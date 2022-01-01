Minneapolis breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Minneapolis
Eggy's Diner
120 West 14th Street, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Nutella Crepes
|$12.50
Stuffed with nutella, bananas and strawberries
|American Skillet
|$12.75
Potatoes, green peppers, onions, smoked sausage, cheddar & swiss
|The Verb
|$14.50
Egg white omelet with avocado, Swiss cheese, spinach, green peppers and jalapenos. Served with house-made ranchero salsa on the side.
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • WAFFLES
Fletcher's Ice Cream
1509 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Fruit'ella Crunch Waffle
|$10.00
hazelnut-chocolate spread, fresh strawberries, bananas, blueberries, whipped cream, topped with granola crunch
|Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Bagel Sandwich
|$8.75
Smokey thick cut bacon, eggs, cheddar cheese and cream cheese on an everything bagel, toasted to perfection. Served with a side of fruit.
|Drip Coffee
|$3.00
locally roasted, organic, fair-trade, fresh ground coffee.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Dave's Downtown
900 2ND AVE. S. 230, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Chicken Tender Wrap
|$12.95
Crispy Chicken Tenders, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Honey Mustard or Ranch Dressing.
|Breakfast Sandwich Bagel
|$5.95
Meat, egg, cheese on a plain bagel
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$5.45
Meat, egg, cheese on English muffin
BBQ
Eat Street Social
18 West 26th Street, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Social Burger
|$15.00
half pound burger, lettuce, preserved tomato, onion marmalade, garlic aioli,
|Wings
|$12.00
8 bone-in wings tossed in your choice of
BBQ
Buffalo
Carolina BBQ
Ranch dressing served on side
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
fried 8oz chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, butter pickles, Cry Baby Craig's aioli,
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Bad Waitress
2 E 26th St, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|BYO Hash Brown Haystack
|$11.95
two eggs your way, choice of 2 ingredients & choice of toast. additional ingredients $1.50 each.
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.95
scrambled eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese, jalapenos & crispy o'brien potatoes rolled up in a flour tortilla with salsa.
|Cheeseburger
|$9.95
1/3 pound beef patty, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions & house sauce on a griddled bun. served with choice of kettle chips, french fries, or fruit. sub mixed greens salad $2. sub plant based patty $2. sub gluten free bun $1
FRENCH FRIES
Victors 1959 Cafe
3756 Grand Ave S, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|DIA Y NOCHE
|$13.95
Two eggs with black beans over white rice, served with sweet plantains, Creole sauce & toast choice.
|EGGS HAVANA
|$14.25
2 eggs served with our black beans, creole sauce, yuca frita with mojo sauce and toast choice.
|BEEF EMPANADA
|$3.95
Savory pastries filled with Beef from our popular & delicious Picadillo! Served with creole sauce.
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Longfellow Grill
2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Cheeseburger
|$13.50
7oz ground beef patty, american cheese, sandwiched on an egg bun
|Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.50
housemade nashville sauce, fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickles on cheddar-crusted bun
|Blue Plate Deluxe Burger
|$15.95
7oz ground beef patty, wisconsin cheddar, candied bacon, crispy onion strings, 10k lakes sauce, sandwiched on brioche
Hell’s Kitchen Minneapolis
80 South 9th Street, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Huevos Rancheros *
|$14.95
(GF available) A crisp flour tortilla layered with buttery hashbrowns, spicy black beans, soft-scrambled eggs, and a 3-cheese blend baked to a golden brown. Called "Huevos Rancheros of the Gods" by roadfood.com. Topped with hand-chopped salsa and sour cream.
|Lemon Ricotta Hotcakes
|$14.95
These are the award-winners that put us on the map. Three melt-in-your-mouth hotcakes made with fresh lemon zest and ricotta cheese. You can get them with fresh berries and pure maple syrup, but try your first bite without the syrup!
|Dante's Double Smashed
|$13.50
(GF available) Seasoned and smashed to perfection on our flat-top, this double burger is just what Dante ordered! Comes with two slices of American cheese. Hungry? Make it a triple (nearly 2/3 lb. of beef!)
SANDWICHES
Local Roots
817 66th Street East, Richfield
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork Hash
|$13.00
Pulled pork, seasoned potatoes, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, & tomatoes topped with two over easy eggs & toast
|Breakfast Burrito
|$12.00
Bacon, potatoes, turkey, egg, and cheddar ~ served with greens & salsa verde
|Fancy Pants Grilled Cheese
|$13.00
Cheddar, provolone, candied bacon, tomato, two fried eggs, & avocado on grilled sourdough
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Edina Grill
5028 France Ave S, Edina
|Popular items
|American Breakfast
|$13.95
eggs, hashbrowns, choice of breakfast meat, toast
|Blue Ribbon Turkey Burger
|$14.50
ground turkey, peanuts, curry spices, pepperjack, poblano pesto aioli, lettuce
|Steak & Pierogies
|$22.95
potato cheddar dumplings, crispy onions, creamy horseradish, szechuan sauce
SANDWICHES
Heather's
5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Teriyaki Salmon Bowl
|$20.00
Edamame, Pickled Onion, Peppers and Onions, Avocado, Rice and Brocoli
|Spicy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Bibb Lettuce, Shredded Celery, Carrots, Honey Blue Cheese Mayo, on Brioche Bun served with a choice of side
|Roasted Turkey Sandwich
|$14.00
Roasted Turkey, Basil Aioli, Tomato, Lettuce, Avocado, Honey Wheat with choice of Side
The Block Food + Drink
7007 Walker Street, St. Louis Park
|Popular items
|Silverware Pack
In an effort to minimize waste we ask that you please select how many silverware packs you would like included. Each pack includes a Fork, Knife, Spoon & Napkin.
|Double Royale with Cheese*
|$15.00
Two 1/4 lb patties, American cheese, red onion, house pickles and basil garlic mayo
|Korean BBQ Yum Yum Bowl
|$16.00
Marinated steak, kimchee, and sunny side up egg, served over coconut jasmine rice and topped with yum, yum sauce
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe
1428 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|1/2 Order Fries
|$4.95
Enough for 2-4 people, golden fried with the skins on for flavor.
|Cheese Curds
|$9.95
Beer battered Wisconsin cheese curds golden fried and served best with our from scratch marinara sauce.
|Chicken Tenders
|$10.95
All white mean chicken breaded and fried to a golden brown, served with your choice of dipping sauce.
The Loop - West End
5331 W 16th Street, St Louis Park
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$16.00
Crispy buffalo-glazed chicken, romaine lettuce, cucumber,
celery, diced tomato, hard-boiled egg, bleu cheese
crumbles and ranch dressing
|Salmon Rice Bowl
|$23.00
Soy-ginger glazed salmon, bell pepper, carrot,
green onion, fried egg, cilantro and sriracha mayo.
Tossed with jasmine rice
|Loop Wings
|$16.00
Traditional wings, tossed with your choice of sauce: Buffalo, Bourbon or Lemon-Pepper Dry Rub
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar
3675 Minnehaha Ave. S, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Full Order Bone-In Broasted Wings
|$17.00
Crispy, Juicy, And Freshly Cooked To Order. Served ranch or bleu cheese (each extra/ .75)
|Thai Curry Bowl
|$14.00
Creamy yellow curry with kale, carrots, bell peppers, brussels sprouts, cilantro, basil, and peanuts served over our coconut rice
|Turkey Club
|$15.00
Turkey, bacon, smashed avocado, lettuce, tomato, and garlic aioli on multigrain
Original Pancake House
3501 W 70th Street, Edina
|Popular items
|STRAWBERRY CREPES
|$12.75
Three crepes with strawberries inside and on top. Served with strawberry syrup and whipped cream on side.
|CHOCOLATE CHIP PANCAKES
|$10.00
Six of our chocolate buttermilk batter with whipped cream & chocolate chips. Served with maple syrup.
|CINNAMON FRENCH TOAST
|$9.50
3 pieces of cinnamon swirl bread, topped with cinnamon sugar
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Freehouse
701 N Washington Ave #101, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Crispy Chicken Tenders
|$14.50
buttermilk marinated, hand-breaded to order, cajun spices, house-made restaurant ranch
|Wings
|$15.95
herbs, garlic, asian buffalo sauce, sesame seeds, ranch
|Baja Bowl
|$14.50
pork carnitas, taco slaw, pinto beans, avocado, charred corn, oven-roasted roma tomatoes, tomatillo rice, salsa roja, queso fresco, cilantro
The Kenwood
2115 W 21st St, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork CS
|$13.00
|Wild Rice Bowl
|$13.00
|Mini Burger CS
|$10.00
Dave's Downtown Catering
900 2nd Ave S Suite 230, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Bottled Water
|$2.49
Ice cold bottled water
|Wrap Box Lunch
|$13.95
Choose from one of our famous wraps all boxed up with chips and a cookie
|Sandwich Box Lunch
|$12.95
Deli sandwich, chips, cookie all in a box with mayo/mustard on the side
French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar
2600 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Green coconut curry
|$14.00
green coconut curry | vegetable mélange | organic brown rice (vegan, gluten-free)
|Cowboy burger (V)
|$16.00
Sizzled beyond meat burger, herbivorous butcher cheddar crispy onion, house made pickles, organic BBQ sauce house-made organic seeded multi-grain bun. Vegan.
|Turkey bacon croissant
|$14.00
Shaved Wild Acres smoked turkey, nitrate-free bacon, Gruyere roasted tomatoes, organic spinach, garlic-chive aioli, croissant.
Morrissey's Irish Pub
913 W Lake St, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Cheese Curds
|$10.00
Wisconsin aged cheddar cheese fried to perfection and served with house made marinara sauce.
|Wexford Wings
|$13.00
A pile of crispy wings doused in a sauce of your choice.
Sauces: curry, BBQ, buffalo, Irish whiskey BBQ, or our chipotle dry rub.
|Fish and Chips
|$18.00
Beer battered cod fried to a golden brown atop chips with house made tartar sauce.
My Burger Uptown
3100 Excelsior Blvd., Minneapolis
|Popular items
|BOM!
|$11.25
That's right, the February Burger of the Month is the Funkytown! ¼ lb. fresh, all beef patty topped with bacon onion marmalade, balsamic glazed onions, and funky gorgonzola cheese
|California Burger
|$7.95
Lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
|Double Classic Bacon Cheese
|$12.55
Two slices of bacon, American cheese, basil mayo, lettuce and tomato on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Mary Ellen's Bistro
300 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Esmond
|$8.50
eggs, cheddar cheese, sausage, house-made spicy sauce, on a croissant bun.
|Knoephla Soup
|$4.00
Creamy chicken broth, knoephla, carrots, onions, celery and potatoes.
|Lemon Poppyseed Cake Donut
|$2.00
Lemon poppyseed glaze on a cake donut.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Lowry
2112 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|American Breakfast
|$13.95
eggs, hashbrowns, choice of breakfast meat, toast
|Cheese Curds
|$11.95
no. 1 kölsch beer batter, ellsworth curds, applesauce, roasted red pepper sambal
|Big 'Ol Breakfast Burrito
|$12.95
hashbrowns, wisconsin cheddar, scrambled eggs, black bean corn salsa, salsa rojo, cilantro.
Fletchers Ice Cream - Pre-Orders and Catering
1509 Marshall St NE #100, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Valentine's Day Kit
|$13.85
Two strawberry cheesecake ice cream hearts sandwiched between fudge brownie cookies dipped in white chocolate. Also served with two chocolate-dipped strawberries.
FRENCH FRIES
Birchwood Cafe
3311 East 25th Street, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Gluten Free Savory Waffle
|$15.00
Pumpkin + gruyere + aronia berry waffle with radish butter, apple + blueberry + peach chutney, sunny side up egg, bacon lardons —now serving Peterson Craft Meats bacon — and good real maple syrup from Tappers.
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egg may increase your risk of foodborne
illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bacon Social House
700 S 3rd St Suite A, Minneapolis
The Devil's Advocate Stillwater
14200 60th St N, Stillwater
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Sheridan Room
337 13th Avenue Northeast, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|mac n' cheese
|$8.00
rotini noodles in our house made beer cheese sauce topped with crushed cornflakes
|big ass o.d.b (chimi chimi ya)
|$16.00
big ass cornflake breaded chicken breast, chimichurri mayo, pickled red onions and jalapeños, greens on an onion bun
|vlt
|$16.00
herbivorous butcher hickory smoked bacon, tomato relish, red onion, dressed arugula, house made vegan mayo, on french bread