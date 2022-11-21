Legacy Pub
983 Reviews
$$
3230 Daugherty Drive
Lafayette, IN 47909
Popular Items
Appetizers
Boneless Chicken Wings
Bread Sticks
Bread Sticks (half)
Breaded Dills
Breaded Zucchini
Cheese Curds
Beer battered white cheddar cheese curds.
Cheese Sticks
Your choice of 8 Mozzarella Cheese Sticks served with marinara or 8 Spicy Jalapeno spiced mozzarella cheese sticks served with ranch
Chicken Wings (12)
Chicken Wings (18)
Chicken Wings (6)
Chips & Salsa/Cheese
Combo Plate
1/2 pound breaded mushrooms, 2 mozzarellla sticks, 2 spicy cheese sticks, 2 breaded dills & 1/2 pound onion rings; served with ranch & marinara sauce.
Fried Green Beans
Fries Americana
French fries smothered in cheddar cheese, bacon & green onions; ranch on the side.
Irish Nachos
Waffle fries topped with taco meat, nacho cheese, jalapenos & sour cream
Mushrooms
Nacho Grande
Freshly made tortilla chips topped with meat, nacho cheese, green onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, black olives & sour cream; salsa on the side.
Onion Rings
Potato Skins
4 Crispy potato skins topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, tomatoes & green onions; served with sour cream.
Potato Skins (half)
Pretzels & Beer Cheese
Quesadilla
Tortilla filled with meat, cheddar cheese & fresh pico de gallo; served with sour cream & salsa.
Santa Fe Egg Rolls
New! Chicken, black beans, pepper jack cheese, jalapenos, red peppers, chili peppers, corn & cilantro served with spicy ranch.
Smelt
Soup & Salad
Avocado Salad
Romaine lettuce, whole fresh avocado, feta cheese, tortilla strips & pico de gallo.
Black & Blue Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions & blue cheese crumbles
Blackened Salmon Salad
Blackened salmon, fresh romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions & cucumbers
Chef Salad
Crisp iceberg & romaine lettuce loaded with ham, turkey, bacon, red onions, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes & carrots
Caesar Salad (Entree)
Karyn's Salad
Crisp iceberg & romaine lettuce, fresh mushrooms, red & green bell peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, cheddar & mozzarella cheeses (Vegan option: omit cheeses)
Pasta Chef Salad
Tri-colored rotini pasta loaded with ham, turkey, bacon, red onions, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes & carrots
Pub Pasta Salad
Breaded chicken breast smothered in PUB sauce, tri-colored rotini pasta, tomatoes, red onions, carrots, cucumbers & mozzarella cheese
Southern Fried Chicken Salad
Southern fried chicken breast, crisp iceberg & romaine lettuce with tomatoes, red onions, carrots, cucumbers & cheddar cheese
Taco Salad
Tortilla bowl filled with meat, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, shredded cheddar cheese, green onions, black olives & sour cream (Vegan: choose Gardein Chick'n, no cheese, no sour cream)
Soup & Salad Combo
Chili (cup)
Chili comes with crackers.
Chili (bowl)
Chili comes with crackers.
Soup Of The Day (cup)
Our soup of the day is freshly made every morning and comes with crackers.
Soup Of The Day (bowl)
Our soup of the day is freshly made every morning and comes with crackers.
Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce with croutons & parmesan cheese; Caesar dressing on the side
House Salad
Crisp iceberg & romaine lettuces with tomatoes, red onions, carrots, cucumbers & cheddar cheese; your dressing choice on the side
Burgers
BYO Burger
Your burger. Your choice. We'll make it just the way you want it!
Frisco Burger
Topped with swiss cheese & 1000 Island dressing; served on sourdough
Mega Bacon Burger
Topped with cheddar cheese & 4 strips of bacon
Patty Melt
Topped with sauteed onions, cheddar & mozzarella cheeses; served on marbled rye
House Favorites
3 Little Pigs Sandwich
Southern fried center-cut pork tenderloin topped with ham, mozzarella cheese & bacon
BLT Sandwich
8 Slices of bacon with lettuce, tomatoes & mayo on 3 slices of toasted white bread
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Breaded chicken tossed in HOT sauce topped with pepper jack cheese; served with ranch (Vegan: sub Gardein Chick'n, no pepper jack cheese, sub Just Ranch)
CABA Sandwich
NEW! Grilled chicken breast, avocado, bacon, american cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a ciabatta bun.
California Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken topped with sauteed spinach, mushrooms & mozzarella cheese (Vegan: Sub Gardein Chick'n, no mozzarella cheese)
Catfish Sandwich
Chicken & Chips
Tender breaded chicken fritters (plain, BBQ, HOT, PUB, or Sweet Chili); served with a dipping sauce
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Breaded chicken topped with our house-made marinara sauce, mozzarella & parmesan cheeses
Chicken Sandwich
Club Sandwich
Cold ham, turkey, lettuce, tomatoes, american cheese & mayo on 3 slices of toasted white bread
DownUnder Dip
Thinly sliced sirloin with mozzarella cheese, sauteed onions & mushrooms; served on toasted sourdough with au jus
Fish & Chips
Our famous breaded catfish strips, coleslaw & fries
High Five Grilled Cheese
American, cheddar, mozzarella, pepper jack & swiss cheeses on toasted sourdough (vegetarian)
Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich
Malibu Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken topped with ham & swiss cheese
Philly Beef Hoagie
Thinly sliced sirloin, sauteed onions & peppers smothered with mozzarella cheese on a toasted hoagie; served with au jus
Pub Chicken Sandwich
Breaded chicken tossed in our PUB sauce; served with ranch
Reuben Sandwich
Corned beef, sauerkraut & swiss cheese with 1000 Island dressing on marbled rye
Sinful Sandwich
1/2 Pound hand-cut grilled prime rib with sauteed onions, mushrooms & mozzarella cheese on toasted sourdough; served with au jus
Spicy Chicken BLT
Grilled chicken topped with bacon, breaded tomatoes, lettuce & spicy ranch on a toasted ciabatta bun
Tilapia Sandwich
Uncle Pork Sandwich
Hot Club Sandwich
Hot corned beef & sirloin with bacon, pepper jack & american cheeses, lettuce, tomato & spicy ranch on a toasted ciabatta bun
South of the Border
Burrito
A large tortilla rolled & stuffed with meat, spanish rice & refried beans then smothered with our white queso; served with tortilla chips & salsa
Chimichanga
A deep fried tortilla filled with meat & shredded cheddar cheese; served with salsa, spanish rice, refried beans & sour cream
Fish Tacos
3 Soft tacos filled with breaded catfish, lettuce, tomatoes & shredded cheddar cheese; served with sour cream, spanish rice & refried beans
Quesadilla Platter
Tortilla filled with meat, cheddar cheese & pico de gallo; served with spanish rice, refried beans, sour cream & salsa
Shrimp Tacos (2)
2 Soft tacos filled with breaded shrimp, lettuce, tomatoes & shredded cheddar cheese; served with sour cream, spanish rice & refried beans
Taco Salad
Tortilla bowl filled with meat, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, shredded cheddar cheese, green onions, black olives & sour cream (Vegan: choose Gardein Chick'n, no cheese, no sour cream)
Tacos
3 Soft tacos filled with meat, lettuce, tomatoes & shredded cheddar cheese; served with sour cream, salsa, spanish rice & refried beans
Tippe Tacos
3 Soft tacos filled with Gardein Chick'n, lettuce, tomatoes, pico de gallo; served with salsa, white rice & refried beans (Vegan)
Wraps
BBQ Wrap
Breaded chicken fritters dipped in our famous PUB sauce wrapped in a tortilla with lettuce, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese & ranch
BLT Wrap
Bacon, lettuce & tomatoes wrapped in a tortilla with mayo & cheddar cheese
Boom Boom Shrimp Wrap
Breaded shrimp wrapped in a tortilla with lettuce, tomatoes, boom-boom sauce & mozzarella cheese
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Breaded chicken fritters dipped in our HOT sauce, wrapped in a tortilla with lettuce, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese & ranch (Vegan: no mozzarella, sub Gardein Chick'n, sub Just Ranch)
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken wrapped in a tortilla with Caesar dressing, romaine lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, mozzarella & parmesan cheeses (Vegan: no cheeses, sub Gardein Chick'n, sub Just Caesar)
Chicken Parmesan Wrap
Breaded chicken fritters wrapped in a tortilla with our house-made marinara sauce, mozzarella & parmesan cheeses
Cordon Blue Wrap
Breaded chicken fritters and ham wrapped in a tortilla with honey mustard dressing, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions & swiss cheese
Malibu Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken topped with ham & swiss cheese
Philly Beef Wrap
Thinly sliced sirloin wrapped in a tortilla with sauteed onions, bell peppers & mozzarella cheese; served with au jus
Pub Wrap
Breaded chicken fritters dipped in our famous PUB sauce wrapped in a tortilla with lettuce, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese & ranch
Sinful Wrap
Prime rib strips wrapped in a tortilla with sauteed onions, mushrooms & mozzarella cheese; served with au jus
Dinner Entrees
California Chicken Dinner
Grilled chicken breasts topped with sauteed spinach & mushrooms and mozzarella cheese
Chori-Pollo
2 Grilled chicken breasts smothered in chorizo & white queso; served with Spanish rice & refried beans.
Cowboy Chicken Dinner
Grilled chicken breasts topped with BBQ sauce, sauteed onions, bacon pieces & cheddar cheese
Smothered Chicken
New! Grilled chicken breasts smothered with sauteed onions, mushrooms, & swiss cheese.
Catfish 1 Fillet
Catfish 2 Fillet
Tilapia 1 Fillet
Tilapia 2 Fillet
Tilapia California 1 Fillet
Tilapia topped with sauteed spinach & mushrooms and melted mozzarella cheese
Tilapia California 2 Fillet
Tilapia topped with sauteed spinach & mushrooms and melted mozzarella cheese
Prime Rib
12oz prime rib slow cooked then GRILLED to your temperature with 2 sides
Ribeye
12oz Ribeye with 2 sides
New York Strip
10oz New York Strip + 2 sides
Pasta
3 Cheese Spicy Chicken Alfredo
Blackened chicken, tomatoes, mushrooms & tri-colored rotini in our 3 cheese Alfredo sauce
3 Cheese Spicy Chicken Alfredo (lunch)
Blackened chicken, tomatoes, mushrooms & tri-colored rotini in our 3 cheese Alfredo sauce
Cajun Chicken Alfredo
Blackened chicken with tomatoes, green onions & fettuccini in our house-made Alfredo sauce
Cajun Chicken Alfredo (lunch)
Chicken Parmesan Pasta
Hand-breaded chicken breast with mozzarella & parmesan cheeses in our own marinara sauce over fettuccini
Chix Parmesan Pasta (lunch)
Hand-breaded chicken breast with mozzarella & parmesan cheeses in our own marinara sauce over fettuccini
Legacy Primavera
Fettuccine & seasonal veggies sauteed in fresh garlic & olive oil; served with 2 bread sticks. Vegan.
Legacy Primavera (lunch)
Fettuccine & seasonal veggies sauteed in fresh garlic & olive oil; served with 1 bread stick. Vegan.
Tyrie Alfredo
Shrimp, crab meat, mushrooms, tomatoes & fettuccini in our house-made Alfredo sauce
Tyrie Alfredo (lunch)
Shrimp, crab meat, mushrooms, tomatoes & fettuccini in our house-made Alfredo sauce
Sides
--Nacho Cheese 2oz
--Nacho Cheese 4oz
--White Queso 2oz
--White Queso 4oz
Applesauce
Avocado Half
Bacon (2 Slices)
Broccoli
Celery
Chips (Housemade)
Cole Slaw
Cottage Cheese
Curly Fries
French Fries
Garlic Bread
Green Beans
Mac & Cheese
Mixed Veggie
Orange Quarters
Refried Beans
Side of Alfredo
Spanish Rice
Tater Tots
Tortilla Chips
Veg of the Day
Vegan Cheese
Waffle Fries
White Rice
Kids Menu
Desserts
Dessert by Sandy
Available after 5p on Friday
Eli's Chocolate Cheesecake (Vegan)
Tofu from Chicago's Phoenix Bean replaces cream cheese in this rich chocolate cheesecake made with semi-sweet Belgian chocolate, baked on a layer of old-fashioned cocoa cake and finished with a dusting of imported cocoa. Egg Free. Dairy Free. Vegan.
Eli's Original Cheesecake
Simply a combination of the best quality slow-cultured cream cheese, sour cream, sugar, Madagascar vanilla beans and whole eggs. All baked on Eli's signature crisp all-butter shortbread cookie crust.
Eli's Pumpkin Praline Cheesecake
Our fall seasonal Eli's Cheesecake Company Pumpkin Praline Cheesecake is here! This cheesecake is made with real pumpkin and seasonal spices, hand-decorated with billows of pumpkin mousse and garnished with crunchy praline, baked on our all-butter shortbread cookie crust.
Eli's Totally Turtle Cheesecake
Caramel cheesecake oozing with caramel, chocolate, and pecans. Topped with a layer of more caramel, more chocolate, more pecans, whipped cream and ganache and baked on our chocolate cookie crust.
Eli's White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake
Tart red raspberries are the perfect foil for the sweet, smooth taste of white chocolate cheesecake, baked in a chocolate crumb crust.
Veg*n Items
Avocado Salad (veg*n option)
Fresh romaine lettuce, whole fresh avocado, feta cheese, tortilla strips & pico de gallo (Vegan: no feta cheese)
Buffalo Chick'n (veg*n option)
Breaded chicken tossed in HOT sauce topped with pepper jack cheese; served with ranch (Vegan: select Gardein Chick'n, no pepper jack cheese, sub Just Ranch)
BYO Burrito (Veg*n Option)
Build your own burrito
California Chick'n (veg*n option)
Grilled chicken topped with sauteed spinach, mushrooms & mozzarella cheese (Vegan: Select Gardein Chick'n, no mozzarella cheese)
Chick'n Caesar (veg*n option)
Breaded chicken tossed in HOT sauce topped with pepper jack cheese; served with ranch (Vegan: select Gardein Chick'n, no pepper jack cheese, sub Just Ranch)
Chick'n Caesar Salad (veg*n option)
Grilled chicken breast, fresh romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, parmesan cheese, croutons & Caesar dressing (Vegan: select Gardein Chick'n, no parmesan cheese, sub Just Caesar)
Chick'n Parmesan (veg*n option)
(Select Gardein Chick'n) topped with our house-made marinara sauce, mozzarella & parmesan cheeses (Vegan: no cheeses; add vegan cheese)
Chick'n Sandwich (veg*n option)
Eli's Chocolate Cheesecake (Vegan)
Tofu from Chicago's Phoenix Bean replaces cream cheese in this rich chocolate cheesecake made with semi-sweet Belgian chocolate, baked on a layer of old-fashioned cocoa cake and finished with a dusting of imported cocoa. Egg Free. Dairy Free. Vegan.
High Five Grilled Cheese
American, cheddar, mozzarella, pepper jack & swiss cheeses on toasted sourdough (vegetarian)
Hot Honey Chick'n Patty (Veg*n opt)
Impossible Burger
Pub Chick'n (veg*n option)
Breaded chicken tossed in HOT sauce topped with pepper jack cheese; served with ranch (Vegan: select Gardein Chick'n, no pepper jack cheese, sub Just Ranch)
Pub Pasta Salad (veg*n option)
Select Gardein Chick'n smothered in PUB sauce, tri-colored rotini pasta, tomatoes, red onions, carrots, cucumbers & mozzarella cheese (Vegan: No Pub sauce, no mozzarella cheese)
Taco Salad (veg*n option)
Tippe Tacos
3 Soft tacos filled with Gardein Chick'n, avocado, lettuce & pico de galle; served with white rice, refried beans & fire roasted salsa
Tomato Reuben
Breaded tomatoes, 1000 Island dressing, sauerkraut & swiss cheese on rye bread.
NA Beverages
Arnold Palmer
Cherry Coke
Coffee
Coffee ( Decaf )
Coke
Cranberry Juice
Diet Coke
Grapefruit Juice
Lemonade
Mr Pibb
Red Bull
Red Bull Sugar Free
Red Bull Yellow
Rootbeer
Rootbeer XXX
Sprite
Sparkling Pink Grapefruit
Tea ( Hot )
Tea, Iced ( 1/2 & 1/2)
Tea, Iced (Sweet)
Tea, Iced (Unsweet)
To Go Drink
Stawberry Dragon Tea
Bourbon
Bardstown Discovery #6 750ML
Benchmark Full Proof 750M
Benchmark Top Floor 750M
Boone county Cream 750
Buffalo Cream 750ML
Calumet Farm 8yr 750 ML
Clyde Mays Bourbon 750M
Coopers Craft 750 ML
Copper Tongue 16 year 750 M
Evan Williams 1783 SB 750M
FEW Bourbon 750ML
Four Gate batch 17 750M
Four Gate batch 19 750M
Four Roses SB Select 750ML
Four Roses Sing Barrel 750ML
Heaven Hill 7yr 750M
Hotel Tango Bourbon 750ML
Jefferson Reserve Ocean Wheated 750
Jim Beam 1L
Jim Beam 750ML
Jim Beam Fire 1L
Jim Beam Red Stagg 1L
Larceny bourbon 1L
Luca Mariano 750M
Makers 1L
Makers 46 750 ML
Makers Cask 112.5 750 ML
Middle West Cream 750M
Old Elk Legacy Pub 114 750ml
Old Forester 1897 750M
Old Forester 1910 Bottle 750ML
Old Forester 1920 Bottle 750ML
Old Scout 750M
Rabbit Hole Dareringer 750M
Rossville Union 117.2 750ml
Widow Jane 10 Year
Woodford Res Double Oaked 1L
Woodford Reserve Bottle 1L
Whiskey
Angels Envy Rye 750m
Barrell Seagrass 750m
Clyde Mays Rye 750M
Clyde Mays whiskey
Crown Royal 1L
High West Double Rye
Jack Daniels 1L
Jack Daniels Bonded 750m
Jameson 1L
Jefferson Rye Cognac 750 ML
Jeffersons ocean Rye 750
Kentucky Owl Rye #4
Little Book 750M
Middle West Rye
Nelson & Green Brier Whiskey
New Riff 6yr Malted Rye
New Riff Rye 750ml
Rare Perfection 15yr
Redbreast 12yr Cask Str
Redbreast Kentucky Oak
WhistlePig Smokestock 750M
Woodford Wheated 750ML
Few Rye 750M
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 2:00 am
An all-ages pub serving Greater Lafayette since 2006! Great Food at Great Prices. Legacy Pub....where you can fill your stomach without emptying your wallet.
3230 Daugherty Drive, Lafayette, IN 47909