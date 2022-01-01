Go
Psycho Suzi’s Motor Lounge

1900 Marshall St NE

Popular Items

Side of Ranch$2.00
Pick Roll-ups$9.95
The backyard party favorite. Pickle, cream cheese, rolled in thin slices of meat.
Suzi Supreme - Share$29.95
Pepperoni, fennel sausage, red onion, green pepper, black olive, and mushroom with the house red sauce sauce. Classic. Serves 3-4
Nordeast Cheese Curds$12.95
Beer battered and house seasoned. Served with zesty red sauce
Tater Tots$9.00
House seasoned tater tots served with rock sauce
Chicken Sidecars$13.50
Crispy chicken on sweet Hawaiian rolls, shredded lettuce, house-made pickles, rock sauce. 3 per order
Brown Sugar Babies$12.95
Bacon wrapped smoked sausages, brown sugar & bourbon glaze
Dry Rub Wings$13.95
Brown sugar, nutmeg, and spices. 6 jumbo wings per order. Served with Ranch.
Garlic, Goat, & Herb - Share$29.95
Fresh herbed goat cheese, red onion, fresh basil, 5 cheese blend, and balsamic reduction on our chablis garlic sauce. Serves 3-4
Deep Fried Cauliflower$11.95
Deep Fried cauliflower dipped in house-made beer batter. Served with ranch dressing.
Location

Minneapolis MN

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
