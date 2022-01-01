Uptown bars & lounges you'll love

Toast

Red Cow image

 

Red Cow

2626 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey Burger$14.50
House-made turkey patty, sliced radish, arugula, crushed pistachios & cilantro-lime aioli
Patty Melt$14.50
double patty, caramelized onions, sharp cheddar, white american, garlic mayo, sourdough
So Cal Burger$16.50
100% Plant-based - Impossible™ burger patty, avocado, vegan american, lettuce, tomato, onion, & garlic mayo on a whole wheat bun
Uptown Lobby & Granada Theater image

 

Uptown Lobby & Granada Theater

3200 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Granada Burger$16.00
Manchego Cheese, Bacon, Arugula and Garlic Aioli w/ Fries
Prawns$12.00
Full bodied. Sauteed with preserved tomatoes, olives and parsley
Jamon Croqueta$14.00
Fried ham & bechamel fritters.
Morrissey's Irish Pub image

 

Morrissey's Irish Pub

913 W Lake St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (677 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Curds$10.00
Wisconsin aged cheddar cheese fried to perfection and served with house made marinara sauce.
Wexford Wings$13.00
A pile of crispy wings doused in a sauce of your choice.
Sauces: curry, BBQ, buffalo, Irish whiskey BBQ, or our chipotle dry rub.
Fish and Chips$18.00
Beer battered cod fried to a golden brown atop chips with house made tartar sauce.
Taberna image

TACOS

Taberna

3126 W Lake St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.2 (249 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Shrimp Taco$3.75
Crispy Shrimp, Creamy Slaw, Garlic Aioli, Baja Sauce, Cilantro and Our Locally Sourced, Freshly Made White Corn Tortillas
Chips and Queso$8.00
Our House-Made Queso is made with White Cheese and Special Seasonings. Served with our White Corn Tortilla Chips
Four Cheese Quesadilla$11.00
Our Quesadilla is served on a Large Flour Tortilla. It is served with our special blend of four different cheeses. Garnished with Sour Cream, Tomato and Guacamole
The Lowry image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Lowry

2112 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (5650 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
American Breakfast$13.95
eggs, hashbrowns, choice of breakfast meat, toast
Cheese Curds$11.95
no. 1 kölsch beer batter, ellsworth curds, applesauce, roasted red pepper sambal
Big 'Ol Breakfast Burrito$12.95
hashbrowns, wisconsin cheddar, scrambled eggs, black bean corn salsa, salsa rojo, cilantro.
Curry

Turkey Burgers

Tacos

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Drunken Noodles

Steak Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Carne Asada

