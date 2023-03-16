American
Bakeries
Dessert & Ice Cream
The Copper Hen
1,581 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
Come and enjoy farm-to-table food, desserts, cocktails and more! Note: a 5% COVID Support Surcharge is added to every check. This is property of the restaurant and is not gratuity.
Location
2515 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55404
Gallery