Borough and Parlour

730 N Washington Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Brand new version of our chicken sandwich! Dill Brined, Lettuce, Pickle, Dill Sauce
Cookie$4.00
Changes frequently
Swiss Aioli$3.00
Perfect to dip your fries in or add to your burger!
Mixed Greens$8.00
Local Lettuces, Sherry Vinaigrette
Parlour Burger$15.99
Ground Chuck, Ribeye, and Brisket, White American Cheese, on Egg Bun
Fries$7.00
Ya know... fries!
Ketchup
Mustard
Diet Coke$3.00
Popcorn$5.00
Bacon, Togarashi, Pineapple.
Location

Minneapolis MN

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
