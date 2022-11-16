Restaurant header imageView gallery

Earl Giles Restaurant & Distillery

review star

No reviews yet

1325 Quincy St. NE

MInneapolis, MN 55413

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

The Pies

National Treasure

National Treasure

$21.00
A Good Trip

A Good Trip

$22.00
El Jefe

El Jefe

$23.00
Rodeo

Rodeo

$20.00
Animal Lover * New Recipe!*

Animal Lover * New Recipe!*

$19.00
Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$14.00
Sausage

Sausage

$15.00
Cheese

Cheese

$12.00

Veggies

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Apparel

Light Grey T-shirt Small

$23.00Out of stock

Light Grey T-shirt Medium

$23.00Out of stock

Light Grey T-shirt Large

$23.00Out of stock

Light Grey T-shirt X-Large

$23.00

Light Grey T-shirt XX-Large

$23.00

Seafoam T-shirt Small

$23.00

Seafoam T-shirt Medium

$23.00

Seafoam T-shirt Large

$23.00

Seafoam T-shirt X-Large

$23.00

Seafoam T-shirt XX-Large

$23.00Out of stock

Light Blue T-shirt Small

$23.00

Light Blue T-shirt Medium

$23.00Out of stock

Light Blue T-shirt Large

$23.00

Light Blue T-shirt X-Large

$23.00

Light Blue T-shirt XX-Large

$23.00

Army Green E.G T-Shirt Small

$28.75

Army Green E.G. T-shirt Medium

$28.75Out of stock

Army Green E.G. T-shirt Large

$28.75

Army Green E.G. T-shirt X-Large

$28.75

Army Green E.G. T-shirt XX-Large

$28.75Out of stock

E.G. Baseball 3/4 T-shirt Small

$28.75Out of stock

E.G. Baseball 3/4 T-shirt Medium

$28.75

E.G. Baseball 3/4 T-shirt Large

$28.75

E.G. Baseball 3/4 T-shirt X-Large

$28.75

E.G. Baseball 3/4 T-shirt XX-Large

$28.75

Black Long Sleeve Shirt Small

$28.75Out of stock

Black Long Sleeve Shirt Medium

$28.75Out of stock

Black Long Sleeve Shirt Large

$28.75Out of stock

Black Long Sleeve Shirt X-Large

$28.75

Black Long Sleeve Shirt XX-Large

$28.75Out of stock

Grey Hoodie Small

$51.75Out of stock

Grey Hoodie Medium

$51.75Out of stock

Grey Hoodie Large

$51.75

Grey Hoodie X-Large

$51.75

Grey Hoodie XX-Large

$51.75Out of stock

Maroon Hoodie Small

$69.00Out of stock

Maroon Hoodie Medium

$69.00Out of stock

Maroon Hoodie Large

$69.00

Maroon Hoodie X-Large

$69.00

Maroon Hoodie XX-Large

$69.00

On The Fly Elixirs

Tropical Fruit

$18.40

16oz of passion fruit, mango, and pineapple elixir.

Grapefruit Lime

$18.40

16oz of Grapefruit and lime elixir.

Cranberry, Hibiscus

$18.40

16oz of Cranberry, Hibiscus elixir.

Raspberry Rose

$18.40

Garden Variety Mixers

Garden Variety Bloody Mary Mix

$10.93

1 liter House made Bloody Mary mix.

Garden Variety Simple Syrup

$10.93

1 liter of simple syrup.

Garden Variety Sour Mix

$10.93

1 liter Garden Variety sour mix.

Syrups

Piloncillo

$9.20

8oz of Piloncillo syrup

Ginger Syrup

$9.20

8oz of Ginger syrup

Ceylon Syrup

$9.20

8oz of ceylon syrup

Classic Tonic Sytup

$5.75

4oz of classic tonic syrup

Tropical Tonic Syrup

$5.75

4oz of tropical tonic syrup

Bitter Orange Syrup

$5.75

4oz of Bitter Orange syrup

Chronic Tonic

$5.75Out of stock

4oz Chronic Tonic

Botanical Kola Syrup

$5.75Out of stock

4oz botanical kola syrup

Disco Citrus

Variety Pack

$6.90Out of stock

Variety pack of the disco citrus

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We specialize in artisanal, Neapolitan-style pizza, delicious sammies, and a variety of salads and veggie options. Not to mention an ever growing selection of spirit free beverages to take home!

Website

Location

1325 Quincy St. NE, MInneapolis, MN 55413

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Indeed Brewing Company
orange starNo Reviews
711 NE 15th Ave Minneapolis, MN 55413
View restaurantnext
Francis
orange starNo Reviews
1500 Fillmore St Ne Minneapolis, MN 55413
View restaurantnext
Erte' & the Peacock Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
323 13th Ave NE Minneapolis, MN 55413
View restaurantnext
Northeast Social
orange star4.4 • 985
359 13th Avenue NE Minneapolis, MN 55413
View restaurantnext
Wells Coffee Company - Flagler Village
orange starNo Reviews
737 Northeast 2nd Avenue Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
View restaurantnext
Mary Ellen's Bistro
orange star5.0 • 29
300 13th Ave NE Minneapolis, MN 55413
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in MInneapolis

Dunn Brothers Coffee - Corner Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
9700 France Ave South Bloomington, MN 55431
View restaurantnext
Colita
orange star5.0 • 11,337
5400 Penn Avenue South Minneapolis, MN 55419
View restaurantnext
Martina
orange star5.0 • 9,100
4312 S Upton Ave Minneapolis, MN 55410
View restaurantnext
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis
orange star4.4 • 8,207
607 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurantnext
Kiku Bistro
orange star4.5 • 8,069
2819 Hennepin Ave Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
The Lowry
orange star4.4 • 5,650
2112 Hennepin Ave Minneapolis, MN 55405
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near MInneapolis
Hopkins
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Saint Paul
review star
Avg 4.3 (169 restaurants)
Minnetonka
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
South Saint Paul
review star
No reviews yet
Osseo
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Wayzata
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Eden Prairie
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Burnsville
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Inver Grove Heights
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston