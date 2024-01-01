Parcelle 233 E Hennepin Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Organic clean eating cafe that provides the highest quality organic meals for the neighborhoods we serve. We believe in serving clean nutrition, free of pesticides and herbicides to our guests.
Location
233 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
STEPCHLD - 24 University Avenue Northeast
No Reviews
24 University Avenue Northeast Minneapolis, MN 55413
View restaurant
Arturo's Pizza - 18 University Ave NE
4.0 • 7
18 university ave ne Minneapolis, MN 55413
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Minneapolis
Dunn Brothers Coffee - Corner Cafe
No Reviews
9700 France Ave South Bloomington, MN 55431
View restaurant
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis
4.4 • 8,207
607 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurant