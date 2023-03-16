Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bakeries
Dessert & Ice Cream

The Copper Hen

1,581 Reviews

$$

2515 Nicollet Ave

Minneapolis, MN 55404

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markFormal
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come and enjoy farm-to-table food, desserts, cocktails and more! Note: a 5% COVID Support Surcharge is added to every check. This is property of the restaurant and is not gratuity.

Website

Location

2515 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55404

Directions

Gallery
The Copper Hen image
The Copper Hen image
The Copper Hen image
The Copper Hen image

Similar restaurants in your area

Eat Street Social
orange star4.4 • 976
18 West 26th Street Minneapolis, MN 55404
View restaurantnext
French Meadow
orange starNo Reviews
2610 Lyndale Avenue South Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
It's Greek To Me Taverna
orange star4.9 • 308
626 West Lake Street Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
The Lowry
orange star4.4 • 5,650
2112 Hennepin Ave Minneapolis, MN 55405
View restaurantnext
Red Cow - Uptown
orange starNo Reviews
2626 Hennepin Ave Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
Blue Door Pub - 3rd Party - 3448 42nd Ave S
orange starNo Reviews
3448 42nd Avenue South Minneapolis, MN 55406
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Minneapolis

Eat Street Social
orange star4.4 • 976
18 West 26th Street Minneapolis, MN 55404
View restaurantnext
Lu's Sandwiches - Nicollet
orange star4.6 • 829
2624 Nicollet Ave Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
Christos Greek Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 723
2632 Nicollet Avenue South Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
Yeah Yeah Taco
orange star5.0 • 21
2424 Nicollet Av S Suite B Minneapolis, MN 55404
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Minneapolis
Downtown Minneapolis
review star
Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)
Linden Hills
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Phillips
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Powderhorn
review star
Avg 4.8 (2 restaurants)
University
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
North Loop
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Northeast
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Longfellow
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston