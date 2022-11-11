Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Uptown Lobby

review star

No reviews yet

3022 Hennepin Avenue South

Minneapolis, MN 55408

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Tapas/shareables

Scotch Egg

$14.00

Soft boiled egg, wrapped in chorizo spanish bread crumbs and fried.

Fried Cauliflower

$8.00

Light crisp battered fried Cauliflower with Saffron & Garlic Aioli

Brussel Sprouts

$13.00

Roasted Pork Brussels with Pork Belly & Balsamic Reduction

Granada Charceuterie

$28.00

Assortment of chef selected imported cured meats, cheeses and accoutrements.

1/2 charcuterie

$15.00

Chef selected imported and domestic meats & Cheeses with accoutrements

Mediterranean Plate

$14.00

Hummous, tabouli, muhamarra and olives

Slider DUET

$16.00

Choice Granada, Whiskey & Shrooms or little Monster

Mojo Shrimp

$18.00

Double Truffle Fries

$12.00

Black truffle salt, aged parmasean, white truffle oil and cilantro

Popovers

$9.00

Xtra large and airy available Plain or with your choice of Chorizo & Manchego or Parmesan and fresh herb

Albondigas

$16.00

Blue Devils

$16.00

Chorizo Mussels & Clams

$18.00

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$22.00

Bacon Wrapped Scallops served in butter and Spanish seasoning topped with Mango Salsa served with beet aioli and water crest.

Sesame Tuna

$18.00

Wild caught tuna rolled in sesame seed and seared, with green goddess sauce. Accompanied by an arugula, celery vin salad and dragon fruit.

Wild Rice Crab Cakes

$14.00

Tapenade Trio

$14.00

Rotating selection of tapenade's with grilled bread and crackers.

Ricotta Fritters

$9.00

4 ricotta fritters fried golden brown topped with powdered sugar and served with a side of basil sauce.

Salads, Soups & Bowls

Carrot Ginger Bisque

$12.00

House Salad

$13.00

Mixed Greens, marinated cherry tomatoes, sunflower seeds, hard boiled eggs

Nested Vegetables

$15.00

Shaved broccoli, scallions, spinach, celery threads, grilled peaches, citrus crema, Parmesan and soft boiled egg.

Granada Wedge

$14.00

Andalusian Cabbage Stew

$22.00

Vegan Chorizo Tofu Bowl

$16.00

Chorizo-crusted tofu, seasonal roasted vegetables, Cumin, roasted corn, pico de gallo, roasted butternut squash, quinoa

Andalusian Stew W/ Chicken

$22.00

Vegetarian- Andalusian Stew

$16.00

Entrees

Salmon A La Gallega

$28.00

8oz Spanish herb seared salmon, Garlic paprika sauce, Cauliflower puree, roasted sliced maple carrots fried Kale and fresh parsley

1/2 Achiote Marinated Chicken

$32.00

Bison Ribeye

$45.00

Whiskey & Shroom Burger

$21.00

Granada Paella

$30.00

Short Rib bowl

$32.00

24hr braised short ribs,, aged cheese curds heirloom cherry tomatoes, garlic white wine-red potatoes

Bifana Pork Sandwhich

$18.00

Sweet Potato Gnocchi

$20.00

House Made Gnocchi, with roasted corn and Chipotle Cream.

Chorizo & Sweet Potato Gnocchi

$25.00

House made Gnocchi, wilted arugula, butternut squash and chorizo

1/2 order Sweet Potato Gnocchi

$12.00

1/2 order Chorizo & Sweet Potato Gnocchi

$14.00

Braised Short Rib

$32.00

Desserts

Granada Churros

$9.00

Lemon Churros tossed in Brown Sugar served with ice cream and chocolate ganache

Caramel Apple Empanada

$10.00

La La's Ice Cream

$6.00Out of stock

Sandwhiches

Granada Burger

$17.00

Whiskey & Shrooms Burger

$18.00

Monster Burger

$18.00

Bifana Pork Sandwhich

$18.00

All day flights

Mini Charcuterie

$18.00

Cheese board

$18.00

Slider trio

$20.00

Tapenade trio

$12.00

Empanada Trio

$13.00

Med Trio

$10.00

Taps

7.00 Tap 1/2 off

-$3.50

6.00 Tap

-$3.00

$8.00 1/2 off

$4.00

Wine

2.00 off CH wine

-$2.00

beer

7.00 beer discount

-$3.50

6.00 beer discount

-$3.00

tapas

discount

-$2.00

Queso Fundido & Chips

$11.00

1/2 order of Truffle fries

$6.00

Chorizo & Mahon Croquette CROQUETTE

$7.00

Pimento Stuffed Fried Olives

$5.00

Wontons

$8.00

chips & guac

$5.00

Spanish Onion Dip

$7.00

Chorizo Scotch Egg

$6.00

Slider Trio

$16.00

Pick any combo of 3 Sliders

Single Slider Granada

$6.00

Single Slider shroom & Boom

$6.00

Single Slider Little Monster

$6.00

Beef Empanada

$8.00

PORK EMPANADA

$8.00

Sumac Chicken wings

$12.00

Fried Cauliflower

$5.00

Mini Charcuterie

$18.00

Cheese Board W/ Beer Flight

$18.00

Slider Trio W/ Beer Flight

$20.00

Tapenade Trio W/ Beer Flight

$12.00

Empanada Trio W/ Beer Flight

$13.00

Mini Med Plate W/ Beer Flight

$10.00

Sub Wine Flight

$4.00

Sub Port Flight

$10.00

Honey

Grade A Local Small

$6.00

Grade A Local Large

$8.00

Spiced Pecans

$8.00

Candied Walnuts

$8.00

Glassware

Lobby Logo Pint w/ purchase

$4.00

Lobby Logo Pint W/O purchase

$6.00

Your Betcha Edibles (21+)

Daytime Gummies Pack

$35.00

Anytime Gummies Pack

$35.00

Nighttime Gummies Pack

$35.00

Strawberry Individual Gummy

$5.00

Watermelon Individual Gummy

$5.00

Lime Individual Gummy

$5.00

Dinners

Jerk Chicken

$15.00

BBQ Wings

$13.00

Coconut Curry Vegetables

$13.00

Island curry Shrimp

$20.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:50 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:50 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:50 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:50 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:50 pm
Restaurant info

Chic uptown atmosphere offering Spanish American Cuisine paired with tantalizing craft cocktails. Join us at the lobby for Crabby Hour, Date Night or Dinner. Our Patio will be open when weather permits. Our theater has a full calendar lined up with a variety of entertainment options. Socially distanced and sanitized. If using your gift card for ticket purchase please call 612-439-2558

Website

Location

3022 Hennepin Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55408

Directions

Gallery
Uptown Lobby & Granada Theater image
Uptown Lobby & Granada Theater image
Uptown Lobby & Granada Theater image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Pourhouse - Uptown - 2923 Girard Ave. S.
orange starNo Reviews
2923 Girard Ave. S. Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
Red Cow - Uptown
orange starNo Reviews
2626 Hennepin Ave Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
Morrissey's Irish Pub
orange star4.3 • 677
913 W Lake St Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
Up Down Minneapolis - LynLake
orange starNo Reviews
3012 Lyndale Ave S. Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
The Lowry
orange star4.4 • 5,650
2112 Hennepin Ave Minneapolis, MN 55405
View restaurantnext
Taberna
orange star4.2 • 249
3126 W Lake St Minneapolis, MN 55416
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Minneapolis

Kiku Bistro
orange star4.5 • 8,069
2819 Hennepin Ave Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
The Lowry
orange star4.4 • 5,650
2112 Hennepin Ave Minneapolis, MN 55405
View restaurantnext
moto-i
orange star4.5 • 1,932
2940 Lyndale Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
Morrissey's Irish Pub
orange star4.3 • 677
913 W Lake St Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
Los Andes Latin Bistro
orange star4.7 • 337
607 W Lake St Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
It's Greek To Me Taverna
orange star4.9 • 308
626 West Lake Street Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Minneapolis
Linden Hills
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Nokomis
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Powderhorn
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Southwest
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Whittier
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Longfellow
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Phillips
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Downtown Minneapolis
review star
Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)
University
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston