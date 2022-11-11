Bars & Lounges
Uptown Lobby

All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:50 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:50 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:50 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:50 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:50 pm
Chic uptown atmosphere offering Spanish American Cuisine paired with tantalizing craft cocktails. Join us at the lobby for Crabby Hour, Date Night or Dinner. Our Patio will be open when weather permits. Our theater has a full calendar lined up with a variety of entertainment options. Socially distanced and sanitized. If using your gift card for ticket purchase please call 612-439-2558
3022 Hennepin Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55408
