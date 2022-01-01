Go
The Copper Hen

Come and enjoy farm-to-table food, desserts, cocktails and more! Note: a 5% COVID Support Surcharge is added to every check. This is property of the restaurant and is not gratuity.

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES

2515 Nicollet Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (1581 reviews)

BRIOCHE CINNAMON ROLL$6.00
SOFT PRETZEL$8.00
large warm house-made pretzel, house-made ale cheese sauce
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
PORK BELLY SKILLET$20.00
house-cured & smoked pork belly, over-easy egg, fried potatoes, confit onion, pickled peppers, bacon hollandaise
TRUFFLE FRIES$8.00
truffle dusted fries, truffle & roasted garlic aioli
Paper Napkins
Disposable Silverware
BAKED MACARONI & CHEESE$15.00
house-made cheese sauce, cavatappi, pretzel bread crumbs
Cupcake$3.00
Chocolate Buttercream | Signature Carrot | Red Velvet | Champagne |
Vanilla Raspberry Buttercream | Golden Butter Vanilla | Gluten Free Chocolate
CHICKEN POT PIE$17.00
roasted chicken, creamy veloute, root vegetables, peas, butter pie crust
Upscale
Intimate
Formal
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

2515 Nicollet Ave

Minneapolis MN

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
