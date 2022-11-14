- Home
Nine Irish Brothers, West Lafayette
1,593 Reviews
$$
119 Howard Ave
West Lafayette, IN 47906
Popular Items
Appetizers
Chicken Goujons
Strips of fried and breaded whole-meat chicken breast, served with our mouth-watering Shamrock sauce on the side.
Deluxe Pub Chips
Our signature pub chips topped with corned beef, sauerkraut, and Swiss. 1000 Island dressing on the side.
Corned Beef Egg Rolls
Three fried egg rolls stuffed with corned beef, sauerkraut, and Swiss. Served with a side of 1000 Island.
Fried Pickles
Crisp dill pickle slices beer-battered and fried, served with our tangy bomb sauce on the side.
Goat Cheese Fritters
Four rich fritters deep-fried to a golden brown, served on a bed of field greens with a light drizzle of raspberry vinaigrette.
Mussels in Garlic Cream Sauce
Stunning steamed Prince Edward mussels simmered in our savory sauce made with garlic, onion, celery, wine and cream. Served with white toast on the side. 12.99. Request our spicy mussels with sriracha for .99.
Irish Nachos
Our pub chips topped with lettuce, tomato & onion. Choose taco beef or no beef. Served with sides of salsa and sour cream. Add seasoned beef for $2.50.
Irish Pizza
Flatbread topped with a blend of havarti, feta, and Parmesan cheeses, diced corned beef, and red and green onion. Served with our horseradish pizza sauce on the side.
Loaded Pub Chips
Our signature pub chips topped with cheddar cheese, green onion, and bacon. Served with sour cream on the side.
Prawns & Cocktail
Six jumbo shelled and cooked prawns served with our nippy cocktail sauce.
Pub Chip Plate
A plate of our famous pub chips, fried to a golden brown, served with a side of our mustardy Shamrock sauce on the side for dipping. Add bacon, ranch, cheese, or extra Shamrock after selection.
Rustic Mushroom Pizza
Flat bread topped with Havarti, Feta, and Parmesan cheese, with sliced Crimini mushrooms, red onion, and garlic sautéed in olive oil, white wine, and balsamic vinegar. Served with garlic aioli dip.
Smoked Salmon Plate
Delicate salmon smoked in oak, served with zesty capers, diced red onion, diced red and green bell peppers, and toast points. Served with our Shamrock Sauce on the side.
Irish Soda Bread Plate
There are as many soda bread recipes as there are Irish surnames, and our recipe has been handed down for generations of O'Bryans. Five slices of our sweet, crumbly bread with butter.
Soda Bread Loaf
There are as many soda bread recipes as there are Irish surnames, and our recipe has been handed down for generations of O'Bryans. Buy a full loaf of our sweet, crumbly bread.
Boat of Wings
Unrivalled rotisserie-baked, then fried, chicken wings and drums in your choice of our signature bomb, barbecue, or buffalo sauces. Choose ranch or blue cheese dressing on the side.
Half Order Wings
Unrivalled rotisserie-baked, then fried, chicken wings and drums in your choice of our signature bomb, barbecue, or buffalo sauces. Choose ranch or blue cheese dressing on the side.
Salad
Black & Blue Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed in Parmesan peppercorn dressing, then topped with diced tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, Parmesan cheese, red onions, and grilled steak to order. Served with a slice of soda bread on the side.
Celtic Caesar
Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with Parmesan and red onion in a Caesar dressing, then topped with rye croutons. Served with a slice of soda bread on the side.
Chef Salad
Iceberg and romaine lettuce loaded with carrots, red onion, black olives, tomatoes, shredded cheese, and ham, turkey, bacon, & egg. Served with a slice of soda bread on the side.
Chicken Salad Salad
Amazing chicken salad: Chicken with dried cranberries, grapes, onion, and celery in a mayonnaise base. Served with two tomato wedges and a slice of soda bread.
Dublin Salad
Fresh & healthy field greens topped with dried cranberries, crunchy sunflower seeds, diced red onion, and feta cheese crumbles. We suggest the raspberry vinaigrette . A slice of soda bread on the side.
Garden Salad
Crunchy iceberg lettuce topped with carrots, green bell peppers, black olives, red onion, and shredded cheese. Slice of soda bread on the side.
Spinach Salad with Warm Bacon & Mustard Dressing
Fresh baby spinach leaves with Parmesan cheese, diced red bell pepper, sliced egg, shallots, bacon, and a warm bacon & honey mustard dressing.
Side Caesar Salad
A starter portion of our Celtic Caesar.
Side Chef Salad
A starter portion of our Chef salad.
Side Dublin Salad
A starter portion of our Dublin Salad.
Side Garden Salad
A starter portion of our Garden Salad.
Side Salad
Iceberg lettuce, red onion, carrots, tomato wedge, and cheese with your choice of dressing on the side.
Side Spinach Salad
A starter portion of our spinach salad.
Soup
Cup Roasted Red Pepper & Gouda Soup
Smaller portion of our silky smooth soup that is deliciously rich and creamy. Fire roasted tomatoes, roasted red peppers, aromatic garlic and onion, herbs and spices, slow simmered and pureed, and then swirled with heavy cream and melty smoked gouda cheese. Crackers included.
Bowl Roasted Red Pepper & Smoked Gouda
Our silky smooth soup that is deliciously rich and creamy. Fire roasted tomatoes, roasted red peppers, aromatic garlic and onion, herbs and spices, slow simmered and pureed, and then swirled with heavy cream and melty smoked gouda cheese. Crackers included.. Crackers and a slice of soda bread included.
Cup of Soup of the Day
Smaller portion of our daily soup special. Please note that the soup pictured may not be our current soup. Please call for our current soup. Crackers included.
Bowl of Soup of the Day
Daily soup special. Please call us for current soup. Soda bread slice and crackers included.
Bowl Irish Onion Soup
Perfect for fall: Brothy onion soup with herbs, Guinness & beef broth, topped with white cheddar cheese and a rye crouton. Served with oyster crackers.
Pub Food (Sandwiches, Etc.)
Half Corned Beef & Cabbage
A half portion of our slow-cooked, hand-pulled, melt-in-your-mouth corned beef, served with a side of steamed cabbage and champ mashed potatoes.
Half Fish & Chips
A Nine Irish Brother’s favorite. A hefty haddock fillet battered in lager and served with a bountiful portion of our delicious pub chips.
Half Guinness Stew
A half-portion of our homemade beef stew, featuring slow-simmered pot roast, potatoes, carrots, onions, mushrooms, and a hint of Guinness Stout in the broth, topped with mashed potatoes.
Half Shepherd's Pie
A half-portion of a hearty mixture of tender ground beef, carrots, and peas simmered in gravy and topped with our delicious champ and a sprinkling of melted cheddar cheese.
Beef Manhattan
Hearty open-faced sandwich loaded with slow-cooked pot-roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, and toasted white bread
Beyond Burger
Try the world's first plant-based burger that looks and cooks like beef. Served on a fresh brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and a side of pub chips.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Our delectable chicken salad on toasted white bread with lettuce and tomato. Served with a side of pub chips.
Chicken Sandwich
Seasoned grilled chicken breast served on a soft bun, topped to order. Choose your toppings after selection. Served with a side of pub chips.
Classic Toasted
Maggie’s Favorite. A classic ham & cheese, Irish style. Panini-grilled white toast with ham, cheese, tomato, and red onion. Choose additional toppings after selection. Served with a side of pub chips.
Full Irish Breakfast
Two eggs cooked to order, savory grilled banger sausage, crispy bacon, pan-roasted tomato slices, and our famous pub chips, served with white or rye toast, or soda bread.
Fish Sandwich
Choose between a fried or pan-seared fish filet on a soft bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. Choose your toppings after selection. Served with a side of pub chips.
Fish Tacos
Two soft flour fish tacos, fried or pan-seared with shredded cabbage cilantro, and a chipotle sauce. Served with pub chips.
Hamburger
A beautiful grilled burger topped to order, served on a soft bun. Choose your toppings after selection. Served with a side of pub chips.
Irish BLT
Grilled white bread with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise. Choose additional toppings after selection. Served with a side of pub chips.
Molly Malloy
Deli-sliced roasted turkey, coleslaw, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing sandwiched between Panini-grilled rye. Choose additional toppings after selection. Served with a side of pub chips.
Paddy Melt
Slow-cooked pot roast, caramelized onion, and cheese on toasted white bread. Served with a side of pub chips.
Reuben
Zesty hand-pulled corned beef, sauerkraut, and Swiss cheese, with Thousand Island Dressing on Panini-grilled rye. Choose additional toppings after selection. Served with a side of pub chips.
Breaded Pork Tenderloin
The Best Fried Tenderloin in Indiana, according to USA Today's 10 Best. Enormous breaded Indiana pork tenderloin, served with lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickle, on a soft bun. Choose your toppings after selection. Served with a side of pub chips.
Veggie Burger
Morningstar black bean burger with lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickle. Choose additional toppings after selection. Served with a side of pub chips.
Veggie Sandwich
Sautéed red and green bell pepper, squash, zucchini, onion, and mushroom with Feta cheese and raspberry vinaigrette on white. Choose additional toppings after selection. Served with a side of pub chips.
Traditional Fare
Atlantic Salmon
Spicy eight-ounce pan-seared salmon fillet with sides of our famous champ and vegetable of the day, with a slice of soda bread.
Bangers & Mashed
Real Irish pork banger sausages served with mashed potatoes topped with brown gravy and a side of steamed vegetables. Served with a slice of soda bread.
Beef Manhattan
Hearty open-faced sandwich loaded with slow-cooked pot-roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, and toasted white bread
Connemara Chicken
Tender grilled chicken breast smothered in our exclusive Connemara cream sauce, made with bacon, cream, onions, mushrooms, and Irish Mist. Served with sides of our mashed potatoes & vegetable of the day and a slice of soda bread.
Corned Beef & Cabbage
An Irish-American classic. A generous portion of our slow-cooked, hand-pulled, melt-in-your-mouth corned beef, served with a side of steamed cabbage and champ mashed potatoes. Served with a slice of soda bread.
Fish & Chips
A Nine Irish Brother’s favorite. Two hefty haddock fillets battered in lager and served with a bountiful portion of our delicious pub chips. Full order also includes a side of cole slaw. Tartar sauce upon request.
Guinness Stew
A hearty portion of our homemade beef stew, featuring slow-simmered pot roast, potatoes, carrots, onions, mushrooms, and a hint of Guinness Stout in the broth, topped with mashed potatoes. Served with a slice of soda bread.
Prime Rib
Friday & Saturday evenings only--limited quantities. Served with mashed potatoes and veggie, slice of soda bread, cup of au jus.
Shepherd's Pie
A hearty mixture of tender ground beef, carrots, and peas simmered in gravy and topped with our delicious champ and a sprinkling of melted cheddar cheese. Served with a slice of soda bread.
Steak with Peppercorn Sauce
A ten-ounce center-cut sirloin steak, grilled to order. Served with our Irish Whiskey Peppercorn Sauce on the side, our famous champ, and vegetable of the day. (Please note that our well-done steaks are cooked completely through. We are not responsible for well-done steaks.) Served with a slice of soda bread.
Sides
Desserts
Bread Pudding
Nine Irish Brothers’ famous bread pudding, made from from scratch from an old O’Bryan family recipe with soda bread, cream, butter, eggs, sugar, and a touch of Irish whiskey. It’s a delectable treat, after dinner, before dinner, for dinner, or any time of the day!
Featured Dessert
Our seasonal featured dessert, ranging from an award-winning Key Lime Pie, to carrot cake, to a number of outstanding cheesecakes. Please call for current dessert.
Irish Cream Cheesecake
Smooth, rich, and creamy cheesecake with a hint of Irish cream liqueur.
Shamrock Pie
A most unique and delicious dessert: Chocolate cookie-crumble crust topped with rich layers of mint and chocolate mousse.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
Welcome to Online Ordering for our West Lafayette location! Please note that ordering is for pickup only. Gift Cards: Gift cards purchased at Nine Irish Brothers in West Lafayette will only work at our Greater Lafayette locations. Don't forget to bookmark this page!
119 Howard Ave, West Lafayette, IN 47906