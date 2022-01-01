Go
Toast

The Lowry

An uptown diner with American eats, craft cocktails & microbrews. Menu features burgers, oysters, whiskey and eggs.

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

2112 Hennepin Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (5650 reviews)

Popular Items

Blue Plate Deluxe Burger$15.95
beef patty, wisconsin cheddar, candied bacon, crispy onion strings, 10k lakes sauce
French Toast.$11.50
egg dipped ciabatta, whipped butter
Cheese Curds$11.95
no. 1 kölsch beer batter, ellsworth curds, applesauce, roasted red pepper sambal
Chicken Pesto Pasta$18.95
sauteed chicken breast, pappardelle pasta, basil tomato mornay, parmesan, bell peppers, roasted garlic puree
American Breakfast.$13.95
eggs, hashbrowns, choice of breakfast meat, toast
Grilled Salmon$24.95
faroe island salmon filet, sautéed vegetables, mashed potatoes, beurre blanc
Big 'Ol Breakfast Burrito.$12.95
hashbrowns, wisconsin cheddar, scrambled eggs, black bean corn salsa, salsa rojo, cilantro.
Fish & Chips$16.50
no. 1 kölsch beer battered cod, french fries, coleslaw, house-made tartar sauce
Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.50
housemade nashville sauce, fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickles, cheddar-crusted bun
Cheeseburger$13.50
beef patty, american cheese
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2112 Hennepin Ave

Minneapolis MN

Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

