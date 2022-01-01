Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hello Pizza

585 Reviews

$

3904 SUNNYSIDE RD

Edina, MN 55424

Order Again

Popular Items

16" Classic Cheese
12" Classic Cheese
Garlic Knots

Family Meal

12" Family Meal

12" Family Meal

$47.95

Two 12" pizzas (1 cheese + 1 signature), regular salad, pint of ice cream

16" Family Meal

16" Family Meal

$67.95

Two 16" pizzas (1 cheese + 1 signature), two regular salads, pint of ice cream

Classic Pies

12" Classic Cheese

12" Classic Cheese

$13.50

House red sauce, whole milk mozzarella

16" Classic Cheese

16" Classic Cheese

$18.50

House red sauce, whole milk mozzarella

12" Hello Rita

12" Hello Rita

$14.50

Hand crushed tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, olive oil, garlic, basil, oregano

16" Hello Rita

16" Hello Rita

$19.25

Hand crushed tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, olive oil, garlic, basil, oregano

Sicilian

Sicilian

$22.50

Hand-crushed tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, Wisconsin brick cheese, parmesan, olive oil, garlic, basil, and oregano, baked in a 12" square pan pie

Signature Pies

12" Hello Hawaiian

12" Hello Hawaiian

$17.75

White sauce, mozzarella, provolone, bacon, jalapeno, fresh pineapple

16" Hello Hawaiian

16" Hello Hawaiian

$24.95

White sauce, mozzarella, provolone, bacon, jalapeno, fresh pineapple

12" Tavern Pie

12" Tavern Pie

$17.75

House red sauce, mozzarella, natural casing pepperoni, jalapeno, honey

16" Tavern Pie

16" Tavern Pie

$24.95

House red sauce, mozzarella, natural casing pepperoni, jalapeno, honey

12" Veggie Supremo

12" Veggie Supremo

$17.50

Red sauce, organic spinach, ricotta, sheep’s milk feta, whole milk mozzarella, crimini mushrooms, red onions, garlic

16" Veggie Supremo

16" Veggie Supremo

$23.75

Red sauce, organic spinach, ricotta, sheep’s milk feta, whole milk mozzarella, crimini mushrooms, red onions, garlic

12" Artichoke & Spinach

12" Artichoke & Spinach

$17.50

White sauce, whole milk mozzarella, organic spinach, artichoke hearts, piquillo peppers, garlic, chile piquin

16" Artichoke & Spinach

16" Artichoke & Spinach

$23.75

White sauce, whole milk mozzarella, organic spinach, artichoke hearts, piquillo peppers, garlic, chile piquin

12" New Yorker

12" New Yorker

$17.75

Red sauce, whole milk mozzarella, provolone, ricotta, sliced housemade fennel sausage, roasted bell peppers, onions

16" New Yorker

16" New Yorker

$24.95

Red sauce, whole milk mozzarella, provolone, ricotta, sliced housemade fennel sausage, roasted bell peppers, onions

12" Hello Trinity

12" Hello Trinity

$17.75

Red sauce, whole milk mozzarella, housemade fennel sausage, natural casing pepperoni, crimini mushrooms

16" Hello Trinity

16" Hello Trinity

$24.95

Red sauce, whole milk mozzarella, housemade fennel sausage, natural casing pepperoni, crimini mushrooms

Salad

Smokey Greens

Smokey Greens

$10.50

Mixed baby lettuces, applewood smoked onions, Moody Bleu, spiced pepitas, sherry vinaigrette

Party Smokey Greens

Party Smokey Greens

$44.25

Mixed baby lettuces, applewood smoked onions, Moody Bleu, spiced pepitas, sherry vinaigrette

Tricolore

Tricolore

$10.50

Arugula, fennel, radicchio, shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano, sherry vinaigrette

Party Tricolore

Party Tricolore

$44.25

Arugula, fennel, radicchio, shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano, sherry vinaigrette

Caesar

Caesar

$10.50

Organic romaine, cherry tomatoes, garlic herb croutons, shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano, Caesar dressing

Party Caesar

Party Caesar

$44.25

Organic romaine, cherry tomatoes, garlic herb croutons, shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano, Caesar dressing

Snack

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$6.50

Bebe Zito Ice Cream

The Parent Trap

The Parent Trap

$11.00

A salted doce de leite base with ample Oreo and peanut butter freckle mix ins, topped with additional doce de leite sauce. 1 Pint

Slam Dunkie

Slam Dunkie

$11.00

Dunkaroo cookies and yellow cake base with frosting and crumbled cookies. 1 Pint

Berry Queen

Berry Queen

$11.00

Black raspberry and blueberry base with gluten free strawberry cookies. Topped with strawberry cookie crumble and snozzberry sauce. (GF) 1 Pint

Dad's Coffee

Dad's Coffee

$11.00

MN peace coffee and bourbon ice cream with chocolate chips. (GF) 1 Pint

Extras

Side House Sauce

$0.50

Side Sicilian Sauce

$0.50

2 oz Grated Parmesan

$0.25

2 oz Crushed Red Pepper

$0.25

2 oz Dried Oregano

$0.25

Side Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Side Honey

$1.00

Paper Plates

Napkins

Plastic Silverware

Anchovies

$1.00

NA Beverages

Can Coke

$1.75

Can Diet Coke

$1.75

Can Sprite

$1.75

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Mexican Fanta-Orange

$3.50

Rootbeer

$3.50

Dasani Water

$2.00

San Pellegrino Water

$3.50
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Hello Pizza takeaway is a no-tipping operation. We add a 18% surcharge to all takeaway/pick-up orders to support fair wages and benefits for our entire team. Pursuant to Minnesota Statute Section 177.23, subdivision 9, this charge is not a gratuity for employee service. For delivery orders, we charge a $5 delivery fee, and an additional tip may be added for the driver. Delivery orders do not incur the 18% surcharge.

