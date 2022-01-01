Uptown bars & lounges you'll love
Red Cow
2626 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Turkey Burger
|$14.50
House-made turkey patty, sliced radish, arugula, crushed pistachios & cilantro-lime aioli
|Patty Melt
|$14.50
double patty, caramelized onions, sharp cheddar, white american, garlic mayo, sourdough
|So Cal Burger
|$16.50
100% Plant-based - Impossible™ burger patty, avocado, vegan american, lettuce, tomato, onion, & garlic mayo on a whole wheat bun
Uptown Lobby & Granada Theater
3200 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Granada Burger
|$16.00
Manchego Cheese, Bacon, Arugula and Garlic Aioli w/ Fries
|Prawns
|$12.00
Full bodied. Sauteed with preserved tomatoes, olives and parsley
|Jamon Croqueta
|$14.00
Fried ham & bechamel fritters.
Morrissey's Irish Pub
913 W Lake St, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Cheese Curds
|$10.00
Wisconsin aged cheddar cheese fried to perfection and served with house made marinara sauce.
|Wexford Wings
|$13.00
A pile of crispy wings doused in a sauce of your choice.
Sauces: curry, BBQ, buffalo, Irish whiskey BBQ, or our chipotle dry rub.
|Fish and Chips
|$18.00
Beer battered cod fried to a golden brown atop chips with house made tartar sauce.
TACOS
Taberna
3126 W Lake St, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Crispy Shrimp Taco
|$3.75
Crispy Shrimp, Creamy Slaw, Garlic Aioli, Baja Sauce, Cilantro and Our Locally Sourced, Freshly Made White Corn Tortillas
|Chips and Queso
|$8.00
Our House-Made Queso is made with White Cheese and Special Seasonings. Served with our White Corn Tortilla Chips
|Four Cheese Quesadilla
|$11.00
Our Quesadilla is served on a Large Flour Tortilla. It is served with our special blend of four different cheeses. Garnished with Sour Cream, Tomato and Guacamole
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Lowry
2112 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|American Breakfast
|$13.95
eggs, hashbrowns, choice of breakfast meat, toast
|Cheese Curds
|$11.95
no. 1 kölsch beer batter, ellsworth curds, applesauce, roasted red pepper sambal
|Big 'Ol Breakfast Burrito
|$12.95
hashbrowns, wisconsin cheddar, scrambled eggs, black bean corn salsa, salsa rojo, cilantro.