Hello Pizza
585 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Hello Pizza takeaway is a no-tipping operation. We add a 18% surcharge to all takeaway/pick-up orders to support fair wages and benefits for our entire team. Pursuant to Minnesota Statute Section 177.23, subdivision 9, this charge is not a gratuity for employee service. For delivery orders, we charge a $5 delivery fee, and an additional tip may be added for the driver. Delivery orders do not incur the 18% surcharge.
Location
3904 SUNNYSIDE RD, Edina, MN 55424
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Edina
Dunn Brothers Coffee - Corner Cafe
No Reviews
9700 France Ave South Bloomington, MN 55431
View restaurant
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis
4.4 • 8,207
607 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurant