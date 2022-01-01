Minneapolis dessert & ice cream spots you'll love
Must-try dessert & ice cream spots in Minneapolis
More about yum! kitchen & bakery
yum! kitchen & bakery
4000 Minnetonka Blvd, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|vanilla cupcake
|$3.50
classic vanilla cupcake topped with vanilla buttercream
|patticake slice
|$5.95
chocolate cake w/ cream cheese buttercream frosting
|szechuan salmon
|$16.95
grilled atlantic salmon on jasmine rice w/ szechuan beans & pistachios
More about Its Greek To Me Taverna E Parea
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Its Greek To Me Taverna E Parea
626 West Lake Street, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Htipiti
|$9.00
feta cheese blended with roasted hot peppers, red peppers, olive oil & lemon, served with a pita
|Baklava
|$5.00
chopped walnuts & cinnamon between layers of filo dough, topped with honey syrup & baked
|Lg Greek Salad
|$14.00
lettuce, tomatoes, onions, topped with feta, Greek olives & Salonica peppers, with house dressing
More about Fletcher's Ice Cream
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • WAFFLES
Fletcher's Ice Cream
1509 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Fruit'ella Crunch Waffle
|$10.00
hazelnut-chocolate spread, fresh strawberries, bananas, blueberries, whipped cream, topped with granola crunch
|Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Bagel Sandwich
|$8.75
Smokey thick cut bacon, eggs, cheddar cheese and cream cheese on an everything bagel, toasted to perfection. Served with a side of fruit.
|Drip Coffee
|$3.00
locally roasted, organic, fair-trade, fresh ground coffee.
More about The Copper Hen
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES
The Copper Hen
2515 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Cupcake
|$3.00
Chocolate Buttercream | Signature Carrot | Red Velvet | Champagne |
Vanilla Raspberry Buttercream | Golden Butter Vanilla | Gluten Free Chocolate
|HOT-CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$16.00
buttermilk hot-fried chicken, honey chipotle glaze, cilantro and cabbage slaw, jalapeno aioli, brioche, served with fries
|CHICKEN POT PIE
|$17.00
roasted chicken, creamy veloute, root vegetables, peas, butter pie crust
More about Bar La Grassa
PIZZA
Bar La Grassa
800 Washington Avenue North, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Side of Focaccia
|$4.00
With butter
|Mafalda w/Bolognese
|$21.00
Slow-cooked pork bolognese with a touch of cream is tossed with mafalda pasta and finished with ricotta salata.
|Pickled Tomato w/Ricotta
|$12.00
Cherry tomatoes pickled with ginger and turmeric, topped with fresh ricotta. Served on grilled bread.
More about Arturo's Pizza
PIZZA • SALADS
Arturo's Pizza
18 university ave ne, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|12" Arturo Special
|$22.00
House made Sausage, Pepperoni, Olive Medley, Red Pepper, Yellow Onion, Fresh Herbs and Fresh Mozzarella
|Cheese Bread
|$6.00
Four Cheese Blend, Fresh Herbs, Served With House Whipped Garlic Butter and House Red Sauce
|Struffoli
|$4.00
5 pieces of fried dough, served with a side of chocolate or caramel sauce
More about EDWARDS DESSERT KITCHEN
EDWARDS DESSERT KITCHEN
200 Washington Ave N., Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Matcha Mousse
|$10.00
Raspberry and Blood Oranges, White Chocolate Pearls
|Key Lime Cheesecake
|$10.00
Key Lime Curd, Blackberry Gelèe, Toasted Soft Meringue
|Yuzu Green Apple
|$10.00
Lemon Financier, Yuzu and Green Apple Mousse
More about Café Cerés
Café Cerés
5400 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|DUKKAH LATTE
|$4.75
A sweet syrup with savory spices such as sumac, coriander, cumin, thyme, black sesame.
|RAS EL HANOUT LATTE
|$7.00
Our Ras El Hanout syrup is sweetened with dates and spiced with coriander, cumin, ginger, black pepper.
|SPICED VANILLA LATTE
|$4.75
Vanilla, saigon cinnamon, clove, nutmeg.
More about Pizzeria Lucca
Pizzeria Lucca
7250 CEDAR LAKE RD S, ST LOUIS PARK
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$7.45
Romaine, Parmesean Cheese, Parmesean Crisps
|The Joey
|$10.49
Beef Meatball sandwich, mozzarella, sauce
|16" St. Louie Pizza
|$26.99
Sausage, Pepperoni, green peppers, onions
More about Graze Provisions + Libations
Graze Provisions + Libations
520 N 4th Street, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Beyonce Lavendar Lemonade
|$3.50
Blueberry lavender lemonade.
|Big K.R.I.T. Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Everything Bun, Ranch dressing, Mixed Greens, heirloom tomatoes, turkey bacon, Mambo Sauce
|Grilled Corn
|$4.00
More about Fletchers Ice Cream - Pre-Orders and Catering
Fletchers Ice Cream - Pre-Orders and Catering
1509 Marshall St NE #100, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Valentine's Day Kit
|$13.85
Two strawberry cheesecake ice cream hearts sandwiched between fudge brownie cookies dipped in white chocolate. Also served with two chocolate-dipped strawberries.