Minneapolis breakfast spots you'll love

Eggy's Diner image

 

Eggy's Diner

120 West 14th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Nutella Crepes$12.50
Stuffed with nutella, bananas and strawberries
American Skillet$12.75
Potatoes, green peppers, onions, smoked sausage, cheddar & swiss
The Verb$14.50
Egg white omelet with avocado, Swiss cheese, spinach, green peppers and jalapenos. Served with house-made ranchero salsa on the side.
Fletcher's Ice Cream image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • WAFFLES

Fletcher's Ice Cream

1509 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.7 (463 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fruit'ella Crunch Waffle$10.00
hazelnut-chocolate spread, fresh strawberries, bananas, blueberries, whipped cream, topped with granola crunch
Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Bagel Sandwich$8.75
Smokey thick cut bacon, eggs, cheddar cheese and cream cheese on an everything bagel, toasted to perfection. Served with a side of fruit.
Drip Coffee$3.00
locally roasted, organic, fair-trade, fresh ground coffee.
Dave's Downtown image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dave's Downtown

900 2ND AVE. S. 230, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (578 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Tender Wrap$12.95
Crispy Chicken Tenders, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Honey Mustard or Ranch Dressing.
Breakfast Sandwich Bagel$5.95
Meat, egg, cheese on a plain bagel
Breakfast Sandwich$5.45
Meat, egg, cheese on English muffin
Eat Street Social image

BBQ

Eat Street Social

18 West 26th Street, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (976 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Social Burger$15.00
half pound burger, lettuce, preserved tomato, onion marmalade, garlic aioli,
Wings$12.00
8 bone-in wings tossed in your choice of
BBQ
Buffalo
Carolina BBQ
Ranch dressing served on side
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
fried 8oz chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, butter pickles, Cry Baby Craig's aioli,
The Bad Waitress image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Bad Waitress

2 E 26th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.1 (1858 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
BYO Hash Brown Haystack$11.95
two eggs your way, choice of 2 ingredients & choice of toast. additional ingredients $1.50 each.
Breakfast Burrito$11.95
scrambled eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese, jalapenos & crispy o'brien potatoes rolled up in a flour tortilla with salsa.
Cheeseburger$9.95
1/3 pound beef patty, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions & house sauce on a griddled bun. served with choice of kettle chips, french fries, or fruit. sub mixed greens salad $2. sub plant based patty $2. sub gluten free bun $1
Victors 1959 Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Victors 1959 Cafe

3756 Grand Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (2180 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
DIA Y NOCHE$13.95
Two eggs with black beans over white rice, served with sweet plantains, Creole sauce & toast choice.
EGGS HAVANA$14.25
2 eggs served with our black beans, creole sauce, yuca frita with mojo sauce and toast choice.
BEEF EMPANADA$3.95
Savory pastries filled with Beef from our popular & delicious Picadillo! Served with creole sauce.
Longfellow Grill image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Longfellow Grill

2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (769 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheeseburger$13.50
7oz ground beef patty, american cheese, sandwiched on an egg bun
Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.50
housemade nashville sauce, fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickles on cheddar-crusted bun
Blue Plate Deluxe Burger$15.95
7oz ground beef patty, wisconsin cheddar, candied bacon, crispy onion strings, 10k lakes sauce, sandwiched on brioche
Hell’s Kitchen Minneapolis image

 

Hell’s Kitchen Minneapolis

80 South 9th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Huevos Rancheros *$14.95
(GF available) A crisp flour tortilla layered with buttery hashbrowns, spicy black beans, soft-scrambled eggs, and a 3-cheese blend baked to a golden brown. Called "Huevos Rancheros of the Gods" by roadfood.com. Topped with hand-chopped salsa and sour cream.
Lemon Ricotta Hotcakes$14.95
These are the award-winners that put us on the map. Three melt-in-your-mouth hotcakes made with fresh lemon zest and ricotta cheese. You can get them with fresh berries and pure maple syrup, but try your first bite without the syrup!
Dante's Double Smashed$13.50
(GF available) Seasoned and smashed to perfection on our flat-top, this double burger is just what Dante ordered! Comes with two slices of American cheese. Hungry? Make it a triple (nearly 2/3 lb. of beef!)
Local Roots image

SANDWICHES

Local Roots

817 66th Street East, Richfield

Avg 4.6 (960 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pulled Pork Hash$13.00
Pulled pork, seasoned potatoes, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, & tomatoes topped with two over easy eggs & toast
Breakfast Burrito$12.00
Bacon, potatoes, turkey, egg, and cheddar ~ served with greens & salsa verde
Fancy Pants Grilled Cheese$13.00
Cheddar, provolone, candied bacon, tomato, two fried eggs, & avocado on grilled sourdough
Edina Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Edina Grill

5028 France Ave S, Edina

Avg 4.4 (985 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
American Breakfast$13.95
eggs, hashbrowns, choice of breakfast meat, toast
Blue Ribbon Turkey Burger$14.50
ground turkey, peanuts, curry spices, pepperjack, poblano pesto aioli, lettuce
Steak & Pierogies$22.95
potato cheddar dumplings, crispy onions, creamy horseradish, szechuan sauce
Heather's image

SANDWICHES

Heather's

5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Teriyaki Salmon Bowl$20.00
Edamame, Pickled Onion, Peppers and Onions, Avocado, Rice and Brocoli
Spicy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Bibb Lettuce, Shredded Celery, Carrots, Honey Blue Cheese Mayo, on Brioche Bun served with a choice of side
Roasted Turkey Sandwich$14.00
Roasted Turkey, Basil Aioli, Tomato, Lettuce, Avocado, Honey Wheat with choice of Side
The Block Food + Drink image

 

The Block Food + Drink

7007 Walker Street, St. Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Silverware Pack
In an effort to minimize waste we ask that you please select how many silverware packs you would like included. Each pack includes a Fork, Knife, Spoon & Napkin.
Double Royale with Cheese*$15.00
Two 1/4 lb patties, American cheese, red onion, house pickles and basil garlic mayo
Korean BBQ Yum Yum Bowl$16.00
Marinated steak, kimchee, and sunny side up egg, served over coconut jasmine rice and topped with yum, yum sauce
The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe

1428 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 3.8 (871 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
1/2 Order Fries$4.95
Enough for 2-4 people, golden fried with the skins on for flavor.
Cheese Curds$9.95
Beer battered Wisconsin cheese curds golden fried and served best with our from scratch marinara sauce.
Chicken Tenders$10.95
All white mean chicken breaded and fried to a golden brown, served with your choice of dipping sauce.
The Loop - West End image

 

The Loop - West End

5331 W 16th Street, St Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Salad$16.00
Crispy buffalo-glazed chicken, romaine lettuce, cucumber,
celery, diced tomato, hard-boiled egg, bleu cheese
crumbles and ranch dressing
Salmon Rice Bowl$23.00
Soy-ginger glazed salmon, bell pepper, carrot,
green onion, fried egg, cilantro and sriracha mayo.
Tossed with jasmine rice
Loop Wings$16.00
Traditional wings, tossed with your choice of sauce: Buffalo, Bourbon or Lemon-Pepper Dry Rub
The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar

3675 Minnehaha Ave. S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Full Order Bone-In Broasted Wings$17.00
Crispy, Juicy, And Freshly Cooked To Order. Served ranch or bleu cheese (each extra/ .75)
Thai Curry Bowl$14.00
Creamy yellow curry with kale, carrots, bell peppers, brussels sprouts, cilantro, basil, and peanuts served over our coconut rice
Turkey Club$15.00
Turkey, bacon, smashed avocado, lettuce, tomato, and garlic aioli on multigrain
Original Pancake House image

 

Original Pancake House

3501 W 70th Street, Edina

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
STRAWBERRY CREPES$12.75
Three crepes with strawberries inside and on top. Served with strawberry syrup and whipped cream on side.
CHOCOLATE CHIP PANCAKES$10.00
Six of our chocolate buttermilk batter with whipped cream & chocolate chips. Served with maple syrup.
CINNAMON FRENCH TOAST$9.50
3 pieces of cinnamon swirl bread, topped with cinnamon sugar
The Freehouse image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Freehouse

701 N Washington Ave #101, Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (1837 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Crispy Chicken Tenders$14.50
buttermilk marinated, hand-breaded to order, cajun spices, house-made restaurant ranch
Wings$15.95
herbs, garlic, asian buffalo sauce, sesame seeds, ranch
Baja Bowl$14.50
pork carnitas, taco slaw, pinto beans, avocado, charred corn, oven-roasted roma tomatoes, tomatillo rice, salsa roja, queso fresco, cilantro
The Kenwood image

 

The Kenwood

2115 W 21st St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (810 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pulled Pork CS$13.00
Wild Rice Bowl$13.00
Mini Burger CS$10.00
Dave's Downtown Catering image

 

Dave's Downtown Catering

900 2nd Ave S Suite 230, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bottled Water$2.49
Ice cold bottled water
Wrap Box Lunch$13.95
Choose from one of our famous wraps all boxed up with chips and a cookie
Sandwich Box Lunch$12.95
Deli sandwich, chips, cookie all in a box with mayo/mustard on the side
French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar image

 

French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar

2600 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Green coconut curry$14.00
green coconut curry | vegetable mélange | organic brown rice (vegan, gluten-free)
Cowboy burger (V)$16.00
Sizzled beyond meat burger, herbivorous butcher cheddar crispy onion, house made pickles, organic BBQ sauce house-made organic seeded multi-grain bun. Vegan.
Turkey bacon croissant$14.00
Shaved Wild Acres smoked turkey, nitrate-free bacon, Gruyere roasted tomatoes, organic spinach, garlic-chive aioli, croissant.
Morrissey's Irish Pub image

 

Morrissey's Irish Pub

913 W Lake St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (677 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Curds$10.00
Wisconsin aged cheddar cheese fried to perfection and served with house made marinara sauce.
Wexford Wings$13.00
A pile of crispy wings doused in a sauce of your choice.
Sauces: curry, BBQ, buffalo, Irish whiskey BBQ, or our chipotle dry rub.
Fish and Chips$18.00
Beer battered cod fried to a golden brown atop chips with house made tartar sauce.
My Burger Uptown image

 

My Burger Uptown

3100 Excelsior Blvd., Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BOM!$11.25
That's right, the February Burger of the Month is the Funkytown! ¼ lb. fresh, all beef patty topped with bacon onion marmalade, balsamic glazed onions, and funky gorgonzola cheese
California Burger$7.95
Lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Double Classic Bacon Cheese$12.55
Two slices of bacon, American cheese, basil mayo, lettuce and tomato on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Mary Ellen's Bistro image

 

Mary Ellen's Bistro

300 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis

Avg 5 (29 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Esmond$8.50
eggs, cheddar cheese, sausage, house-made spicy sauce, on a croissant bun.
Knoephla Soup$4.00
Creamy chicken broth, knoephla, carrots, onions, celery and potatoes.
Lemon Poppyseed Cake Donut$2.00
Lemon poppyseed glaze on a cake donut.
The Lowry image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Lowry

2112 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (5650 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
American Breakfast$13.95
eggs, hashbrowns, choice of breakfast meat, toast
Cheese Curds$11.95
no. 1 kölsch beer batter, ellsworth curds, applesauce, roasted red pepper sambal
Big 'Ol Breakfast Burrito$12.95
hashbrowns, wisconsin cheddar, scrambled eggs, black bean corn salsa, salsa rojo, cilantro.
Fletchers Ice Cream - Pre-Orders and Catering image

 

Fletchers Ice Cream - Pre-Orders and Catering

1509 Marshall St NE #100, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Valentine's Day Kit$13.85
Two strawberry cheesecake ice cream hearts sandwiched between fudge brownie cookies dipped in white chocolate. Also served with two chocolate-dipped strawberries.
Birchwood Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Birchwood Cafe

3311 East 25th Street, Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (1559 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Gluten Free Savory Waffle$15.00
Pumpkin + gruyere + aronia berry waffle with radish butter, apple + blueberry + peach chutney, sunny side up egg, bacon lardons —now serving Peterson Craft Meats bacon — and good real maple syrup from Tappers.
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egg may increase your risk of foodborne
illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Bacon Social House image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bacon Social House

700 S 3rd St Suite A, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (339 reviews)
Takeout
The Devil's Advocate Stillwater image

 

The Devil's Advocate Stillwater

14200 60th St N, Stillwater

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hazel's Northeast image

SANDWICHES

Hazel's Northeast

2859 Johnson St. NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1041 reviews)
Takeout
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Sheridan Room

337 13th Avenue Northeast, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (765 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
mac n' cheese$8.00
rotini noodles in our house made beer cheese sauce topped with crushed cornflakes
big ass o.d.b (chimi chimi ya)$16.00
big ass cornflake breaded chicken breast, chimichurri mayo, pickled red onions and jalapeños, greens on an onion bun
vlt$16.00
herbivorous butcher hickory smoked bacon, tomato relish, red onion, dressed arugula, house made vegan mayo, on french bread
