Psycho Suzi’s Motor Lounge
Come in and enjoy!
1900 Marshall St NE
Popular Items
Location
1900 Marshall St NE
Minneapolis MN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
The Buttered Tin
Our menu is fun and highlights American breakfast classics. It's comforting farm food - real food that's simple, fresh, local and delicious!
Betty Danger’s Animal Farm
Heather is serving up some delicious cocktails and food...but watch out. Some people are saying she spiked the punch.
Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room
Stanley's Northeast Bar Room is a casual bar and restaurant featuring American pub grub such as burgers & tacos, weekend breakfasts & craft beer with a dog-friendly patio. Located on the corner of University Ave and Lowery Avenue in Northeast Minneapolis.
Kieran's Kitchen Northeast
Kieran’s Kitchen Northeast is a counter-style cafe & market located in the historic Food Building in Northeast Minneapolis. We share the work of artisans and makers that create incredible products right here in the Food Building, including Red Table Meat Company, Baker’s Field Flour & Bread, and Alemar Cheese Company.