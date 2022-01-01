Chocolate cake in Linden Hills

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Linden Hills restaurants that serve chocolate cake
Naviya’s Thai Kitchen
2812 W 43RD ST, MINNEAPOLIS
No reviews yet
Flourless Chocolate Cake
$9.00
More about Naviya’s Thai Kitchen
Rosalia
2811 West 43rd St, Minneapolis
No reviews yet
Chocolate Brown Butter Cake
$12.00
Chocolate financier cake filled with dulce de leche and chocolate creme anglaise.
More about Rosalia
