Restaurant header imageView gallery

Legacy Pub

983 Reviews

$$

3230 Daugherty Drive

Lafayette, IN 47909

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Pub Pasta Salad
BYO Burger
Pub Wrap

Appetizers

Boneless Chicken Wings

$8.49

Bread Sticks

$7.99

Bread Sticks (half)

$4.99

Breaded Dills

$7.49

Breaded Zucchini

$7.49

Cheese Curds

$9.49

Beer battered white cheddar cheese curds.

Cheese Sticks

Your choice of 8 Mozzarella Cheese Sticks served with marinara or 8 Spicy Jalapeno spiced mozzarella cheese sticks served with ranch

Chicken Wings (12)

$16.99

Chicken Wings (18)

$22.99

Chicken Wings (6)

$9.99

Chips & Salsa/Cheese

Combo Plate

$15.99

1/2 pound breaded mushrooms, 2 mozzarellla sticks, 2 spicy cheese sticks, 2 breaded dills & 1/2 pound onion rings; served with ranch & marinara sauce.

Fried Green Beans

$9.99

Fries Americana

$10.99

French fries smothered in cheddar cheese, bacon & green onions; ranch on the side.

Irish Nachos

$10.99+

Waffle fries topped with taco meat, nacho cheese, jalapenos & sour cream

Mushrooms

$10.49+

Nacho Grande

$9.49+

Freshly made tortilla chips topped with meat, nacho cheese, green onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, black olives & sour cream; salsa on the side.

Onion Rings

$8.99+

Potato Skins

$10.49

4 Crispy potato skins topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, tomatoes & green onions; served with sour cream.

Potato Skins (half)

$7.49

Pretzels & Beer Cheese

$11.99

Quesadilla

Tortilla filled with meat, cheddar cheese & fresh pico de gallo; served with sour cream & salsa.

Santa Fe Egg Rolls

$9.99

New! Chicken, black beans, pepper jack cheese, jalapenos, red peppers, chili peppers, corn & cilantro served with spicy ranch.

Smelt

$9.99

Soup & Salad

Avocado Salad

Avocado Salad

$9.99

Romaine lettuce, whole fresh avocado, feta cheese, tortilla strips & pico de gallo.

Black & Blue Salad

Fresh romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions & blue cheese crumbles

Blackened Salmon Salad

$16.49

Blackened salmon, fresh romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions & cucumbers

Chef Salad

$12.99

Crisp iceberg & romaine lettuce loaded with ham, turkey, bacon, red onions, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes & carrots

Caesar Salad (Entree)

$7.99

Karyn's Salad

$10.99

Crisp iceberg & romaine lettuce, fresh mushrooms, red & green bell peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, cheddar & mozzarella cheeses (Vegan option: omit cheeses)

Pasta Chef Salad

$12.49

Tri-colored rotini pasta loaded with ham, turkey, bacon, red onions, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes & carrots

Pub Pasta Salad

$12.99

Breaded chicken breast smothered in PUB sauce, tri-colored rotini pasta, tomatoes, red onions, carrots, cucumbers & mozzarella cheese

Southern Fried Chicken Salad

$12.99

Southern fried chicken breast, crisp iceberg & romaine lettuce with tomatoes, red onions, carrots, cucumbers & cheddar cheese

Taco Salad

Tortilla bowl filled with meat, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, shredded cheddar cheese, green onions, black olives & sour cream (Vegan: choose Gardein Chick'n, no cheese, no sour cream)

Soup & Salad Combo

$8.49

Chili (cup)

$3.99

Chili comes with crackers.

Chili (bowl)

$4.99

Chili comes with crackers.

Soup Of The Day (cup)

$3.99

Our soup of the day is freshly made every morning and comes with crackers.

Soup Of The Day (bowl)

$4.99

Our soup of the day is freshly made every morning and comes with crackers.

Caesar Salad

$4.49

Fresh romaine lettuce with croutons & parmesan cheese; Caesar dressing on the side

House Salad

$4.49

Crisp iceberg & romaine lettuces with tomatoes, red onions, carrots, cucumbers & cheddar cheese; your dressing choice on the side

Burgers

BYO Burger

Your burger. Your choice. We'll make it just the way you want it!

Frisco Burger

$11.79

Topped with swiss cheese & 1000 Island dressing; served on sourdough

Mega Bacon Burger

$13.99

Topped with cheddar cheese & 4 strips of bacon

Patty Melt

$11.89

Topped with sauteed onions, cheddar & mozzarella cheeses; served on marbled rye

House Favorites

3 Little Pigs Sandwich

$12.49

Southern fried center-cut pork tenderloin topped with ham, mozzarella cheese & bacon

BLT Sandwich

$10.99

8 Slices of bacon with lettuce, tomatoes & mayo on 3 slices of toasted white bread

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.59

Breaded chicken tossed in HOT sauce topped with pepper jack cheese; served with ranch (Vegan: sub Gardein Chick'n, no pepper jack cheese, sub Just Ranch)

CABA Sandwich

$14.99

NEW! Grilled chicken breast, avocado, bacon, american cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a ciabatta bun.

California Chicken Sandwich

$12.59

Grilled chicken topped with sauteed spinach, mushrooms & mozzarella cheese (Vegan: Sub Gardein Chick'n, no mozzarella cheese)

Catfish Sandwich

$11.49

Chicken & Chips

$9.99

Tender breaded chicken fritters (plain, BBQ, HOT, PUB, or Sweet Chili); served with a dipping sauce

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$11.99

Breaded chicken topped with our house-made marinara sauce, mozzarella & parmesan cheeses

Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Club Sandwich

$10.49

Cold ham, turkey, lettuce, tomatoes, american cheese & mayo on 3 slices of toasted white bread

DownUnder Dip

$11.99

Thinly sliced sirloin with mozzarella cheese, sauteed onions & mushrooms; served on toasted sourdough with au jus

Fish & Chips

$10.99

Our famous breaded catfish strips, coleslaw & fries

High Five Grilled Cheese

$8.49

American, cheddar, mozzarella, pepper jack & swiss cheeses on toasted sourdough (vegetarian)

Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Malibu Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Grilled chicken topped with ham & swiss cheese

Philly Beef Hoagie

$11.49

Thinly sliced sirloin, sauteed onions & peppers smothered with mozzarella cheese on a toasted hoagie; served with au jus

Pub Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Breaded chicken tossed in our PUB sauce; served with ranch

Reuben Sandwich

$9.99

Corned beef, sauerkraut & swiss cheese with 1000 Island dressing on marbled rye

Sinful Sandwich

$14.99

1/2 Pound hand-cut grilled prime rib with sauteed onions, mushrooms & mozzarella cheese on toasted sourdough; served with au jus

Spicy Chicken BLT

$13.99

Grilled chicken topped with bacon, breaded tomatoes, lettuce & spicy ranch on a toasted ciabatta bun

Tilapia Sandwich

$11.49

Uncle Pork Sandwich

$9.99

Hot Club Sandwich

$16.99

Hot corned beef & sirloin with bacon, pepper jack & american cheeses, lettuce, tomato & spicy ranch on a toasted ciabatta bun

South of the Border

Burrito

A large tortilla rolled & stuffed with meat, spanish rice & refried beans then smothered with our white queso; served with tortilla chips & salsa

Chimichanga

A deep fried tortilla filled with meat & shredded cheddar cheese; served with salsa, spanish rice, refried beans & sour cream

Fish Tacos

$11.49

3 Soft tacos filled with breaded catfish, lettuce, tomatoes & shredded cheddar cheese; served with sour cream, spanish rice & refried beans

Quesadilla Platter

Tortilla filled with meat, cheddar cheese & pico de gallo; served with spanish rice, refried beans, sour cream & salsa

Shrimp Tacos (2)

$12.49

2 Soft tacos filled with breaded shrimp, lettuce, tomatoes & shredded cheddar cheese; served with sour cream, spanish rice & refried beans

Taco Salad

Tortilla bowl filled with meat, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, shredded cheddar cheese, green onions, black olives & sour cream (Vegan: choose Gardein Chick'n, no cheese, no sour cream)

Tacos

3 Soft tacos filled with meat, lettuce, tomatoes & shredded cheddar cheese; served with sour cream, salsa, spanish rice & refried beans

Tippe Tacos

$11.99

3 Soft tacos filled with Gardein Chick'n, lettuce, tomatoes, pico de gallo; served with salsa, white rice & refried beans (Vegan)

Wraps

BBQ Wrap

$9.99

Breaded chicken fritters dipped in our famous PUB sauce wrapped in a tortilla with lettuce, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese & ranch

BLT Wrap

$10.99

Bacon, lettuce & tomatoes wrapped in a tortilla with mayo & cheddar cheese

Boom Boom Shrimp Wrap

$10.99

Breaded shrimp wrapped in a tortilla with lettuce, tomatoes, boom-boom sauce & mozzarella cheese

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Breaded chicken fritters dipped in our HOT sauce, wrapped in a tortilla with lettuce, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese & ranch (Vegan: no mozzarella, sub Gardein Chick'n, sub Just Ranch)

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.99

Grilled chicken wrapped in a tortilla with Caesar dressing, romaine lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, mozzarella & parmesan cheeses (Vegan: no cheeses, sub Gardein Chick'n, sub Just Caesar)

Chicken Parmesan Wrap

$9.99

Breaded chicken fritters wrapped in a tortilla with our house-made marinara sauce, mozzarella & parmesan cheeses

Cordon Blue Wrap

$10.49

Breaded chicken fritters and ham wrapped in a tortilla with honey mustard dressing, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions & swiss cheese

Malibu Chicken Wrap

$12.49

Grilled chicken topped with ham & swiss cheese

Philly Beef Wrap

$11.49

Thinly sliced sirloin wrapped in a tortilla with sauteed onions, bell peppers & mozzarella cheese; served with au jus

Pub Wrap

$9.99

Breaded chicken fritters dipped in our famous PUB sauce wrapped in a tortilla with lettuce, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese & ranch

Sinful Wrap

$14.49

Prime rib strips wrapped in a tortilla with sauteed onions, mushrooms & mozzarella cheese; served with au jus

Dinner Entrees

California Chicken Dinner

$17.99

Grilled chicken breasts topped with sauteed spinach & mushrooms and mozzarella cheese

Chori-Pollo

$18.99

2 Grilled chicken breasts smothered in chorizo & white queso; served with Spanish rice & refried beans.

Cowboy Chicken Dinner

$18.99

Grilled chicken breasts topped with BBQ sauce, sauteed onions, bacon pieces & cheddar cheese

Smothered Chicken

$17.99

New! Grilled chicken breasts smothered with sauteed onions, mushrooms, & swiss cheese.

Catfish 1 Fillet

$13.99

Catfish 2 Fillet

$16.99

Tilapia 1 Fillet

$13.99

Tilapia 2 Fillet

$16.99

Tilapia California 1 Fillet

$14.99

Tilapia topped with sauteed spinach & mushrooms and melted mozzarella cheese

Tilapia California 2 Fillet

$17.99

Tilapia topped with sauteed spinach & mushrooms and melted mozzarella cheese

Prime Rib

$23.99

12oz prime rib slow cooked then GRILLED to your temperature with 2 sides

Ribeye

$23.99

12oz Ribeye with 2 sides

New York Strip

$17.99

10oz New York Strip + 2 sides

Pasta

Pasta entrees include garlic bread and one side. Lunch portions are smaller and only come with garlic bread

3 Cheese Spicy Chicken Alfredo

$14.99

Blackened chicken, tomatoes, mushrooms & tri-colored rotini in our 3 cheese Alfredo sauce

3 Cheese Spicy Chicken Alfredo (lunch)

$11.99

Blackened chicken, tomatoes, mushrooms & tri-colored rotini in our 3 cheese Alfredo sauce

Cajun Chicken Alfredo

$13.99

Blackened chicken with tomatoes, green onions & fettuccini in our house-made Alfredo sauce

Cajun Chicken Alfredo (lunch)

$10.99

Chicken Parmesan Pasta

$15.99

Hand-breaded chicken breast with mozzarella & parmesan cheeses in our own marinara sauce over fettuccini

Chix Parmesan Pasta (lunch)

$13.49

Hand-breaded chicken breast with mozzarella & parmesan cheeses in our own marinara sauce over fettuccini

Legacy Primavera

$15.99

Fettuccine & seasonal veggies sauteed in fresh garlic & olive oil; served with 2 bread sticks. Vegan.

Legacy Primavera (lunch)

$11.99

Fettuccine & seasonal veggies sauteed in fresh garlic & olive oil; served with 1 bread stick. Vegan.

Tyrie Alfredo

$16.99

Shrimp, crab meat, mushrooms, tomatoes & fettuccini in our house-made Alfredo sauce

Tyrie Alfredo (lunch)

$13.99

Shrimp, crab meat, mushrooms, tomatoes & fettuccini in our house-made Alfredo sauce

Sides

--Nacho Cheese 2oz

$0.75

--Nacho Cheese 4oz

$1.50

--White Queso 2oz

$1.00

--White Queso 4oz

$2.00

Applesauce

$2.00

Avocado Half

$2.00

Bacon (2 Slices)

$1.75

Broccoli

$2.99

Celery

$0.50

Chips (Housemade)

$2.49+

Cole Slaw

$2.49

Cottage Cheese

$2.49

Curly Fries

$2.99+

French Fries

$2.49+

Garlic Bread

$2.50

Green Beans

$2.99

Mac & Cheese

$3.00

Mixed Veggie

$2.99

Orange Quarters

$1.50

Refried Beans

$2.49

Side of Alfredo

$4.50

Spanish Rice

$1.99

Tater Tots

$2.99+

Tortilla Chips

$2.49+

Veg of the Day

$2.99

Vegan Cheese

$1.00

Waffle Fries

$2.99+

White Rice

$2.49

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$4.29

Kids Fish & Chips

$4.29

Kids Gardein Chick'n

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.29

Kids Kraft Macaroni & Cheese

$4.29

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$4.29

Kids Pasta

$4.29

Desserts

Dessert by Sandy

$5.99Out of stock

Available after 5p on Friday

Eli's Chocolate Cheesecake (Vegan)

Eli's Chocolate Cheesecake (Vegan)

$5.99

Tofu from Chicago's Phoenix Bean replaces cream cheese in this rich chocolate cheesecake made with semi-sweet Belgian chocolate, baked on a layer of old-fashioned cocoa cake and finished with a dusting of imported cocoa. Egg Free. Dairy Free. Vegan.

Eli's Original Cheesecake

Eli's Original Cheesecake

$4.99Out of stock

Simply a combination of the best quality slow-cultured cream cheese, sour cream, sugar, Madagascar vanilla beans and whole eggs. All baked on Eli's signature crisp all-butter shortbread cookie crust.

Eli's Pumpkin Praline Cheesecake

Eli's Pumpkin Praline Cheesecake

$6.99

Our fall seasonal Eli's Cheesecake Company Pumpkin Praline Cheesecake is here! This cheesecake is made with real pumpkin and seasonal spices, hand-decorated with billows of pumpkin mousse and garnished with crunchy praline, baked on our all-butter shortbread cookie crust.

Eli's Totally Turtle Cheesecake

Eli's Totally Turtle Cheesecake

$7.49

Caramel cheesecake oozing with caramel, chocolate, and pecans. Topped with a layer of more caramel, more chocolate, more pecans, whipped cream and ganache and baked on our chocolate cookie crust.

Eli's White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake

Eli's White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake

$7.49

Tart red raspberries are the perfect foil for the sweet, smooth taste of white chocolate cheesecake, baked in a chocolate crumb crust.

Veg*n Items

Avocado Salad (veg*n option)

Avocado Salad (veg*n option)

$9.99

Fresh romaine lettuce, whole fresh avocado, feta cheese, tortilla strips & pico de gallo (Vegan: no feta cheese)

Buffalo Chick'n (veg*n option)

$11.49

Breaded chicken tossed in HOT sauce topped with pepper jack cheese; served with ranch (Vegan: select Gardein Chick'n, no pepper jack cheese, sub Just Ranch)

BYO Burrito (Veg*n Option)

Build your own burrito

California Chick'n (veg*n option)

$11.99

Grilled chicken topped with sauteed spinach, mushrooms & mozzarella cheese (Vegan: Select Gardein Chick'n, no mozzarella cheese)

Chick'n Caesar (veg*n option)

$11.99

Breaded chicken tossed in HOT sauce topped with pepper jack cheese; served with ranch (Vegan: select Gardein Chick'n, no pepper jack cheese, sub Just Ranch)

Chick'n Caesar Salad (veg*n option)

Chick'n Caesar Salad (veg*n option)

$13.49

Grilled chicken breast, fresh romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, parmesan cheese, croutons & Caesar dressing (Vegan: select Gardein Chick'n, no parmesan cheese, sub Just Caesar)

Chick'n Parmesan (veg*n option)

$10.99

(Select Gardein Chick'n) topped with our house-made marinara sauce, mozzarella & parmesan cheeses (Vegan: no cheeses; add vegan cheese)

Chick'n Sandwich (veg*n option)

$10.99
Eli's Chocolate Cheesecake (Vegan)

Eli's Chocolate Cheesecake (Vegan)

$5.99

Tofu from Chicago's Phoenix Bean replaces cream cheese in this rich chocolate cheesecake made with semi-sweet Belgian chocolate, baked on a layer of old-fashioned cocoa cake and finished with a dusting of imported cocoa. Egg Free. Dairy Free. Vegan.

High Five Grilled Cheese

$8.49

American, cheddar, mozzarella, pepper jack & swiss cheeses on toasted sourdough (vegetarian)

Hot Honey Chick'n Patty (Veg*n opt)

$10.99
Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$9.99

Pub Chick'n (veg*n option)

$9.99

Breaded chicken tossed in HOT sauce topped with pepper jack cheese; served with ranch (Vegan: select Gardein Chick'n, no pepper jack cheese, sub Just Ranch)

Pub Pasta Salad (veg*n option)

$11.99

Select Gardein Chick'n smothered in PUB sauce, tri-colored rotini pasta, tomatoes, red onions, carrots, cucumbers & mozzarella cheese (Vegan: No Pub sauce, no mozzarella cheese)

Taco Salad (veg*n option)

$9.49

Tippe Tacos

$11.49

3 Soft tacos filled with Gardein Chick'n, avocado, lettuce & pico de galle; served with white rice, refried beans & fire roasted salsa

Tomato Reuben

$8.99

Breaded tomatoes, 1000 Island dressing, sauerkraut & swiss cheese on rye bread.

NA Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$2.69

Cherry Coke

$2.99

Coffee

$1.69

Coffee ( Decaf )

$1.69

Coke

$2.69

Cranberry Juice

$2.79

Diet Coke

$2.69

Grapefruit Juice

$2.79

Lemonade

$2.69

Mr Pibb

$2.69

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$4.00

Red Bull Yellow

$4.00

Rootbeer

$2.69

Rootbeer XXX

$3.25

Sprite

$2.69

Sparkling Pink Grapefruit

$4.00

Tea ( Hot )

$2.29

Tea, Iced ( 1/2 & 1/2)

$2.39

Tea, Iced (Sweet)

$2.39

Tea, Iced (Unsweet)

$2.39

To Go Drink

$1.00

Stawberry Dragon Tea

$2.89

Bourbon

Bardstown Discovery #6 750ML

$120.00

Benchmark Full Proof 750M

$19.00

Benchmark Top Floor 750M

$22.00

Boone county Cream 750

$24.00

Buffalo Cream 750ML

$24.00

Calumet Farm 8yr 750 ML

$45.00

Clyde Mays Bourbon 750M

$34.00

Coopers Craft 750 ML

$28.00

Copper Tongue 16 year 750 M

$199.00Out of stock

Evan Williams 1783 SB 750M

$24.00

FEW Bourbon 750ML

$42.00

Four Gate batch 17 750M

$189.00

Four Gate batch 19 750M

$189.00

Four Roses SB Select 750ML

$57.00

Four Roses Sing Barrel 750ML

$38.00

Heaven Hill 7yr 750M

$50.00

Hotel Tango Bourbon 750ML

$32.00

Jefferson Reserve Ocean Wheated 750

$69.00

Jim Beam 1L

$22.00

Jim Beam 750ML

$44.00

Jim Beam Fire 1L

$15.00

Jim Beam Red Stagg 1L

$20.00

Larceny bourbon 1L

$36.00

Luca Mariano 750M

$65.00

Makers 1L

$32.00

Makers 46 750 ML

$48.00

Makers Cask 112.5 750 ML

$50.00

Middle West Cream 750M

$24.00

Old Elk Legacy Pub 114 750ml

$69.00

Old Forester 1897 750M

$50.00

Old Forester 1910 Bottle 750ML

$70.00

Old Forester 1920 Bottle 750ML

$60.00

Old Scout 750M

$30.00

Rabbit Hole Dareringer 750M

$64.00

Rossville Union 117.2 750ml

$64.00Out of stock

Widow Jane 10 Year

$69.00

Woodford Res Double Oaked 1L

$65.00

Woodford Reserve Bottle 1L

$39.00

Gin

Bombay Sapphire 1L

$25.00

Rum

Bacardi 1L

$20.00

Capt Morgan 1L

$26.00

Scotch

Glenmorangie 12yr port cask

$45.00

Johnnie Walker Black 1L

$29.00

Tequila

Cantera Negra 750ML

$48.00

Patron Rep 750M

$50.00

Vodka

Wheatley Vodka 1L

$22.00Out of stock

Absolute 1L

$24.00

Smirnoff 1L

$14.00

Tito’s 1L

$27.00

Whiskey

Angels Envy Rye 750m

$92.00

Barrell Seagrass 750m

$84.00

Clyde Mays Rye 750M

$27.00

Clyde Mays whiskey

$27.00

Crown Royal 1L

$38.00

High West Double Rye

$39.00

Jack Daniels 1L

$34.00

Jack Daniels Bonded 750m

$39.00

Jameson 1L

$29.00

Jefferson Rye Cognac 750 ML

$56.00

Jeffersons ocean Rye 750

$74.00

Kentucky Owl Rye #4

$269.00

Little Book 750M

$149.00Out of stock

Middle West Rye

$44.00

Nelson & Green Brier Whiskey

$30.00

New Riff 6yr Malted Rye

$65.00Out of stock

New Riff Rye 750ml

$51.00

Rare Perfection 15yr

$189.00

Redbreast 12yr Cask Str

$89.00

Redbreast Kentucky Oak

$92.00

WhistlePig Smokestock 750M

$68.00

Woodford Wheated 750ML

$42.00

Few Rye 750M

$38.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markSports
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 2:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

An all-ages pub serving Greater Lafayette since 2006! Great Food at Great Prices. Legacy Pub....where you can fill your stomach without emptying your wallet.

Website

Location

3230 Daugherty Drive, Lafayette, IN 47909

Directions

Gallery
Legacy Pub image
Legacy Pub image
Legacy Pub image

Similar restaurants in your area

Señor Tacos - 1803 Veterans Memorial Parkway South Suite F
orange starNo Reviews
1803 Veterans Memorial Parkway South Suite F Lafayette, IN 47909
View restaurantnext
Igloo Frozen Custard
orange starNo Reviews
1817 Troxel Court Lafayette, IN 47909
View restaurantnext
Pizza King - South 18th/Wea
orange starNo Reviews
3613 South 18th Street Lafayette, IN 47909
View restaurantnext
Teays River Brewing & Public House
orange star4.5 • 519
3000 South 9th. St. Suite A Lafayette, IN 47909
View restaurantnext
Nine Irish Brothers, Lafayette
orange starNo Reviews
3520 SR IN 38 E Lafayette, IN 47904
View restaurantnext
Rookies Sports Pub
orange starNo Reviews
3618 IN-38 Lafayette, IN 47905
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lafayette

(OLD ACCOUNT - DO NOT USE) HuHot Mongolian Grill (old) - Lafayette
orange star4.3 • 1,310
Pavilions, 100 S Creasy Ln Lafayette, IN 47905
View restaurantnext
Pizza King - Creasy
orange star4.4 • 1,215
109 N Creasy Ln Lafayette, IN 47905
View restaurantnext
East End Grill
orange star4.6 • 841
1016 Main St. Lafayette, IN 47901
View restaurantnext
The Black Sparrow
orange star4.5 • 736
223 Main St Lafayette, IN 47901
View restaurantnext
Copper Moon Coffee - Lafayette
orange star4.4 • 558
4729 Meijer Court #102 Lafayette, IN 47905
View restaurantnext
Copper Moon Coffee- ABE/Purdue
orange star4.4 • 558
1503 Veterans Memorial Pkwy E Lafayette, IN 47905
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lafayette
Crawfordsville
review star
No reviews yet
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Kokomo
review star
No reviews yet
Danville
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Zionsville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Westfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Brownsburg
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Noblesville
review star
Avg 4.9 (13 restaurants)
Carmel
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston