Go
Toast

Martina

Italian and Argentine fair from Chef Daniel de Prado.

Service charge of 20% is added
automatically to all checks. Martina uses this service charge to support its wonderful staff in fair wages.
The service charge is not a gratuity, and will be retained by Martina to pay for fair wages. Pursuant to Minnesota Statute Section 177.23, subdivision 9.

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD

4312 S Upton Ave • $$

Avg 5 (9100 reviews)

Popular Items

Potato Churros$12.00
Ketchup, Spicy Mayo
Norwegian Salmon$31.00
Bonito Beurre Blanc, Mint, Parsley, Shallot, Serrano
Chicken Breast$27.00
nettle risotto, taleggio, pea shoots
Grilled Green Beans$11.00
Vadouvan Butter, Marcona Almonds
Potato Gnocchi$23.00
Carrot Fileto, Fresh Oregano, Parmesan
Spaghetti Fra Diavolo with Lobster$33.00
Tomato, Roasted Fresno, Basil, Cumin
Pappardelle with Short Rib Ragu$26.00
tomato, parsley, parmesan
Mushroom Lumache$22.00
Roasted Mushrooms, Mushroom Butter, Parsley
Cacio e Pepe Agnolotti$23.00
Butter, Parmesan, Fresh Cracked Black Pepper, Grana Padano
Charred Brussels Sprout Salad$16.00
Frisée, Pancetta, Chevre, Mustard Vinaigrette
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

4312 S Upton Ave

Minneapolis MN

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Café Cerés

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Rosalia

No reviews yet

Fast casual pizzeria, with Italian and Mediterranean fare.

Naviya’s Thai Kitchen

No reviews yet

Since 2004, Naviya’s has been a sophisticated, contemporary and yet an at-home brasserie that serves authentic and quality Thai cuisine. What we have to offer is nothing like the other Thai restaurants in town. We cook every dish not only with fresh ingredients but also with a strong sense of pride. Be this your first or fiftieth visit, we exhibit the very same enthusiasm for your presence tonight. Every visit, no matter the number of times here, we will endeavour to earn your loyalty in very much the same way.

GREAT WALL RESTAURANT

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston