Milio's Minneapolis

review star

No reviews yet

3813 W 44th Street

Minneapolis, MN 55410

#9 Italian Club
#4 Pilgrim's Pride
#1 American Favorite

Sandwiches

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$9.79

Meatballs, Marinara, Provolone cheese on your choice of French or Wheat roll

Gourmet Ham & Cheese - $1.50 to Local Charity

Gourmet Ham & Cheese - $1.50 to Local Charity

$9.79

A double portion of our new hardwood smoked ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmanns® mayo. $1.50 of each sale goes to local charities!

#1 American Favorite

#1 American Favorite

$8.79

Smoked ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo

#2 Texas Longhorn

#2 Texas Longhorn

$8.79

Thinly-shaved roast beef, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo

#3 Big KaTuna

#3 Big KaTuna

$8.79

Homemade tuna salad mixed with diced celery & onion, our gourmet "secret" sauce & Hellmann's® mayo, then topped with lettuce, tomatoes & alfalfa sprouts

#4 Pilgrim's Pride

#4 Pilgrim's Pride

$8.79

Roast turkey breast, lettuce, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts & Hellmann’s® mayo

#5 The Godfather

#5 The Godfather

$8.79

Capicola ham*, Genoa salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes & gourmet Italian dressing

#6 Veggie Delite

#6 Veggie Delite

$8.79

Provolone cheese, guacam