Minneapolis dessert & ice cream spots you'll love

Minneapolis restaurants
Must-try dessert & ice cream spots in Minneapolis

yum! kitchen & bakery image

 

yum! kitchen & bakery

4000 Minnetonka Blvd, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
vanilla cupcake$3.50
classic vanilla cupcake topped with vanilla buttercream
patticake slice$5.95
chocolate cake w/ cream cheese buttercream frosting
szechuan salmon$16.95
grilled atlantic salmon on jasmine rice w/ szechuan beans & pistachios
More about yum! kitchen & bakery
Its Greek To Me Taverna E Parea image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Its Greek To Me Taverna E Parea

626 West Lake Street, Minneapolis

Avg 4.9 (308 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Htipiti$9.00
feta cheese blended with roasted hot peppers, red peppers, olive oil & lemon, served with a pita
Baklava$5.00
chopped walnuts & cinnamon between layers of filo dough, topped with honey syrup & baked
Lg Greek Salad$14.00
lettuce, tomatoes, onions, topped with feta, Greek olives & Salonica peppers, with house dressing
More about Its Greek To Me Taverna E Parea
Fletcher's Ice Cream image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • WAFFLES

Fletcher's Ice Cream

1509 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.7 (463 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fruit'ella Crunch Waffle$10.00
hazelnut-chocolate spread, fresh strawberries, bananas, blueberries, whipped cream, topped with granola crunch
Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Bagel Sandwich$8.75
Smokey thick cut bacon, eggs, cheddar cheese and cream cheese on an everything bagel, toasted to perfection. Served with a side of fruit.
Drip Coffee$3.00
locally roasted, organic, fair-trade, fresh ground coffee.
More about Fletcher's Ice Cream
The Copper Hen image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES

The Copper Hen

2515 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (1581 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cupcake$3.00
Chocolate Buttercream | Signature Carrot | Red Velvet | Champagne |
Vanilla Raspberry Buttercream | Golden Butter Vanilla | Gluten Free Chocolate
HOT-CHICKEN SANDWICH$16.00
buttermilk hot-fried chicken, honey chipotle glaze, cilantro and cabbage slaw, jalapeno aioli, brioche, served with fries
CHICKEN POT PIE$17.00
roasted chicken, creamy veloute, root vegetables, peas, butter pie crust
More about The Copper Hen
Bar La Grassa image

PIZZA

Bar La Grassa

800 Washington Avenue North, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1295 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Side of Focaccia$4.00
With butter
Mafalda w/Bolognese$21.00
Slow-cooked pork bolognese with a touch of cream is tossed with mafalda pasta and finished with ricotta salata.
Pickled Tomato w/Ricotta$12.00
Cherry tomatoes pickled with ginger and turmeric, topped with fresh ricotta. Served on grilled bread.
More about Bar La Grassa
Arturo's Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Arturo's Pizza

18 university ave ne, Minneapolis

Avg 4 (7 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
12" Arturo Special$22.00
House made Sausage, Pepperoni, Olive Medley, Red Pepper, Yellow Onion, Fresh Herbs and Fresh Mozzarella
Cheese Bread$6.00
Four Cheese Blend, Fresh Herbs, Served With House Whipped Garlic Butter and House Red Sauce
Struffoli$4.00
5 pieces of fried dough, served with a side of chocolate or caramel sauce
More about Arturo's Pizza
EDWARDS DESSERT KITCHEN image

 

EDWARDS DESSERT KITCHEN

200 Washington Ave N., Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Matcha Mousse$10.00
Raspberry and Blood Oranges, White Chocolate Pearls
Key Lime Cheesecake$10.00
Key Lime Curd, Blackberry Gelèe, Toasted Soft Meringue
Yuzu Green Apple$10.00
Lemon Financier, Yuzu and Green Apple Mousse
More about EDWARDS DESSERT KITCHEN
Café Cerés image

 

Café Cerés

5400 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
DUKKAH LATTE$4.75
A sweet syrup with savory spices such as sumac, coriander, cumin, thyme, black sesame.
RAS EL HANOUT LATTE$7.00
Our Ras El Hanout syrup is sweetened with dates and spiced with coriander, cumin, ginger, black pepper.
SPICED VANILLA LATTE$4.75
Vanilla, saigon cinnamon, clove, nutmeg.
More about Café Cerés
Pizzeria Lucca image

 

Pizzeria Lucca

7250 CEDAR LAKE RD S, ST LOUIS PARK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Caesar Salad$7.45
Romaine, Parmesean Cheese, Parmesean Crisps
The Joey$10.49
Beef Meatball sandwich, mozzarella, sauce
16" St. Louie Pizza$26.99
Sausage, Pepperoni, green peppers, onions
More about Pizzeria Lucca
Graze Provisions + Libations image

 

Graze Provisions + Libations

520 N 4th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Beyonce Lavendar Lemonade$3.50
Blueberry lavender lemonade.
Big K.R.I.T. Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Everything Bun, Ranch dressing, Mixed Greens, heirloom tomatoes, turkey bacon, Mambo Sauce
Grilled Corn$4.00
More about Graze Provisions + Libations
Fletchers Ice Cream - Pre-Orders and Catering image

 

Fletchers Ice Cream - Pre-Orders and Catering

1509 Marshall St NE #100, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Valentine's Day Kit$13.85
Two strawberry cheesecake ice cream hearts sandwiched between fudge brownie cookies dipped in white chocolate. Also served with two chocolate-dipped strawberries.
More about Fletchers Ice Cream - Pre-Orders and Catering
Restaurant banner

 

Chickies - Mall of America

60 east broadway, bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pollo Estrada Sandwich **Spicy** (Jalapeno Chicken)$16.99
Jalepeno Chicken
Cap’n Munch Sandwich (Fried Chicken)$16.99
Fried Chicken
Cap’n Munch Wrap (Fried Chicken)$16.99
Fried Chicken
More about Chickies - Mall of America

