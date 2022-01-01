Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Omelettes in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve omelettes

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dave's Downtown

900 2ND AVE. S. 230, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (578 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Dave's Omelette$9.99
Three egg Omelette with up to three ingredients served with toast
Country Omelette$10.25
3 egg omelette with bacon, sausage, hashbrowns inside, cheddar cheese topped with homemade country gravy served with toast
Egg White Omelette$9.99
Three egg white Omelette with up to three ingredients served with toast
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES

The Copper Hen

2515 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (1581 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
VEGGIE OMELETTE$16.00
tomato, spinach, brie, served with farmer's breakfast potatoes & ranch crème fraiche
Original Pancake House

3501 W 70th Street, Edina

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
MEDITERRANEAN OMELETTE$13.50
Feta cheese, Kalamata olives, sun-dried tomatoes, spinach and onion. served with cakes.
GARDEN OMELETTE$13.00
Broccoli, mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes and onions with choice of cheese. served with cakes.
HAM & CHEESE OMELETTE$13.00
chopped ham and choice of cheese served with cakes.
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD

Martina

4312 S Upton Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 5 (9100 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Omelette$27.00
king crab, beurre blanc, aji molido, parsley
French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar

2600 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Zone omelette$14.00
three Schultz organic eggs whites with one yolk | organic spinach goat cheese | scallions | roasted tomatoes | organic spring greens organic seeded sourdough toast (vegetarian)
38 Degrees

6625 W 78th St #110, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
2-Egg Omelette$3.35
