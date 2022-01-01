Martina
Italian and Argentine fair from Chef Daniel de Prado.
Service charge of 20% is added
automatically to all checks. Martina uses this service charge to support its wonderful staff in fair wages.
The service charge is not a gratuity, and will be retained by Martina to pay for fair wages. Pursuant to Minnesota Statute Section 177.23, subdivision 9.
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD
4312 S Upton Ave • $$
4312 S Upton Ave
Minneapolis MN
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
