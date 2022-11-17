Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Nine Irish Brothers, Lafayette

review star

No reviews yet

3520 SR IN 38 E

Lafayette, IN 47904

Order Again

Popular Items

Half Fish & Chips
Irish Nachos
Breaded Pork Tenderloin

Appetizers & Starters

Start out with a Boat of Wings, Goat Cheese Fritters, or our famous Pub Chips!

1/2 Wings

$13.99

A half-order of our enormous wings. One sauce only, please.

Boat of Wings

Boat of Wings

$23.99

Unrivalled rotisserie-baked, then fried, chicken wings and drums in your choice of our signature bomb, barbecue, or buffalo sauces. Choose ranch or blue cheese dressing on the side.

Chicken Goujons

Chicken Goujons

$10.49

Strips of fried and breaded whole-meat chicken breast, served with our mouth-watering Shamrock sauce on the side.

Corned Beef Egg Rolls

Corned Beef Egg Rolls

$12.99

Three fried egg rolls stuffed with corned beef, sauerkraut, and Swiss. Served with a side of 1000 Island.

Deluxe Pub Chips

$14.99

Our crispy pub chips topped with diced corned beef, sauerkraut, and melted cheese, with a side of 1000 island for dipping.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$9.49

Crisp dill pickle slices beer-battered and fried, served with our tangy bomb sauce on the side.

Goat Cheese Fritters

Goat Cheese Fritters

$9.99

Four rich fritters deep-fried to a golden brown, served on a bed of field greens with a light drizzle of raspberry vinaigrette.

Irish Nachos

Irish Nachos

$11.99

Our pub chips topped with lettuce, tomato & onion. Choose taco beef or no beef. Served with sides of salsa and sour cream. Add seasoned beef for $2.50.

Irish Pizza

Irish Pizza

$10.99

Flatbread topped with a blend of havarti, feta, and Parmesan cheeses, diced corned beef, and red and green onion. Served with our horseradish pizza sauce on the side.

Irish Soda Bread Plate

Irish Soda Bread Plate

$6.99

There are as many soda bread recipes as there are Irish surnames, and our recipe has been handed down for generations of O'Bryans. Five slices of our sweet, crumbly bread with butter.

Loaded Pub Chips

$10.99

Our crispy pub chips topped with melted Cheddar and Monterrey cheese, bacon, and green onion. Served with a side of sour cream.

Mussels in Garlic Cream Sauce

Mussels in Garlic Cream Sauce

$17.49

Stunning steamed Prince Edward mussels simmered in our savory sauce made with garlic, onion, celery, wine and cream. Served with white toast on the side. 12.99. Request our spicy mussels with sriracha for .99.

Pub Chip Plate

Pub Chip Plate

$6.99

A plate of our famous pub chips, fried to a golden brown, served with a side of our mustardy Shamrock sauce on the side for dipping. Add bacon, ranch, cheese, or extra Shamrock after selection.

Smoked Salmon Plate

Smoked Salmon Plate

$13.99

Delicate salmon smoked in oak, served with zesty capers, diced red onion, diced red and green bell peppers, and toast points. Served with our Shamrock Sauce on the side.

Soda Bread Loaf

$11.99

There are as many soda bread recipes as there are Irish surnames, and our recipe has been handed down for generations of O'Bryans. Buy a full loaf of our sweet, crumbly bread.

Rustic Mushroom Pizza

Rustic Mushroom Pizza

$10.99

Flatbread topped with Havarti, Feta, and Parmesan cheeses, with sliced Crimini mushrooms, red onion, and garlic sauteed in olive oil, white wine, and balsamic vinegar on top.Served with garlic aioli dip.

Salad

No matter what kind of salad you're in the mood for, we have it!
Black & Blue Salad

Black & Blue Salad

$19.99

Crisp romaine lettuce tossed in Parmesan peppercorn dressing, then topped with diced tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, Parmesan cheese, red onions, and grilled steak to order. Served with a slice of soda bread on the side.

Celtic Caesar

Celtic Caesar

$10.99

Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with Parmesan and red onion in a Caesar dressing, then topped with rye croutons. Served with a slice of soda bread on the side.

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$16.49

Iceberg and romaine lettuce loaded with carrots, red onion, black olives, tomatoes, shredded cheese, and ham, turkey, bacon, & egg. Served with a slice of soda bread on the side.

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$10.49

Creamy homemade chicken salad with dried cranberries, grapes, celery, onion, and a hint of garlic, with two tomato slices on the side. Served with a slice of soda bread on the side.

Side Caesar Salad

$6.49

A starter portion of our Celtic Caesar.

Side Dublin Salad

$6.49

A starter portion of our Dublin Salad.

Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.99

Iceberg lettuce, red onion, carrots, tomato wedge, and cheese with your choice of dressing on the side.

Spinach Salad with Warm Bacon & Mustard Dressing

Spinach Salad with Warm Bacon & Mustard Dressing

$12.49

A classic spinach salad with bacon, egg, Parmesan cheese, and diced shallots, with a generous drizzle of warm bacon & mustard dressing.

Soup

Try a cup or bowl of our warming soups: Corn Chowder, Lobster Bisque, and the Soup of the Day!

Cup Roasted Red Pepper and Smoked Gouda

$4.49

Smaller portion of our silky smooth soup that is deliciously rich and creamy. Fire roasted tomatoes, roasted red peppers, aromatic garlic and onion, herbs and spices, slow simmered and pureed, and then swirled with heavy cream and melty smoked gouda cheese. Crackers included.. Crackers included.

Bowl Roasted Red Pepper and Smoked Gouda

$6.99

Our silky smooth soup that is deliciously rich and creamy. Fire roasted tomatoes, roasted red peppers, aromatic garlic and onion, herbs and spices, slow simmered and pureed, and then swirled with heavy cream and melty smoked gouda cheese. Crackers included.. Crackers and a slice of soda bread included.

Cup of Soup of the Day

Cup of Soup of the Day

$4.49

Smaller portion of our daily soup special. Please note that the soup pictured may not be our current soup. Please call for our current soup. Crackers included.

Bowl of Soup of the Day

$6.99

Daily soup special. Please call us for current soup. Soda bread slice and crackers included.

Bowl of Irish Onion Soup

Bowl of Irish Onion Soup

$9.49

Brothy onion soup with herbs, Guinness & beef broth, topped with white cheddar cheese and a rye crouton. Served with oyster crackers.

Pub Food

Get your fix of our Full Irish Breakfast, Deluxe Reuben, and other great sandwiches!
Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$13.99

Try the world's first plant-based burger that looks and cooks like beef. Served on a fresh brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and a side of pub chips.

BLT

BLT

$11.49

Grilled white bread with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise. Choose additional toppings after selection. Served with a side of pub chips.

Breaded Pork Tenderloin

Breaded Pork Tenderloin

$12.99

The Best Fried Tenderloin in Indiana, according to USA Today's 10 Best. Enormous breaded Indiana pork tenderloin, served with lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickle, on a soft bun. Choose your toppings after selection. Served with a side of pub chips.

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Seasoned grilled chicken breast served on a soft bun, topped to order. Choose your toppings after selection. Served with a side of pub chips.

Classic Toasted

Classic Toasted

$11.99

Maggie’s Favorite. A classic ham & cheese, Irish style. Panini-grilled white toast with ham, cheese, tomato, and red onion. Choose additional toppings after selection. Served with a side of pub chips.

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$17.49

Choose between a fried or pan-seared fish filet on a soft bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. Choose your toppings after selection. Served with a side of pub chips.

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$14.99

Two soft flour fish tacos, fried or pan-seared with shredded cabbage cilantro, and a chipotle sauce. Served with pub chips.

Full Irish Breakfast

Full Irish Breakfast

$12.99

Two eggs cooked to order, savory grilled banger sausage, crispy bacon, pan-roasted tomato slices, and our famous pub chips, served with white or rye toast, or soda bread.

Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Classic grilled cheese: Toasted white bread and American cheese with a side of pub chips.

Half Corned Beef & Cabbage

Half Corned Beef & Cabbage

$9.49

A half portion of our slow-cooked, hand-pulled, melt-in-your-mouth corned beef, served with a side of steamed cabbage and champ mashed potatoes.

Half Fish & Chips

Half Fish & Chips

$14.49

A Nine Irish Brother’s favorite. A hefty haddock fillet battered in lager and served with a bountiful portion of our delicious pub chips.

Half Guinness Stew

Half Guinness Stew

$8.99

A half-portion of our homemade beef stew, featuring slow-simmered pot roast, potatoes, carrots, onions, mushrooms, and a hint of Guinness Stout in the broth, topped with mashed potatoes.

Half Shepherd's Pie

Half Shepherd's Pie

$8.99

A half-portion of a hearty mixture of tender ground beef, carrots, and peas simmered in gravy and topped with our delicious champ and a sprinkling of melted cheddar cheese.

Hamburger

Hamburger

$14.49

A beautiful grilled burger topped to order, served on a soft bun. Choose your toppings after selection. Served with a side of pub chips.

Molly Malloy

Molly Malloy

$11.99

Deli-sliced roasted turkey, coleslaw, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing sandwiched between Panini-grilled rye. Choose additional toppings after selection. Served with a side of pub chips.

Reuben

Reuben

$12.99

Zesty hand-pulled corned beef, sauerkraut, and Swiss cheese, with Thousand Island Dressing on Panini-grilled rye. Choose additional toppings after selection. Served with a side of pub chips.

Veggie Sandwich

Veggie Sandwich

$11.99

Sautéed red and green bell pepper, squash, zucchini, onion, and mushroom with Feta cheese and raspberry vinaigrette on white. Choose additional toppings after selection. Served with a side of pub chips.

Paddy Melt

Paddy Melt

$13.49

Uh huh. Slow-cooked beef pot roast, caramelized onion, and Swiss cheese on toasted white bread. Choose additional toppings after selection. Served with a side of pub chips.

Beef Manhattan

Beef Manhattan

$13.99

Hearty open-faced sandwich loaded with slow-cooked pot-roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, and toasted white bread

Traditional Fare

Traditional fare and Irish favorites such as our famous Fish & Chips!
Atlantic Salmon

Atlantic Salmon

$22.99

Spicy eight-ounce pan-seared salmon fillet with sides of our famous champ and vegetable of the day, with a slice of soda bread.

Bangers & Mashed

Bangers & Mashed

$16.99

Real Irish pork banger sausages served with mashed potatoes topped with brown gravy and a side of steamed vegetables. Served with a slice of soda bread.

Connemara Chicken

Connemara Chicken

$17.99

Tender grilled chicken breast smothered in our exclusive Connemara cream sauce, made with bacon, cream, onions, mushrooms, and Irish Mist. Served with sides of our mashed potatoes & vegetable of the day and a slice of soda bread.

Corned Beef & Cabbage

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$15.99

An Irish-American classic. A generous portion of our slow-cooked, hand-pulled, melt-in-your-mouth corned beef, served with a side of steamed cabbage and champ mashed potatoes. Served with a slice of soda bread.

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$25.99

A Nine Irish Brother’s favorite. Two hefty haddock fillets battered in lager and served with a bountiful portion of our delicious pub chips. Full order also includes a side of cole slaw. Tartar sauce upon request.

Guinness Stew

Guinness Stew

$12.99

A hearty portion of our homemade beef stew, featuring slow-simmered pot roast, potatoes, carrots, onions, mushrooms, and a hint of Guinness Stout in the broth, topped with mashed potatoes. Served with a slice of soda bread.

Prime Rib

Prime Rib

$30.99

Friday & Saturday evenings only--limited quantities. Served with mashed potatoes and veggie, slice of soda bread, cup of au jus.

Shepherd's Pie

Shepherd's Pie

$12.99

A hearty mixture of tender ground beef, carrots, and peas simmered in gravy and topped with our delicious champ and a sprinkling of melted cheddar cheese. Served with a slice of soda bread.

Steak with Peppercorn Sauce

Steak with Peppercorn Sauce

$27.99

A ten-ounce center-cut sirloin steak, grilled to order. Served with our Irish Whiskey Peppercorn Sauce on the side, our famous champ, and vegetable of the day. (Please note that our well-done steaks are cooked completely through. We are not responsible for well-done steaks.) Served with a slice of soda bread.

Kinsale Fritters

$16.99

Appetizer Kinsale Fritters

$9.99

Sides

Side of Cole Slaw

$3.99

Side of Gravy

$2.99

Side of Mashed Potatoes

$3.49

Side of Pub Chips

$3.99

Side of Veggies

$4.49

Side of Corned Beef

$5.49

Side of Cabbage

$3.99

Side Sauerkraut

$3.99

Slice of Soda Bread

$1.99

White Toast

$1.59

1/2 Nacho Top

$3.99

1/2 Nacho Top with Beef

$5.49

Side Bacon

$1.99

Extra Banger

$3.49

Fish Filet

$6.99

Side Smoked Salmon

$9.49

Desserts

Don't forget something for your sweet tooth!
Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$7.49

Nine Irish Brothers’ famous bread pudding, made from from scratch from an old O’Bryan family recipe with soda bread, cream, butter, eggs, sugar, and a touch of Irish whiskey. It’s a delectable treat, after dinner, before dinner, for dinner, or any time of the day!

Raz Cheesecake

Raz Cheesecake

$9.49Out of stock

Smooth, rich, and creamy cheesecake with a hint of Irish cream liqueur.

Shamrock Pie

Shamrock Pie

$7.99

A most unique and delicious dessert: Chocolate cookie-crumble crust topped with rich layers of mint and chocolate mousse.

Coffee Cake

$7.49

Sweet Potato Cheesecake

$8.99

Pumpkin Pie

$7.50

Kid's Menu

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$6.99

Kid's Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.99

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Kid's Cherry Coke

$1.99

Kid's Cherry Sprite

$1.99

Kid's Coke

$1.99

Kid's Diet Coke

$1.99

Kid's Lemonade

$1.99

Kid's Milk

$1.99

Kid's Sprite

$1.99

Retail

Purdue Hurling Jersey

Purdue Hurling Jersey

$75.00

Purdue University's Champion Hurling Team's official jersey! These are authentic O'Neill's jerseys, in athletic sizes. Limited availability.

Nine Irish Flag Shirt

Nine Irish Flag Shirt

$22.00

Super soft polyester and cotton T-shirt in gray, with "Nine Irish Brothers, est. 2006" in a block format on the front, and our "9 Shamrock" logo with location information on the back.

"The Pub You've Been Training For" Shirt

"The Pub You've Been Training For" Shirt

$20.00

Super soft polyester and cotton blend. This heather gray shirt is very comfortable and stylish!

9 Irish Fitted Short Sleeve T

9 Irish Fitted Short Sleeve T

$20.00

100% Cotton. Black with Nine Irish Brothers logo on back and "O'Bryan's Nine Irish Brothers Traditional Pub" on L breast.

9 Shamrock T Shirt

9 Shamrock T Shirt

$20.00

100% Cotton. Black with Nine Irish Brothers logo on back and "O'Bryan's Nine Irish Brothers Traditional Pub" on L breast.

9 Irish Long Sleeve T

9 Irish Long Sleeve T

$22.00

100% Cotton long-sleeve shirt. Normal fit.

Koozie Hoodie

Koozie Hoodie

$40.00

This is the most versatile hoodie you will ever own. 100% gray cotton hoodie with a built-in koozie for your drinking convenience. "9 Shamrock" on the back. Very comfortable!

Black Hoodie

Black Hoodie

$30.00

100% Cotton. Comfy, Cozy Black hoodie, with the "9 Shamrock" logo on the back. A favorite seller!

T-Shirt Hoodie

T-Shirt Hoodie

$30.00

Once you put this on, you won't want to take it off. Soft 100% cotton T-Shirt Hoodie in gray.

Can't Drink All Day T-Shirt

Can't Drink All Day T-Shirt

$20.00

100% Cotton. This classy Jerry - O'Bryan designed shirt is black, with the words "Remember, you can't drink all day... If you don't start in the morning. Pub opens @11 am. Closed during Mass."

Green Nine Shirt

Green Nine Shirt

$20.00

100% Cotton. A green shirt with a classic front design.

Pint Glass

$5.00

Authentic Tulip-Style Pint Glass with iconic "9 Shamrock" logo.

Trucker Hat

Trucker Hat

$20.00

A Nine Irish Brothers favorite. Classic, "worn in" trucker-style hat with the "Nine Irish Brothers Traditional Irish Pub" logo. This will become your favorite hat.

2022 Saint Paddy's T-Shirt

2022 Saint Paddy's T-Shirt

$5.00

Nothing like owning a piece of history! Super-soft polyester and cotton blend. "9 Shamrock" on the back.

Employee St Pat Shirt

$7.00

Black Hat

$20.00

9 Koozie

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Order take out for Nine Irish Brothers in Lafayette! We now also offer the option of carry-out for beer, wine, and liquor. Call us at (765) 447-0999 to put in your order. Thank you!

Website

Location

3520 SR IN 38 E, Lafayette, IN 47904

Directions

Gallery
Nine Irish Brothers, Lafayette image
Nine Irish Brothers, Lafayette image
Nine Irish Brothers, Lafayette image
Nine Irish Brothers, Lafayette image

