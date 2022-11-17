Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Borough & Parlour

review star

No reviews yet

730 N Washington Ave

Minneapolis, MN 55401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Parlour Burger
Fries
Fried Chicken Sandwich

Food

Parlour Burger

Parlour Burger

$16.99

Ground Chuck, Ribeye, and Brisket, White American Cheese, on Egg Bun

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Brand new version of our chicken sandwich! Dill Brined, Lettuce, Pickle, Dill Sauce

Mixed Greens

Mixed Greens

$8.00

Local Lettuces, Sherry Vinaigrette

Fries

Fries

$7.50

Ya know... fries!

Popcorn

Popcorn

$4.00

Bacon, Togarashi, Pineapple.

Cookie

Cookie

$4.00

Changes frequently

Sauce

Swiss Aioli

$3.00

Perfect to dip your fries in or add to your burger!

Ketchup

Mustard

N/A Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Mineral Water

$3.00

Earl Giles Ginger Beer

$6.00

Boylan Creme Soda

$4.00

Burger Kits

Burger Grill Kit

Burger Grill Kit

$39.95

*Please allow 30 minutes, regardless of how long the Pick Up time states. Includes: Four burgers, grilling required Directions on how to make the burgers Ground Chuck, Ribeye, and Brisket patties Egg Buns White American Cheese

Parlour Pack

Parlour Pack

$79.95

Includes: Four ready-to-eat burgers! (no grilling required) Four fries Free Toy!

Backstreet Boys Parlour Shirt

T-Shirts are 60% Cotton and 40% Polyester Sizes are unisex Our model is 6'2", wearing a Large
BSB T-Shirt Small

BSB T-Shirt Small

$18.00Out of stock

T-Shirts are 60% Cotton and 40% Polyester Sizes are unisex Our model is 6'2", wearing a Large

BSB T-Shirt Medium

BSB T-Shirt Medium

$18.00Out of stock

T-Shirts are 60% Cotton and 40% Polyester Sizes are unisex Our model is 6'2", wearing a Large

BSB T-Shirt Large

BSB T-Shirt Large

$18.00Out of stock

T-Shirts are 60% Cotton and 40% Polyester Sizes are unisex Our model is 6'2", wearing a Large

BSB T-Shirt X-Large

BSB T-Shirt X-Large

$18.00

T-Shirts are 60% Cotton and 40% Polyester Sizes are unisex Our model is 6'2", wearing a Large

Parlour Happiest Meal T-Shirt

T-Shirts are 60% Cotton and 40% Polyester Sizes are unisex Our model is 6'2", wearing a Large
Parlour Happiest Meal T-Shirt Small

Parlour Happiest Meal T-Shirt Small

$18.00

T-Shirts are 60% Cotton and 40% Polyester Sizes are unisex Our model is 6'2", wearing a Large

Parlour Happiest Meal T-Shirt Medium

Parlour Happiest Meal T-Shirt Medium

$18.00

T-Shirts are 60% Cotton and 40% Polyester Sizes are unisex Our model is 6'2", wearing a Large

Parlour Happiest Meal T-Shirt Large

Parlour Happiest Meal T-Shirt Large

$18.00

T-Shirts are 60% Cotton and 40% Polyester Sizes are unisex Our model is 6'2", wearing a Large

Parlour Happiest Meal T-Shirt X-Large

Parlour Happiest Meal T-Shirt X-Large

$18.00

T-Shirts are 60% Cotton and 40% Polyester Sizes are unisex Our model is 6'2", wearing a Large

Parlour Happiest Meal T-Shirt XXL

Parlour Happiest Meal T-Shirt XXL

$18.00

T-Shirts are 60% Cotton and 40% Polyester Sizes are unisex Our model is 6'2", wearing a Large

Parlour Hat

Adjustable
Hat

Hat

$12.00

Adjustable

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Website

Location

730 N Washington Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55401

Directions

Gallery
Borough and Parlour image
Borough and Parlour image
Borough and Parlour image

Similar restaurants in your area

NOLO's Kitchen and Bar - 515 Washington Av. N
orange starNo Reviews
515 Washington Avenue North Minneapolis, MN 55401
View restaurantnext
Red Cow North Loop
orange starNo Reviews
208 North 1st Ave Minneapolis, MN 55401
View restaurantnext
Red Rabbit Minneapolis
orange starNo Reviews
Red Rabbit Minneapolis, MN 55401
View restaurantnext
Murray's - Minneapolis
orange starNo Reviews
26 South 6th Street Minneapolis, MN 55402
View restaurantnext
112 Eatery
orange star4.5 • 1,781
112 N 3rd Street Minneapolis, MN 55401
View restaurantnext
all saints - 222 E. Hennepin Ave
orange starNo Reviews
222 E. Hennepin Ave Minneapolis, MN 55414
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Minneapolis

The Freehouse
orange star4.3 • 1,837
701 N Washington Ave #101 Minneapolis, MN 55401
View restaurantnext
Bar La Grassa
orange star4.5 • 1,295
800 Washington Avenue North Minneapolis, MN 55401
View restaurantnext
Demi
orange star4.9 • 266
212 N Second St Suite 100 Minneapolis, MN 55401
View restaurantnext
Snack Bar
orange star4.5 • 45
800 North Washington Avenue Minneapolis, MN 55401
View restaurantnext
Spoon and Stable
orange star4.7 • 1
211 N. First St Suite 150 Minneapolis, MN 55401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Minneapolis
Downtown Minneapolis
review star
Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)
Northeast
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Southwest
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Longfellow
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Linden Hills
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Powderhorn
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
University
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Whittier
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston