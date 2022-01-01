Go
Café Cerés

5400 Penn Ave S

Popular Items

SPICED VANILLA LATTE$4.75
Vanilla, saigon cinnamon, clove, nutmeg.
Seasonal Danish$3.50
Danish with cream cheese custard, topped with cranberry curd.
LATTE$6.00
Espresso and steamed milk.
BREAKFAST SAUSAGE SANDWICH$9.00
scrambled egg, cheddar cheese, chive, English muffin
Cinnamon Roll$4.25
Flaky pastry with a cinnamon coriander filling, rum raisins, and a rum raisin glaze.
Allergens: wheat, dairy, eggs, cooked alcohol.
Chocolate Croissant$4.50
Chocolate filled croissant.
Allergens: wheat, dairy, eggs, soy.
RAS EL HANOUT LATTE$7.00
Our Ras El Hanout syrup is sweetened with dates and spiced with coriander, cumin, ginger, black pepper.
DULCE DE LECHE LATTE$6.75
Our Dulce syrup is made of caramelized sweetened condensed milk for our take on caramel
Scone$3.50
Buttermilk based pastry with lemon zest and seasonal fruit toppings.
Allergens: wheat, dairy, alcohol.
BACON EGG AND CHEESE SANDWICH$10.00
avocado, American cheese, mayo, fried egg, milk bun
Location

5400 Penn Ave S

Minneapolis MN

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
