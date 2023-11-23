Pepe's Mexican Restaurant Lafayette
2525 Sagamore Parkway South
Lafayette, IN 47905
Food
Botanas
- Chile Con Queso- Regular$9.00
Red Pepper Casabel Sauce with a special blend of cheeses. Served with refried beans.
- Chile Con Queso-Large$10.00
Red Pepper Casabel Sauce with a special blend of cheeses. Served with refried beans.
- Quesito Blanco-Dish$2.00
A blend of traditional special cheeses melted to a creamy consistency. Add Spinach or Chorizo.
- Quesito Blanco-Junior$4.00
A blend of traditional special cheeses melted to a creamy consistency. Add Spinach or Chorizo.
- Quesito Blanco-Small$6.00
A blend of traditional special cheeses melted to a creamy consistency. Add Spinach or Chorizo.
- Quesito Blanco-Large$7.50
A blend of traditional special cheeses melted to a creamy consistency. Add Spinach or Chorizo.
- Chip-n-Dip$4.00
A bowl of ranchera with melted cheddar cheese inside
- Chip-n-Dip with Beef$7.00
A bowl of ranchera with melted cheddar cheese and beef inside
- Nacho Cheese - Junior$4.00
A bowl of yellow nacho cheese
- Nacho Cheese - Reg$5.50
A cup of yellow nacho cheese
- Casa Botana Grande$12.00
Sample Platter of Taquitos, Quesadillas, Garnachas, and Refried Beans with melted cheese. Served iwth Guacamole and Sour Cream.
- Botana Chica$11.00
Smaller Sample Platter of Quesadillas, a Flauta, Taquitos, and Chips wth Nacho Cheese with Pico. Served with Gaucamole and Sour Cream.
- Taquitos$8.00
8 Corn masa mini-tacos fried golden crisp. Filled with Beef or Cheese. Served with Sour Cream.
- Southwestern Rollo$10.00
A hearty bleand of chicken, cheese,and vegetables in a crispy flour tortilla. Served with Avocado Ranch on the side.
- Famosas Mexican Wings- 1/2 Traditional$9.00
Wings tossed in our south of the border seasoned sauce. Served with celery and choice of House Ranch or Blue Cheese dipping sauces.
- Famosas Mexican Wings- 1/2 Boneless$8.00
Wings tossed in our south of the border seasoned sauce. Served with celery and choice of House Ranch or Blue Cheese dipping sauces.
- Famosas Mexican Wings- Full Traditional$16.00
Wings tossed in our south of the border seasoned sauce. Served with celery and choice of House Ranch or Blue Cheese dipping sauces.
- Famosas Mexican Wings- Full Boneless$15.00
Wings tossed in our south of the border seasoned sauce. Served with celery and choice of House Ranch or Blue Cheese dipping sauces.
Nachos
- Garnachas-Beans$9.00
Tortilla Chips layered with refried beans, melted cheddar cheese and ranchera sauce. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
- Garnachas$10.00
Tortilla Chips layered with refried beans, melted cheddar cheese and ranchera sauce. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
- Garnachas- Steak or Surimi$11.00
Tortilla Chips layered with refried beans, melted chihuahua cheese and ranchera sauce. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
- Sombrero$13.00
Mucho grande crisp flour tortilla layered with refried beans, cheddar cheese, beef, lettuce, tomato, and shredded mexican cheese.
- Stuffed Nachos$11.00
8 Taquitos (beef or cheese) with melted chihuahua and cheddar cheese. Ladeled with ranchera sauce, frijoles refitos suizo. Served with sour cream, lettuce, tomato, and cheese.
- Pepe Nacho Grande$12.00
Tortilla chips smothered in nacho cheese, pico de gallo, and your choice of Beef, Pork, or Chicken. Served with frijoles refritos, guacamole and sour cream.
- Nachos Supremo$14.00
Tortilla chips smothered in a blanket of queso blanco, pico de gallo, and Steak. Served with frijoles refritos, guacamole and sour cream.
Quesadillas
- Cheese Quesadilla Appetizers$8.00
Flour Tortillas filled with chihuahua cheese and pico de gallo. Served with Sour Cream.
- Veggie Quesadilla Appetizers$11.00
Flour Tortillas filled with chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo, spinach, olives, and mushrooms. Served with Sour Cream.
- Quesadilla Appetizers$11.00
Flour Tortillas filled with chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo, and your choice of Steak, Shrimp, Chicken, Surimi, or Chorizo. Served with Sour Cream.
- Mucho Grande Quesadilla Dinner$14.00
Giant flour tortilla filled with cheddar and chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo, and your choice of Steak, Shrimp, Chicken, Surimi, or Chorizo. Served with spanish rice and frijoles refitos, sour cream, lettuce, and tomatos.
- Mucho Grande Quesadilla Dinner- Veggie$14.00
Giant flour tortilla filled with chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo, spinach, olives, and mushrooms. Served with spanish rice and frijoles refritos, sour cream, lettuce, and tomatos.
Soups
- Tortilla Soup$8.00
Chicken broth simmered with roasted tomato, onion, garlic, and red chiles. Garnished with chicken, cheese, avocado, and tortills strips. Served with Sour Cream.
- Menudo$13.00
A Mexican mid-morning tradition after a night of over indulgence. Tripe Soup, not for everyone. Served with your choice of Flour or Corn Tortillas.
Salads
- Taco Salad$11.00
Your choice of Beef, Chicken, Pork or Bean
- Cancun Fiesta Salad$12.00
Surimi with fresh garden vegetables, avocado slices, onions, hard boiled eggs, and olives. Topped with cubed cheddar and chihuahua.
- Fajita Salad$13.00
Sauteed with bell peppers, onions, and Pepe's marinade. Served with romaine & iceberg lettuce and shredded chihuahua cheese
- Santa Fe Salad$13.00
Grilled or Breaded chicken on a bed or romaine and iceberg lettuce, corn relish, hard boiled eggs, pico de gallo, bacon, and shredded cheese.
- Tossed Greens with Seasonal Fruit$13.00
Grilled or Breaded chicken on a bed or romaine and iceberg lettuce, candied pecans, goat cheese crumbles, with seasonal fruit. Served with Apple Vinaigrette Dressing.
- Side Salad$7.00
- Extra Dressing$1.50
Favoritos
- Enchiladas Suizas Dinner$13.00
3 Flour tortillas with melted cheddar cheese and ranchera suace. Your choice of beef, pork, chicken, steak, cheese, or beans as the filling. Served with spanish rice and frijoles refritos, sour cream, lettuce, and tomatos.
- Tamales Dinner$11.00
3 Tamles with shredded Pork on a layer of perfectly moistened corn husk. Add cheese for $1 more!
- Tostadas Dinner$12.00
3 of our crisp corn tortillas layered with frijoles refritos, choice of Beef, Chciken, or Pork. topped with Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheese. Served with spanish rice and frijoles refitos and sour cream. Try Suiza for $1 more!
- Flautas Dinner$11.00
Seasoned Beef or Chicken tightly wrapped in crisp corn tortilla. Served with spanish rice and frijoles refritos, sour cream, lettuce, and tomatos.
- Sopes Dinner$11.00
Corn masa cup filled with your choice or beef, pork, chicken, or steak. Topped with Lettuce tomato, and cheese. Served with spanish rice and frijoles refitos and sour cream.
Fajitas
- Chicken Fajitas$17.00
Sauteed with bell peppers, onions, and Pepe's marinade. Served with your choice of corn or flour tortillas, lettuces, pico de gallo, shredded cheddar cheese, sour cream and a side of refried beans.
- Steak Fajitas$17.00
Sauteed with bell peppers, onions, and Pepe's marinade. Served with your choice of corn or flour tortillas, lettuces, pico de gallo, shredded cheddar cheese, sour cream and a side of refried beans.
- Stk & Chk Fajitas$17.00
Sauteed with bell peppers, onions, and Pepe's marinade. Served with your choice of corn or flour tortillas, lettuces, pico de gallo, shredded cheddar cheese, sour cream and a side of refried beans.
- Steak & Shrimp Fajitas$18.00
Sauteed with bell peppers, onions, and Pepe's marinade. Served with your choice of corn or flour tortillas, lettuces, pico de gallo, shredded cheddar cheese, sour cream and a side of refried beans.
- Chicken & Shrimp Fajitas$18.00
Sauteed with bell peppers, onions, and Pepe's marinade. Served with your choice of corn or flour tortillas, lettuces, pico de gallo, shredded cheddar cheese, sour cream and a side of refried beans.
- Steak, Chicken, & Shrimp Fajitas$20.00
Sauteed with bell peppers, onions, and Pepe's marinade. Served with your choice of corn or flour tortillas, lettuces, pico de gallo, shredded cheddar cheese, sour cream and a side of refried beans.
- Camarom (Shrimp) Fajitas$19.00
Grilled and marinated with zucchini, yellow squash, onion and bell peppers. Served with your choice of corn or flour tortillas, lettuces, pico de gallo, shredded cheddar cheese, sour cream and a side of spanish rice.
- Vegetarian Fajitas$13.00
Grilled and marinated with spinach, olives, mushrooms, zucchini, yellow squash, onion and bell peppers. Served with your choice of corn or flour tortillas, lettuces, pico de gallo, shredded cheddar cheese, sour cream and a side of spanish rice.
- Extra Garnish Plate$3.00
Garnish plate of Pico de gallo, shredded cheddar, sour cream, and lettuce.
Tradicionales
- Guisado De Res (Beef Stew Mexican Style)$14.00
Chopped potatoes and carrots in a thick beef based pepper sauce. Each bowl conatins one whole jalapeno pepper.
- Guisado De Puerco (Pork Stew Mexican Style)$14.00
- Chile Relleno Dinner$13.00
A select whole green poblano pepper stuffed with a mexican cheese blend. Dipped in a souffle batter, deep fried and griled. Then ladeled with our ranchera sauce.
- Lengua En Salsa$14.00
Sliced beef tounge in spanich rice
- Arroz Con Pollo$14.00
Spanish rice layered with grilled chicken and topped with quesito blanco.
Tacos
- Taco Dinner$11.00
3 Tacos prepared with Beef, Chicken, or Pork. Topped with lettuce, tomatos, and cheese. Served with spanish rice, frijoles refritos, and sour cream.
- Steak Taco Dinner$13.00
3 Tacos prepared with Steak. Topped with lettuce, tomatos, and cheese. Served with spanish rice, frijoles refritos, and sour cream.
- Stuffed Taco Dinner$11.00
2 Tacos with melted chihuahua cheese between the two grilled tortillas. Soft outside, soft or crunchy inside, with your choice of Beef, Chicken, or Pork. Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheese. Served with spanish rice and frijoles refitos and sour cream.
- Steak Stuffed Taco Dinner$13.00
- Taco- Beef$2.75
- Taco- Chicken$2.75
- Taco- Pork$2.75
- Taco- Bean$2.75
- Taco- Egg Don Pepe$2.75
- Taco- Steak$3.50
- Taco- Fish$3.50
- Taco- Shrimp$3.50
- Stuffed Taco- Beef$3.50
Tacos with melted chihuahua cheese between the two grilled tortillas. Soft outside, soft or crunchy inside, with your choice of Beef, Chicken, or Pork. Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheese.
- Stuffed Taco- Chicken$3.50
Tacos with melted chihuahua cheese between the two grilled tortillas. Soft outside, soft or crunchy inside, with your choice of Beef, Chicken, or Pork. Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheese.
- Stuffed Taco- Bean$3.50
Tacos with melted chihuahua cheese between the two grilled tortillas. Soft outside, soft or crunchy inside, with your choice of Beef, Chicken, or Pork. Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheese.
- Stuffed Taco- Egg Don Pepe$3.50
Tacos with melted chihuahua cheese between the two grilled tortillas. Soft outside, soft or crunchy inside, with your choice of Beef, Chicken, or Pork. Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheese.
- Stuffed Taco- Steak$4.00
Tacos with melted chihuahua cheese between the two grilled tortillas. Soft outside, soft or crunchy inside, with your choice of Beef, Chicken, or Pork. Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheese.
- Stuffed Taco- Fish$4.00
Tacos with melted chihuahua cheese between the two grilled tortillas. Soft outside, soft or crunchy inside, with your choice of Beef, Chicken, or Pork. Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheese.
- Stuffed Taco- Shrimp$4.00
Tacos with melted chihuahua cheese between the two grilled tortillas. Soft outside, soft or crunchy inside, with your choice of Beef, Chicken, or Pork. Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheese.
- Stuffed Taco- Pork$3.50
Combinaciones
- Mayan El Numero Uno$12.00
One taco, and enchilada suiza, and one open faced tostada suiza with melted cheddar cheese
- Azteca$11.00
One taco, one flauta, and one tostada
- Chiquita$10.00
One taco and one tostada suiza
- Pinata$11.00
One taco, one tostada, and a pork tamale
- Fiesta Sampler$13.00
One taco, one tostada, one enchilada suiza, and a pork tamale.
- Cincuenta Grande$15.00
One taco, one enchilada suiza, and a chile relleno.
Asador
- Mariachis (Mexican Style Shish-Ka-Bob)$18.00
A Platter of 2 Mexican style shish-kabobs. Steak, chicken, or one of each.
- Carnitas$14.00
Bite sized pulled pork steam cooked for tenderness and grilled onions before serving. Spice it up by adding red or green chile sauce
- Carne Asada A La Tampiquena$19.00
Full flavored skirt steak broiled to your liking. Served with an enchildada, spanish rice, and frijoles refritos.
- Carne A La Mexicana$16.00
Sauteed skirt steak, bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes in a seasoned ranchera sauce. Turn up the heat iwtha jalapeno on request.
Del Mar (From the Sea)
- Mexican Shrimp Cocktail$13.00
Peeled Shrimp, bits of avocado and pico de gallo mixed into a specialty cocktail sauce.
- Famous Fish Tacos Dinner$13.00
- Tilapia Filet$14.00
Mild and flaky tilapia fish filled with red pepper lime seasoned crushed tortilla breading. Slowly baked then grilled for a perfect crunch. served with a side salad.
- Seafood Enchilada Supremas Dinner$14.00
Surimi enchiladads smothered in a creamy lobster bisque and shrimp sauce, served with spanish rice and frijoles refritos and sour cream.
- Enchilada Cozumel Dinner$13.00
Surimi enchiladads eveny coated with melted chihuahua cheese and topped with ranchera sauce.Served with spanish rice and frijoles refitos and sour cream.
- Shrimp Tacos Dinner$14.00
Shrimp seasoned in our own citrus cilantro marinade. Topped with shredded cabbage, bell peppers, and onion. served with Black Beans and white rice
American Favorites
- Chico Burger$9.00
1/4 lb burger (pre cooked weight) Served on a bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and a side of fries. Add cheese or bacon!
- Pepe Grande Burger$11.00
1/2 lb burger (pre cooked weight) Served on a bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and a side of fries. Add cheese or bacon!
- Pepe Pork Tenderloin$10.00
Giant breaded pork delight! Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and a side of fries. Add Cheese or Bacon!
- Grilled Chicken Sandwhich$10.00
Grilled Chciken patty served on a bun with lettuce, tomato, and a side of fries. Add cheese or Bacon!
- French Fries$3.50
Burritos
- Chicken Fajita Burrito- Dinner$15.00
Burrito layered with refried beans, sauteed onions, sauteed bell peppers, suiza cheese, and ranchera sauce.
- Chicken Fajita Burrito- Solo$12.00
Burrito layered with refried beans, sauteed onions, sauteed bell peppers, suiza cheese, and ranchera sauce.
- Regular Burrito- Dinner$12.00
Burrito layered with refried beans, suiza cheese, and ranchera sauce. Filling is your chocie of beef, pork, chicken, or egg don pepe. Served with spanish rice, frijoles refitos, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sour cream.
- Regular Burrito-Solo$9.00
Burrito layered with refried beans, suiza cheese, and ranchera sauce. Filling is your chocie of beef, pork, chicken, or egg don pepe. Served with lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sour cream.
- Shrimp Fajita Burrito- Dinner$15.00
- Shrimp Fajita Burrito- Solo$12.00
- Steak Burrito- Dinner$15.00
Burrito layered with refried beans, sauteed onions, sauteed bell peppers, suiza cheese, and ranchera sauce. Served with spanish rice, frijoles refitos, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sour cream.
- Steak Burrito- Solo$12.00
Burrito layered with refried beans, sauteed onions, sauteed bell peppers, suiza cheese, and ranchera sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sour cream.
- Steak Fajita Burrito- Dinner$15.00
- Steak Fajita Burrito- Solo$12.00
Burrito layered with refried beans, sauteed onions, sauteed bell peppers, suiza cheese, and ranchera sauce.
- Veggie Fajita Burrito- Dinner$14.00
- Veggie Fajita Burrito- Solo$11.00
Kid's Meals
Lunch Specials
- Lunch Specials available M-F 11am-3pm
- Special #1$9.00
One Taco & One Flauta. Served with a soft drink, spanish rice, frijoles refitos, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sour cream.
- Special #2$9.00
One Taco & One Enchilada. Served with a soft drink, spanish rice, frijoles refitos, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sour cream.
- Special #3$9.00
One Taco & One Tostada. Served with a soft drink, spanish rice, frijoles refitos, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sour cream.
- Special #4$9.00
Two Tacos, soft or crisp. Served with a soft drink, spanish rice, frijoles refitos, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sour cream.
- Special #5$9.00
One Tostada Suiza and One Enchilada Suiza. Served with a soft drink, spanish rice, frijoles refitos, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sour cream.
- Special #6$9.00
One Tostada & One Enchilada Suiza. Served with a soft drink, spanish rice, frijoles refitos, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sour cream.
- Special #7$9.00
Two Enchilada Suizas. Served with a soft drink, spanish rice, frijoles refitos, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sour cream.
- Special #8$9.00
One Burrito Suiza with beans inside. With your choice of Beef, Pork, or Chicken. Served with a soft drink, spanish rice, frijoles refitos, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sour cream.
- Special #8- Steak$12.00
One Steak Burrito Suiza with beans inside, onions, and bell peppers. With your choice of Beef, Pork, or Chicken. Served with a soft drink, spanish rice, frijoles refitos, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sour cream.
Solos
- Enchilada Suiza-Solo$3.00
- Tostada-Solo$3.00
- Tostada Suiza-Solo$3.00
- Sope-Solo$2.50
- Enchilada Cozumel-Solo$3.50
- Enchilada Suprema-Solo$4.00
- Pork Tamale-Solo$3.00
- Chile Relleno-Solo$8.00
- Flauta-Solo$3.00
- Salsa- 12 oz.$3.50
- Salsa-16 oz.$4.50
- Half Gallon of Salsa$15.00
- Gallon of Salsa$30.00
- Bag of Chips$2.60
- Spanish Rice$2.50
- Frijoles Refritos$2.50
- Warm Tortillas$2.50
- Guacamole$4.00
- Sour Cream$1.00
- 12 oz Veggie$3.50
- 16 oz Veggie$4.50
- Apple Sauce$2.00
- Mac-n-Cheese$2.50
- Chicken Tender Solo$3.50
- Grilled Cheese Solo$3.00
Extras
- American Cheese$1.00
- Avocado$1.00
- Bacon$1.00
- Bowl of Meat$2.00
- Cabbage$0.50
- Cajun Rem$0.80
- Celery$0.50
- Chciken- Fajita Meat$6.00
- Cheddar- Shredded$1.50
- Cheddar- Slice$0.50
- Chicken-Qzdilla Meat$2.00
- Chicken-Taco Meat$2.00
- Chihuahua-Shredded$1.50
- Chihuahua-Slice$0.50
- Chorizio$1.00
- Cilantro$0.40
- Corn Relish$0.50
- Crab Meat$2.00
- Cucumber$0.50
- Egg$0.50
- Goat Cheese$1.00
- Green Pepper$0.50
- Jalapeno-Diced$0.50
- Jalapeno-Roasted$1.00
- Jalapeno-Slices$0.50
- Lettuce$0.40
- Limes$0.50
- Mushrooms$0.50
- Nuts$0.50
- Olives$0.50
- Onion$0.50
- Pickles$0.50
- Pico De Gallo$1.00
- Ranchero$1.00
- Salsa Especial$1.50
- Spinach$0.50
- Squash$0.50
- Steak- Fajita Meat$6.00
- Steak- Taco Meat$2.00
- Strawberry$0.50
- Suizo$1.00
- Sumprema Sauce$2.00
- Tomato$0.50
- Wing Sauce$1.50
Beverages
SODA
SMOOTHIE
COFFEE
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Lafayette's favorite Mexican restaurant
2525 Sagamore Parkway South, Lafayette, IN 47905