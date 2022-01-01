Go
McCoy's Public House

3801 Grand Way

Popular Items

Hot Wings$17.00
choose from thai, buffalo or rooster wings, choice of dipping sauce
12 - Hour Rueben$17.00
slow-braised corned beef, fontina, kraut, russian dressing, toasted swirled rye
Dive Bar Burger$15.00
our house ground burger, smashed; american cheese, onions, pickles, special sauce, double toasted bun
Kids Hamburger$8.00
Mashed Potatoes$5.00
Cheese Curds$12.00
ellsworth creamery curds, 12-hour red sauce
Real McCoy Burger$15.00
black angus burger cooked, medium-well with merkt’s cheddar, brioche bun
Tomato Soup$8.00
roasted tomato, shaved garlic, whipped pecorino cream
Margherita Pizza$14.00
hand-stretched mozzarella, 12-hour red sauce, basil
Location

3801 Grand Way

Saint Louis Park MN

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
