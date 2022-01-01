Go
Mr. Paul's Supper Club image
Sandwiches
Dessert & Ice Cream

Mr. Paul's Supper Club

Open today 11:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

3917 B Market Street

Edina, MN 55424

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Oyster Po'Boy$15.00
Corn meal, lemon aioli, shredduce, tomato
Beignet -PB$5.00
Potato Salad$5.00
Eggy like it should be
Zapps Chips$2.00
Walleye Po'Boy$15.00
Chow chow, gribiche, shrettuce, tomato
Crawfish Po'Boy$14.00
Shrettuce, tomato, remoulade
Crinkle Cut Fries$5.00
Slaw$5.00
Creamy, Jalapeno
Shrimp Po'Boy$15.00
Etoufee, shrettuce, tomato, scallion
Muffuletta Po'Boy$14.00
City ham, salami, mortadella, olive giardiniera, provolone
See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

3917 B Market Street, Edina MN 55424

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Clean Juice

No reviews yet

Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

Red Cow

No reviews yet

Handcrafted burgers. And a whole lot more. Providing a sophisticated twist on the classic neighborhood tavern, Red Cow celebrates finely crafted burgers, beer, cocktails and fine wine.

Edina Grill

No reviews yet

At Edina Grill we serve fresh, always made from scratch fare. Whether you join us for all day breakfast or date night dinner, our team is ready to serve you craveable fare and passionate hospitality.

Nautical Bowls - Edina

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Mr. Paul's Supper Club

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston