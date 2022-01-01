Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Corner Bar

1501 Washington Ave S

Minneapolis, MN 55454

Order Again

Appetizer

Cheese Bread

$9.00Out of stock

Cheese curds

$10.00

Cheese Nachos

$10.00Out of stock

Cheese Quesadlla

$10.00

Crispy Tortilla packed with cheese,onion and jalapeno. Served with a side of lettuce, tomato,salsa and sour cream.

Cheese Totchos

$11.00Out of stock

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Chips and Salsa

$7.00

Fastfood Fries

$9.00

Fire Cracker Shrimp

$12.00

Mini Corn Dogs

$9.00

Mini Tacos

$9.00

Onion Rings

$9.00

Tator Tots

$9.00

Waffle Fries

$9.00

Basket

Coney Dog Basket

$11.00

Chicken Tender Basket

$10.00

Corn Dog Basket

$10.00Out of stock

Taco Basket

$5.00

Burgers

Bacon Cheese Burger

$14.00

BBQ Burgers

$14.00

California Burger

Cheese Burger

$12.00

Grilled Veggie Burger

$10.00

Hamburger

$12.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.00

Patty Melt

$14.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

BLT

$11.00

Chicken BLT

$14.00

French Dip

$14.00

Meatball Sub

$11.00Out of stock

Turkey Club

$11.00Out of stock

Hot Ham & Swiss

$13.00

Cubano

$13.00

BBQ Pork

$13.00

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Buffalo Chicken

$13.00

Gyro

$11.00Out of stock

West Bank Chicken

$14.00

Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Buffalo Shrimp Wrap

$12.00

Turkey Club Wrap

$11.00Out of stock

Pizza

Flatbread

$12.00

Cheese Pizza 12"

$12.00

Meatball Pizza 12"

$20.00Out of stock

Wild Pizza 12"

$20.00Out of stock

Gopher Pizza 12"

$20.00Out of stock

Gyro Pizza 12"

$20.00Out of stock

Hunter Pizza 12"

$20.00Out of stock

Gatherer Pizza 12"

$20.00Out of stock

Buffalo Pizza 12"

$20.00Out of stock

Cubano Pizza 12"

$20.00Out of stock

Viking Pizza 12"

$20.00

Taco Pizza 12"

$20.00Out of stock

Entrees

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$11.00Out of stock

Spicy Penne Pasta

$10.00Out of stock

Tacos

$11.00Out of stock

Enchiladas

$11.00Out of stock

Breakfast Plate

$12.00

Corn Beef Cabbage

$12.99Out of stock

BREAKFAST BUFFET

$13.00

Wings

6 Wings

$10.00

10 Wings

$15.00

6 Joey Wings

$10.00

10 Joey Wings

$15.00

Soup/Salad

Pizza,soup And Salad

$13.00

Mixed Greens Salad

$9.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Cup Soup 1

$6.00

Bowl Soup 1

$8.00

Cup Chilli

$7.00

Bowl Chilli

$9.00

Cup Soup 2

$6.00

Bowl Soup 2

$8.00

Salad Bar Add On

$8.00

Kids Menu

Kids Grill Cheese

$7.00Out of stock

Kids Hamburger

$7.00Out of stock

Kids Chs Burger

$7.00Out of stock

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00Out of stock

Sides

ON SIDE

ADD Bacon

$1.50

ADD BBQ

$0.75

ADD Bleu cheese

$0.75

ADD Cottage Cheese

$1.50

ADD Fried Egg

$1.50

ADD Ranch

$0.75

ADD Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

ADD Cheddar Cheese

$0.75

ADD MAYO

$0.75

ADD Jalapeno

$0.75

ADD Lettuce

$0.75

ADD American Cheese

$0.75

ADD Mozzarella

$0.75

ADD Pepper jack

$0.75

ADD Honey Mustard

$0.75

ADD Salsa

$1.50

ADD Seasoned Sour Cream

$1.50

ADD Tomato

$0.75

ADD Sauteed Onion

Md Tap Beer (Copy)

EMPLOYEE BEER

$3.00

ANGRY ORCHARD

$6.00

21ST AMENDMENT BLOOD ORANGE

$6.50

3 FLOYDS BARBARIAN HAZE

$7.00

BENT PADDLE

$6.50

BAUHAUS GUAVATRON

$7.00

TAP COORS LIGHT

$5.00

BELLS 2 HEARTED

$7.00

FRESH SQUEEZED

$6.50

FULTON LONELY

$6.50

GUINNESS

$7.00

HAMMS

$5.00

KONA BIG WAVE

$6.00

LAGUNITAS HAZY WONDER

$6.50

LIFT BRIDGE MANGO

$6.50

TAP MICH GOLDEN LIGHT

$5.00

ODELL SIPPIN PRETTY

$7.50

PAULANER HEF

$7.00

PISTOCIO CREAM

$6.50

PREMUIM

$5.00

SUMMIT

$6.00

SURLY FURIOUS

$6.50

SURLY LOGIC BOMB

$7.00

SURLY HELL

$6.00

VANILLA PORTER

$6.50

WARPIGS

$6.50

Bourbon

BULLIET BOURBON

$7.00

KNOB CREEK BOURBON

$8.00

BUFFALO TRACE BOURBON

$7.00Out of stock

BAKERS BOURBON

$25.00

Bookers

$25.00

FOUR ROSES

$9.00

WILD TURKEY

$6.00

BULLEIT RYE

$7.00

DBL BULLIET BOURBON

$13.00

DBL KNOB CREEK BOURBON

$15.00

DBL BUFFALO TRACE BOURBON

$13.00

DBL BAKERS BOURBON

$45.00

Bookers

$25.00

Gin

WELL GIN

$5.00

BOMBAY GIN

$7.00Out of stock

BOMBAY SAPHIRE GIN

$7.00

BULLDOG GIN

$8.00Out of stock

HENDRICKS GIN

$8.00

TANGUERAY GIN

$6.50

TATTERSALL

$7.00

DBL WELL GIN

$9.00

DBL BOMBAY GIN

$13.00

DBL BOMBAY SAPHIRE GIN

$13.00

DBL BULLDOG GIN

$15.00

DBL HENDRIX GIN

$15.00

DBL TANQUERAY GIN

$12.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

AMARETTO

$5.00

AMARETTO DISARONNO

$8.00

B & B

$8.00

BAILEYS

$7.00

BANANA LIQUER

$5.00

BLUE CURACOA

$5.00

CHAMBORD

$7.00

COINTREAU

$7.00

CR CACAO DARK

$6.00

CR DE MENTHE

$6.00

DR MCGILLICUDDY

$6.00

DRAMBUIE

$7.00

FIRE BALL

$6.00

FRANGELICO

$7.00

GALIANO

$6.00

GOLD SCHLAGER

$6.00

GRAND MARNIER

$8.00

HENNESSY

$10.00

JAGER

$6.00

KAHLUA

$6.00

MELON LIQUOR

$6.00

MIDORI

$11.00

OUZO

$7.00

POLISH BLACKBERRY

$6.00

RUMPLEMINZE

$6.00

SAMBUCCA

$7.00

TIA MARIA

$7.00

FERNET

$7.00

YUKON JACK

$6.00

MALORT

$6.00

DBL AMARETTO

$9.00

DBL AMARETTO DISARONNO

$15.00

DBL B & B

$15.00

DBL BAILEYS

$13.00

DBL DR. MCGILLICUDDY

$11.00

DBL FIRE BALL

$11.00

DBL FRANGELICO

$13.00

DBL GOLDSCHLAGER

$11.00

DBL GRAND MARNIER

$15.00

DBL JAGER

$11.00

DBL KALUHA

$11.00

DBL OUZO

$13.00

DBL POLISH BLACKBERRY

$11.00

DBL RUMPLEMINZE

$11.00

DBL SAMBUCCA

$13.00

DBL TIA MARIA

$13.00

Rum

WELL RUM

$5.00

BACARDI LIMON RUM

$6.00

BACARDI RUM

$6.00

CAPTAIN MORGAN RUM

$6.00

MALIBU RUM

$6.00

MT. GAY RUM

$7.00

MYERS RUM

$6.00

CHUCKLE

$6.00

DBL WELL RUM

$9.00

DBL BACARDI LIMON RUM

$11.00

DBL BACARDI RUM

$11.00

DBL CAPTAIN MORGAN RUM

$11.00

DBL MALIBU RUM

$11.00

DBL MT. GAY RUM

$13.00

Scotch

WELL SCOTCH

$5.00Out of stock

CHIVAS REGAL SCOTCH

$7.00

DEWARS SCOTCH

$6.00

GLENFIDDICH 12 SCOTCH

$7.00

GLENFIDDICH 15 SCOTCH

$8.00

GLENLIVET 12 SCOTCH

$7.00

JOHNNY BLACK SCOTCH

$9.00

JOHNNY RED SCOTCH

$7.00

PIGS NOSE SCOTCH

$7.00

DBL WELL SCOTCH

$9.00

DBL CHIVAS REGAL SCOTCH

$13.00

DBL DEWARS SCOTCH

$11.00

DBL GLENFIDDICH 12 SCOTCH

$13.00

DBL GLENFIDDICH 15 SCOTCH

$15.00

DBL GLENLIVET 12 SCOTCH

$13.00

DBL JOHNNY BLACK SCOTCH

$15.00

DBL JOHNNY RED SCOTCH

$13.00

DBL PIGS NOSE SCOTCH

$13.00

Tequila

WELL TEQUILLA

$5.00

CASAMIGOS BLANCO TEQUILLA

$12.00

DON JULIO ANEJO TEQUILLA

$10.00Out of stock

DON JULIO BLANCO TEQUILLA

$10.00

DON JULIO REPOSADO TEQUILLA

$10.00Out of stock

PATRON SILVER TEQUILLA

$12.00

CUERVO 1800 TEQUILLA

$7.00

CUERVO TEQUILLA

$6.00

TEREMANA BLANCO

$10.00

DOBEL

$10.00

CASAMIGO REPOSADO

$12.00

CASAMIGOS MEZCAL

$14.00

CASAMIGOS ANEJO

$10.00Out of stock

TEREMANA REPOSADO

$10.00

TAPATIO BLANCO

$10.00

Jaja Reposada

$6.00

DBL WELL TEQUILLA

$9.00

DBL CASAMIGO BLANCO TEQUILLA

$18.00

DBL DON JULIO ANEJO TEQUILLA

$15.00

DBL DON JULIO BLANCO TEQUILLA

$15.00

DBL DON JULIO REPOSADO TEQUILLA

$15.00

DBL PATRON SILVER TEQUILLA

$18.00

DBL QUERVO 1800 TEQUILLA

$13.00

DBL QUERVO TEQUILLA

$11.00

Vodka

WELL VODKA

$5.00

TITOS VODKA

$6.50

STOLI VODKA

$6.50

ABSOLUTE CITRON VODKA

$6.50

ABSOLUTE MANDRIN VODKA

$6.50

ABSOLUT PEPPAR VODKA

$6.50

GREY GOOSE VODKA

$8.00

KETEL ONE VODKA

$7.50

STOLI BLUEBERRY VODKA

$6.50

STOLI RASBERRY VODKA

$6.50

STOLI VANILLA VODKA

$6.50

STOLI ORANGE VODKA

$6.50

BELVEDERE VODKA

$7.50

CHOPIN VODKA

$8.00

PRAIRIE VODKA

$6.50

DBL WELL VODKA

$9.00

DBL TITOS VODKA

$12.00

DBL STOLI VODKA

$12.00

DBL ABSOLUTE CITRON VODKA

$12.00

DBL ABSOLUTE MANDRIN VODKA

$12.00

DBL ABSOLUTE PEPPAR VODKA

$12.00

DBL GREY GOOSE VODKA

$15.00

DBL KETEL ONE VODKA

$14.00

DBL STOLI BLUEBERRY VODKA

$12.00

DBL STOLI RASBERRY VODKA

$12.00

DBL STOLI VANILLA VODKA

$12.00

DBL STOLI ORANGE VODKA

$12.00

DBL BELVEDERE VODKA

$14.00

DBL CHOPIN VODKA

$15.00

Whiskey

WELL WHISKEY

$5.00

BUSHMILLS

$6.50

CANADIAN CLUB WHISKEY

$6.00

CROWN ROYAL WHISKEY

$6.50

CROWN ROYAL APPLE

$7.50

JACK DANIELS WHISKEY

$6.50

JAMESON WHISKEY

$7.00

JIM BEAM WHISKEY

$6.50

MAKERS MARK WHISKEY

$7.00

POWERS WHISKEY

$6.00

SEAGRAMS 7 WHISKEY

$6.00

SKREWBALL PB

$6.00

WINDSOR WHISKEY

$6.00

HENNESSY

$10.00

RED LOCKS

$6.00

COURVOISIER

$11.00

2 GINGERS

$6.00

FOUR ROSES

$9.00

Southern Comfort

$6.00

DBL WELL WHISKEY

$9.00

DBL 2 GINGERS WHISKEY

$11.00

DBL CANADIAN CLUB WHISKEY

$11.00

DBL CROWN ROYAL WHISKEY

$11.00

DBL JACK DANIELS WHISKEY

$11.00

DBL JAMESON WHISKEY

$13.00

DBL JIM BEAM WHISKEY

$11.00

DBL MAKERS MARK

$13.00

DBL POWERS WHISKEY

$11.00

DBL SEAGRAMS 7 WHISKEY

$11.00

DBL WINDSOR WHISKEY

$11.00

DBL SOUTHERN COMFORT

$11.00

DBL HENNESSY

$18.00

Brandy

CHRISTIAN BROTHERS

$6.00

KORBEL

$7.00

Bottle Beer (Copy)

AMSTEL LITE

$6.00

BUD LIGHT

$5.00

BUDWEISER

$5.00

BUSCH LIGHT

$5.00

COORS LIGHT

$5.00

CORONA

$6.00

CORONA LIGHT

$6.00

HEINEKEN

$6.00

MICHELOB GOLDEN LIGHT

$5.00

MICHELOB ULTRA

$5.00

MILLER HIGH LIFE

$5.00

MILLER LITE

$5.00

MIKES HARD

$6.00

MODELO

$6.00

PABST BLUE RIBBON

$5.00

SINGHA

$6.00Out of stock

SOL

$5.00

STRONGBOW

$7.00

STELLA

$7.00

HEINEKEN 00

$6.00

HOP WATER

$6.00

LAGUITAS NA

$6.00

ODOULS AMBER

$6.00

ODOULS

$6.00

DUVEL

$9.00

Seltzer

WHITECLAW BLACK CHERRY

$6.00

WHITECLAW LIME

$6.00

WHITECLAW GRAPEFRUIT

$6.00

WHITE CLAW RASBERRY

$6.00

WHITECLAW MANGO

$6.00

FULTON CITRUS GINGER

$6.00

FULTON ORANGE

$6.00

FULTON STRAWBERRY

$6.00

MAMITAS PALOMA

$6.00

MAMITAS PINEAPLLE

$6.00

MAMITAS SPICY MARG

$6.00

MAMITAS TEQUILA SUNRISE

$6.00

CYCLING FROG CHERRY

$10.00Out of stock

CYCLING FROG CURRANT

$10.00

HIGH SPIRITS

$10.00

CANN LEMON

$10.00

CANN BLOOD ORANGE

$10.00

Wine by the Glass (Copy)

GLASS CABERNET

$6.00

GLASS CHARDONAY

$7.00

GLASS MALBEC

$6.00Out of stock

GLASS MERLOT

$6.00

GLASS PINOT GRIGIO

$6.00

GLASS PINOT NOIR

$6.00

GLASS SAUVIGNON BLANC

$6.00

ROSE

$5.00

Sparkling White

$6.50

SP GRIGIO

$9.00

SP SAUV BLANC

$9.00

SP CHARDONNAY

$9.00

SP ROSE

$9.00

SP CABERNET

$9.00Out of stock

SP PINOT NOIR

$9.00

Shots (Copy)

CITRON BOMB

$7.00

DROP KICK ME JESUS

$7.00

GRAPE APE

$7.00

GREEN TEA

$7.50

IRISH CAR BOMB

$7.00

JAG BOMB

$7.00

JOHNNY JUMP UP

$7.00

KAMAKAZI

$6.00

KAMAKAZI RASBERRY

$6.00

LEMON DROP

$7.00

RED HEADED SLUT

$7.00

ROOT BEER BARREL

$5.00

SCOOBY SNACK

$7.00

VEGAS BOMB

$7.00

WATER MOCCASIN

$7.00

WASHINGTON APPLE

$7.00

$3 FIREBALL

$3.00

$3 GRAPE

$3.00

TANG

$7.00

Pitcher Beer (Copy)

PITCHER BELLS TWO HEARTED

$24.00

PITCHER BENT PADDLE

$24.00

PITCHER COORS LIGHT

$20.00Out of stock

PITCHER DESCHUTES

$28.00Out of stock

PITCHER FULTON LONELY

$24.00

PITCHER FULTON SWEET CHILD

$24.00

PITCHER GUINNESS

$28.00

PITCHER HAMMS

$20.00

PITCHER KONA BIG WAVE

$24.00

PITCHER LAKES & LEGENDS

$24.00

PITCHER LAGUNITAS HAZY

$24.00

PITCHER LIFT BRIDGE

$24.00

PITCHER MICH GOLDEN LIGHT

$20.00

PITCHER MILLER LIGHT

$20.00

PITCHER ODELLS

$24.00

PITCHER PAULANER

$28.00

PITCHER PREMIUM

$20.00

PITCHER SUMMIT

$24.00

PITCHER SOCIABLE CIDER

$24.00

PITCHER STELLA

$28.00

PITCHER SURLY FURIOUS

$24.00

PITCHER SURLY HELL

$24.00

PITCHER SURLY GRAPEFRUIT

$24.00

PITCHER 21ST AMENDMENT

$24.00

PITCHER WARPIGS

$24.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1501 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55454

Directions

Gallery
The Corner Bar image
The Corner Bar image
The Corner Bar image

