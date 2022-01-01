Omelettes in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve omelettes
Dave's Downtown
900 2ND AVE. S. 230, Minneapolis
|Dave's Omelette
|$9.99
Three egg Omelette with up to three ingredients served with toast
|Country Omelette
|$10.25
3 egg omelette with bacon, sausage, hashbrowns inside, cheddar cheese topped with homemade country gravy served with toast
|Egg White Omelette
|$9.99
Three egg white Omelette with up to three ingredients served with toast
The Copper Hen
2515 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis
|VEGGIE OMELETTE
|$16.00
tomato, spinach, brie, served with farmer's breakfast potatoes & ranch crème fraiche
Original Pancake House
3501 W 70th Street, Edina
|MEDITERRANEAN OMELETTE
|$13.50
Feta cheese, Kalamata olives, sun-dried tomatoes, spinach and onion. served with cakes.
|GARDEN OMELETTE
|$13.00
Broccoli, mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes and onions with choice of cheese. served with cakes.
|HAM & CHEESE OMELETTE
|$13.00
chopped ham and choice of cheese served with cakes.
Martina
4312 S Upton Ave, Minneapolis
|Omelette
|$27.00
king crab, beurre blanc, aji molido, parsley
French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar
2600 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis
|Zone omelette
|$14.00
three Schultz organic eggs whites with one yolk | organic spinach goat cheese | scallions | roasted tomatoes | organic spring greens organic seeded sourdough toast (vegetarian)