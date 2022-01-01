Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken curry in Minneapolis

Go
Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve chicken curry

Item pic

 

Afro Deli & Grill

720 WASHINGTON AVE South East, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lg Chicken Curry$11.74
Cubes of chicken breast slow cooked with peppers, eggplant, carrots, onions, garlic and African spices, and served with Somali rice
Reg Chicken Curry$9.24
Cubes of chicken breast slow-cooked with peppers, eggplant, carrots, onions, garlic, and African spices, and served with Somali rice
More about Afro Deli & Grill
Chicken curry image

 

Afro Deli & Grill

705 MARQUETTE AVE, MINNEAPOLIS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Curry$9.24
Cubes of chicken breast slow-cooked with peppers, eggplant, carrots, onions, garlic, and African spices. Served with Somali rice or couscous
More about Afro Deli & Grill
Item pic

 

PIZZA SHARK

2210 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Curry Pizza$18.00
Chicken, curry sauce, mint, mozzarella, bell peppers. (No substitutions)
More about PIZZA SHARK
Consumer pic

 

Sweet Basil Asian Cuisine

9310 Zane Ave N, Brooklyn Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Thai Red Curry Stir Fry$13.95
More about Sweet Basil Asian Cuisine
Item pic

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Zen Box Izakaya

602 South Washington Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.8 (937 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHICKEN KARAAGE CURRY$14.00
japanese style curry / chicken karaage / potato / onion / carrot / fukujinzuke pickles
More about Zen Box Izakaya
Dancing Ganesha image

SOUPS • SALADS • CHICKEN

Dancing Ganesha

1100 Harmon Pl, Minneapolis

Avg 4.2 (918 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
chicken curry$13.00
boneless chicken prepared in a onion tomato curry with ginger, garlic and spices
More about Dancing Ganesha
Item pic

 

The Local Irish Pub

1607 Park Place Boulevard, St. Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Curry$14.95
Chicken, chickpeas, spinach, onions, carrots, cauliflower in a spicy curry sauce & basmati rice
More about The Local Irish Pub
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Sawatdee Thai Restaurant MINNEAPOLIS

607 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (8207 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
ap1 Chicken Curry Puffs$8.50
Two handmade puff pastries with chicken, potato, carrot & curry
More about Sawatdee Thai Restaurant MINNEAPOLIS
Restaurant banner

 

Dancing Ganesha 2

8124 Minnesota 7, St Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
chicken curry$13.00
prepared with special sauce from onion tomato garlic and spice
More about Dancing Ganesha 2

Browse other tasty dishes in Minneapolis

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Lasagna

Panang Curry

Tuna Salad

Kimchi

Vermicelli

Chimichangas

Hot And Sour Soup

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Minneapolis to explore

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

North Loop

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Longfellow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Minneapolis to explore

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston