on the side
Spicy Snow Crab Wanton (7pc)
Fried spicy tuna wonton, non-dairy cream cheese, spicy aioli & mango salsa dipping sauce on the side
Vegetable Tempura
Sweet potato, asparagus, carrots, onion, shiso leaf with tempura dipping sauce on the side
Shishito Peppers
Soup/Salad
Miso Soup
Miso broth, tofu, scallions.
Seaweed Salad
Seaweed, cucumber, daikon, beets, carrots, sprouts, sesame, sweet vinegar
Avocado Salad
Spring mix, carrots, beets, daikon, avocado, tomato, miso dressing, wonton chip garnish
Seared Pepper Tuna Salad
Pepper tuna, spring mix, carrot, beets, daikon radish, avocado, tomato, wonton chip, white miso dressing
Pan Seared Salmon Salad
Pan seared salmon, spring mix, carrot, daikon radish, beets, avocado, wonton chip, mango salsa dressing
Rainbow Salad
Fresh tuna, fresh salmon, fresh yellowtail, white fish, masago, spring mix, carrot, daikon radish, beets, avocado, wonton chip, white miso dressing, yuzu ponzu sauce
American Combo Favorites
American Combo A
piece tuna nigiri, 3 piece salmon nigiri, 3 piece yellowtail nigiri, 6 piece california roll
American Combo B
3 piece tuna nigiri, 3 piece salmon nigiri, 3 piece seabass nigiri, 6 piece spicy tuna roll
American Combo C
3 piece tuna nigiri, 6 piece salmon nigiri, 6 piece spicy salmon roll
House Combos
Tuna Lover
8 piece tuna nigiri, 8 piece crunchy tuna roll. Spicy crunchy tuna mix, cucumber, sprouts, topped with two layers of seared pepper tuna, avocado with mango salsa & wasabi aioli sauce
Salmon Lover
8 piece salmon nigiri, 8 piece crunchy salmon roll. Spicy salmon, sprouts, cucumber inside, topped with two layers of salmon & avocado, served with unagi sauce, garnished with sesame seeds
Yellowtail Lover
8 piece yellowtail nigiri, 8 piece crunchy yellowtail roll. Spicy tuna and spicy salmon combined with sprouts & cucumber inside, topped with two layers of yellowtail & avocado, served with a mango salsa & wasabi aioli
Rainbow Platinum Combo
8 piece assorted chef's choice nigiri sushi & 8 piece rainbow roll
Sato Sushi/Sashimi Combo
5 piece nigiri sushi, 9 piece sashimi, & 8 piece crunchy tuna roll. Comes with Miso soup
Temaki Handroll Combo (3pc)
Choice of fish, spicy tuna, spicy yellowtail, spicy salmon
Sato Sushi/Sashimi Platinum Platter for Two
8 piece nigiri sushi, 15 piece sashimi crunchy roll, & 8 piece #9 roll
Love Boat
10 piece nigiri sushi & 20 piece sashimi with 8 piece dancing tuna roll & 8 piece paradise roll
Titanic Boat
15 piece nigiri sushi, 25 piece sashimi, 8 piece BMW roll, 8 piece white tiger roll, 8 piece crunchy roll
Sashimi Platinum Platter
15 piece assorted sashimi with white or brown rice
Vegetable Rolls
Avocado Roll (6pc)
Cucumber Roll (6pc)
Asparagus Roll (6pc)
AAC Inside Out Roll (5pc)
Fried Kobacha Roll (8pc)
Japanese squash
Fried Sweet Potato Roll (6pc)
Avocado Crunch Roll (8pc)
Fresh avocado topped with crunch flake unagi & spicy aioli sauce
Caterpillar Roll (8pc)
Carrot, white onion lightly deep fried, topped with avocado, unagi, & wasabi aioli sauce
Shitake Mushroom Roll (8pc)
Sakura Roll
Crunchy Rolls
Crunch Salmon Roll (8pc)
Spicy salmon, cucumber, avocado, topped with crunchy flake unagi & spicy aioli sauce
Crunchy Tuna Roll (8pc)
Spicy crunchy tuna, avocado, jalapeño, topped with crunchy flake unagi & spicy aioli sauce
Crunch Yellow Tail Roll (8pc)
Spicy crunchy yellowtail, cucumber, sprouts, jalapeño, topped with crunchy flake & mango salsa sauce
Captain Crunch Roll (8pc)
Crunchy spicy tuna, avocado, sprouts, cucumber, topped with crunchy flake, masago unagi, spicy aioli, & wasabi aioli sauce
Signature Rolls
#9 Roll (8pc)
Crunchy spicy tuna, cucumber, sprouts, topped with salmon, avocado, unagi sauce, & spicy aioli
007 Roll (8pc)
Spicy crunchy salmon, avocado, cucumber, topped with salmon, unagi sauce, spicy aioli, then torched
Blue Sky Roll (10pc)
Spicy negitoro mix, avocado, asparagus, sprouts, topped with bluefin tuna, avocado, jalapeño, spicy aioli, & wasabi aioi
BMW Roll (8pc)
Spicy tuna mix, avocado, non-dairy cream cheese, deep fried in Japanese batter, spicy aioli, unagi sauce
Dancing Tuna Roll (8pc)
Crunchy spicy tuna, cucumber, sprouts, topped with seared pepper tuna, avocado, wasabi aioli, & spicy aioli
Honolulu Dream Roll (10pc)
Fresh tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeño, wrapped with pink soy paper, topped with wasabi aioli, spicy aioli, & mango salsa
Mango Salmon Roll (8pc)
Crunchy spicy salmon, mango, avocado, topped with salmon & mango purée sauce
Orange Dragon Roll (8pc)
Crunchy spicy yellowtail, fresh tuna, avocado, topped with blowtorched salmon, unagi sauce, & spicy aioli
Paradise Roll (8pc)
Crunchy spicy tuna, crunchy yellowtail, avocado, topped with crunchy salmon with spicy aioli & crunchy flakes
Pink Mountain Roll (8pc)
Spicy crunchy tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, seaweed salad, jalapeño, wrapped with pink soy paper, topped with wasabi aioli, mango salsa, & unagi sauce
Rainbow Roll (8pc)
Snow crab, cucumber, topped with assorted fish & avocado
Red Dragon Roll (8pc)
Crunchy spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, sprouts, topped with tuna, unagi sauce, & wasabi aioli
Samurai Roll (8pc)
Fresh salmon, avocado, non-dairy cream cheese, deep fried in Japanese batter, spicy aioli, unagi sauce
Twins Roll (10pc)
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, cucumber, jalapeño, asparagus, wrapped in pink soy paper, topped with mango salsa
White Tiger Roll (8pc)
Crunchy spicy tuna, crunchy spicy salmon, cucumber, asparagus, topped with yellowtail, avocado, jalapeño, & mango salsa sauce
White Viking Roll (8pc)
Fresh tuna, spicy crunchy salmon, avocado, cucumber, topped with yellowtail, avocado, jalapeño, wasabi aioli, & mango salsa
Whitehaven Roll (8pc)
Fresh salmon, yellowtail, avocado, cucumber, topped with spicy crunchy tuna mix, jalapeño, spicy aioli, unagi sauce, & blowtorched
Cooked Rolls
Philly Roll (6pc)
Smoked salmon, avocado, non-dairy cream cheese
Spicy Snow Crab Roll (6pc)
Spicy snow crab mix, avocado, sprouts, wrapped in seaweed, mango salsa sauce
Salmon Tempura Roll (6pc)
Salmon tempura, sprouts, cucumber, avocado, topped with unagi and spicy aioli sauce
Tuna Tempura Roll (6pc)
Tuna tempura, avocado, cucumber, sprouts, topped with uangi sauce
California Roll (6pc)
Volcano Roll (5pc)
Spicy snow crab, avocado, non-dairy cream cheese, deep fried in Japaense batter, topped with spicy snow crab, unagi, spicy aioli sauce, & wonton shred torched
Fresh Fish Rolls
Spicy Tuna Roll (5pc)
Spicy tuna, wonton flake, avocado, sprouts, wrapped in seaweed
Spicy Salmon Roll (5pc)
Spicy salmon, wonton flake, cucumber, avocado, sprouts, wrapped in seaweed
Spicy Yellowtail Roll (5pc)
Spicy yellowtail, wonton flake, cucumber, sprouts, wrapped in seaweed
Dynamite Roll (5pc)
Spicy fish mix, cucumber, sprouts, wrapped in seaweed
Tuna Roll (6pc)
Salmon Roll (6pc)
Yellowtail Scallion Roll (6pc)
App
Salad
House Salad
Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, shredded carrots, red onion, cherry tomatoes, served with a tangy fusion house dressing
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, in house caesar dressing & croutons
Sato Fusion Salad
Arugula & spring mix, quinoa, roasted red bell peppers, corn, toasted sunflower seeds, roasted cherry tomatoes, scallions, avocado, sesame seeds, served with ginger dressing
Chopped Salad
Romaine lettuce, crispy pastrami, hard boiled egg, corn, red onion, turkey, cherry tomatoes, avocado, served with a tangy fusion house dressing
Side house or caeser salad
Entree
Bistro Burger
8oz seasoned burger patty with arugula, tomato, red onion, avocado, candied jalapeños, basil garlic aioli all on a toasted bun, served with french fries
Bistro Steak
14oz ribeye steak with chimichurri, roasted potatoes, & broccolini
Bistro Salmon
7oz salmon filet with a sweet togarashi glaze, vegetable medley, roasted potatoes
Bistro Bahn Mi
Pineapple marinated chicken breast on a baguette roll with arugula, pickles, cilantro, & basil garlic aioli, served with fries
Bistro Chicken Basket
A grilled or crispy chicken breast served with fries & garlic aioli
Sashimi
Otoro Sashimi (Fatty Tuna)
Chutoro Sashimi (Medium Fatty Tuna)
Maguro Sashimi (Bluefin Tuna)
Maguro Sashimi (Yellowfin Tuna)
Sake Sashimi (Salmon)
Smoked Salmon Sashimi
Hamachi Sashimi (Yellowtail)
Kan Pachi Sashimi (Baby Yellowtail)
Suzuki Sashimi (Striped Bass)
Tai Sashimi (Red Snapper)
Saba Sashimi (Mackarel)
Ikura Sashimi (Salmon Roe)
Spicy Tuna Sashimi
Spicy Salmon Sashimi
Spicy Yellowtail Sashimi
Spicy Snow Crab Sashimi
Kani Sashimi
Masago Orange Color Sashimi
Masago Green Color Sashimi
Masago Smelt Fish Roe
Nigiri
Otoro Nigiri (Fatty Tuna)
Chutoro Nigiri (Medium Fatty Tuna)
Maguro Nigiri (Bluefin Tuna)
Maguro Nigiri (Yellowfin Tuna)
Sake Nigiri (Salmon)
Smoked Salmon Nigiri
Hamachi Nigiri (Yellowtail)
Kan Pachi Nigiri (Baby Yellowtail)
Suzuki Nigiri (Striped Bass)
Tai Nigiri (Red Snapper)
Saba Nigiri (Mackarel)
Ikura Nigiri (Salmon Roe)
Spicy Tuna Nigiri
Spicy Salmon Nigiri
Spicy Yellowtail Nigiri
Spicy Snow Crab Nigiri
Kani Nigiri
Masago Orange Color Nigiri
Masago Green Color Nigiri
Masago Smelt Fish Roe Nigiri
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Come in and enjoy!
4224 Minnetonka Blvd, St Louis Park, MN 55416