Earl Giles Restaurant & Distillery
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
We specialize in artisanal, Neapolitan-style pizza, delicious sammies, and a variety of salads and veggie options. Not to mention an ever growing selection of spirit free beverages to take home!
Location
1325 Quincy St. NE, MInneapolis, MN 55413
Gallery
