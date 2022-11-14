Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Nine Irish Brothers, West Lafayette

1,593 Reviews

$$

119 Howard Ave

West Lafayette, IN 47906

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Half Fish & Chips
Fish & Chips
Shepherd's Pie

Appetizers

Start out with a Boat of Wings, Goat Cheese Fritters, or our famous Pub Chips!
Chicken Goujons

Chicken Goujons

$10.49

Strips of fried and breaded whole-meat chicken breast, served with our mouth-watering Shamrock sauce on the side.

Deluxe Pub Chips

$14.99

Our signature pub chips topped with corned beef, sauerkraut, and Swiss. 1000 Island dressing on the side.

Corned Beef Egg Rolls

Corned Beef Egg Rolls

$13.99

Three fried egg rolls stuffed with corned beef, sauerkraut, and Swiss. Served with a side of 1000 Island.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$9.49

Crisp dill pickle slices beer-battered and fried, served with our tangy bomb sauce on the side.

Goat Cheese Fritters

Goat Cheese Fritters

$9.99

Four rich fritters deep-fried to a golden brown, served on a bed of field greens with a light drizzle of raspberry vinaigrette.

Mussels in Garlic Cream Sauce

Mussels in Garlic Cream Sauce

$17.49

Stunning steamed Prince Edward mussels simmered in our savory sauce made with garlic, onion, celery, wine and cream. Served with white toast on the side. 12.99. Request our spicy mussels with sriracha for .99.

Irish Nachos

Irish Nachos

$11.99

Our pub chips topped with lettuce, tomato & onion. Choose taco beef or no beef. Served with sides of salsa and sour cream. Add seasoned beef for $2.50.

Irish Pizza

Irish Pizza

$10.99

Flatbread topped with a blend of havarti, feta, and Parmesan cheeses, diced corned beef, and red and green onion. Served with our horseradish pizza sauce on the side.

Loaded Pub Chips

$10.99

Our signature pub chips topped with cheddar cheese, green onion, and bacon. Served with sour cream on the side.

Prawns & Cocktail

Prawns & Cocktail

$12.49

Six jumbo shelled and cooked prawns served with our nippy cocktail sauce.

Pub Chip Plate

Pub Chip Plate

$6.99

A plate of our famous pub chips, fried to a golden brown, served with a side of our mustardy Shamrock sauce on the side for dipping. Add bacon, ranch, cheese, or extra Shamrock after selection.

Rustic Mushroom Pizza

Rustic Mushroom Pizza

$10.99

Flat bread topped with Havarti, Feta, and Parmesan cheese, with sliced Crimini mushrooms, red onion, and garlic sautéed in olive oil, white wine, and balsamic vinegar. Served with garlic aioli dip.

Smoked Salmon Plate

Smoked Salmon Plate

$13.99

Delicate salmon smoked in oak, served with zesty capers, diced red onion, diced red and green bell peppers, and toast points. Served with our Shamrock Sauce on the side.

Irish Soda Bread Plate

Irish Soda Bread Plate

$6.99

There are as many soda bread recipes as there are Irish surnames, and our recipe has been handed down for generations of O'Bryans. Five slices of our sweet, crumbly bread with butter.

Soda Bread Loaf

$13.99

There are as many soda bread recipes as there are Irish surnames, and our recipe has been handed down for generations of O'Bryans. Buy a full loaf of our sweet, crumbly bread.

Boat of Wings

Boat of Wings

$23.99

Unrivalled rotisserie-baked, then fried, chicken wings and drums in your choice of our signature bomb, barbecue, or buffalo sauces. Choose ranch or blue cheese dressing on the side.

Half Order Wings

Half Order Wings

$13.99

Unrivalled rotisserie-baked, then fried, chicken wings and drums in your choice of our signature bomb, barbecue, or buffalo sauces. Choose ranch or blue cheese dressing on the side.

Need Utensils?

Salad

No matter what kind of salad you're in the mood for, we have it!
Black & Blue Salad

Black & Blue Salad

$19.99

Crisp romaine lettuce tossed in Parmesan peppercorn dressing, then topped with diced tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, Parmesan cheese, red onions, and grilled steak to order. Served with a slice of soda bread on the side.

Celtic Caesar

Celtic Caesar

$10.99

Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with Parmesan and red onion in a Caesar dressing, then topped with rye croutons. Served with a slice of soda bread on the side.

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$16.49

Iceberg and romaine lettuce loaded with carrots, red onion, black olives, tomatoes, shredded cheese, and ham, turkey, bacon, & egg. Served with a slice of soda bread on the side.

Chicken Salad Salad

Chicken Salad Salad

$10.49

Amazing chicken salad: Chicken with dried cranberries, grapes, onion, and celery in a mayonnaise base. Served with two tomato wedges and a slice of soda bread.

Dublin Salad

Dublin Salad

$11.99

Fresh & healthy field greens topped with dried cranberries, crunchy sunflower seeds, diced red onion, and feta cheese crumbles. We suggest the raspberry vinaigrette . A slice of soda bread on the side.

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$12.99

Crunchy iceberg lettuce topped with carrots, green bell peppers, black olives, red onion, and shredded cheese. Slice of soda bread on the side.

Spinach Salad with Warm Bacon & Mustard Dressing

Spinach Salad with Warm Bacon & Mustard Dressing

$12.49

Fresh baby spinach leaves with Parmesan cheese, diced red bell pepper, sliced egg, shallots, bacon, and a warm bacon & honey mustard dressing.

Side Caesar Salad

$6.49

A starter portion of our Celtic Caesar.

Side Chef Salad

$9.49

A starter portion of our Chef salad.

Side Dublin Salad

$6.49

A starter portion of our Dublin Salad.

Side Garden Salad

$6.49

A starter portion of our Garden Salad.

Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.99

Iceberg lettuce, red onion, carrots, tomato wedge, and cheese with your choice of dressing on the side.

Need Utensils?

Side Spinach Salad

$8.15

A starter portion of our spinach salad.

Soup

Try a cup or bowl of our warming soups: Corn Chowder, Lobster Bisque, and the Soup of the Day!

Cup Roasted Red Pepper & Gouda Soup

$4.49

Smaller portion of our silky smooth soup that is deliciously rich and creamy. Fire roasted tomatoes, roasted red peppers, aromatic garlic and onion, herbs and spices, slow simmered and pureed, and then swirled with heavy cream and melty smoked gouda cheese. Crackers included.

Bowl Roasted Red Pepper & Smoked Gouda

$6.99

Our silky smooth soup that is deliciously rich and creamy. Fire roasted tomatoes, roasted red peppers, aromatic garlic and onion, herbs and spices, slow simmered and pureed, and then swirled with heavy cream and melty smoked gouda cheese. Crackers included.. Crackers and a slice of soda bread included.

Cup of Soup of the Day

Cup of Soup of the Day

$4.49

Smaller portion of our daily soup special. Please note that the soup pictured may not be our current soup. Please call for our current soup. Crackers included.

Bowl of Soup of the Day

$6.99

Daily soup special. Please call us for current soup. Soda bread slice and crackers included.

Bowl Irish Onion Soup

Bowl Irish Onion Soup

$9.99

Perfect for fall: Brothy onion soup with herbs, Guinness & beef broth, topped with white cheddar cheese and a rye crouton. Served with oyster crackers.

Need Utensils?

Pub Food (Sandwiches, Etc.)

Get your fix of our Full Irish Breakfast, Deluxe Reuben, and other great sandwiches!
Half Corned Beef & Cabbage

Half Corned Beef & Cabbage

$9.49

A half portion of our slow-cooked, hand-pulled, melt-in-your-mouth corned beef, served with a side of steamed cabbage and champ mashed potatoes.

Half Fish & Chips

Half Fish & Chips

$14.49

A Nine Irish Brother’s favorite. A hefty haddock fillet battered in lager and served with a bountiful portion of our delicious pub chips.

Half Guinness Stew

Half Guinness Stew

$8.99

A half-portion of our homemade beef stew, featuring slow-simmered pot roast, potatoes, carrots, onions, mushrooms, and a hint of Guinness Stout in the broth, topped with mashed potatoes.

Half Shepherd's Pie

Half Shepherd's Pie

$8.99

A half-portion of a hearty mixture of tender ground beef, carrots, and peas simmered in gravy and topped with our delicious champ and a sprinkling of melted cheddar cheese.

Beef Manhattan

Beef Manhattan

$13.99

Hearty open-faced sandwich loaded with slow-cooked pot-roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, and toasted white bread

Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$13.99

Try the world's first plant-based burger that looks and cooks like beef. Served on a fresh brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and a side of pub chips.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.99

Our delectable chicken salad on toasted white bread with lettuce and tomato. Served with a side of pub chips.

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Seasoned grilled chicken breast served on a soft bun, topped to order. Choose your toppings after selection. Served with a side of pub chips.

Classic Toasted

Classic Toasted

$11.99

Maggie’s Favorite. A classic ham & cheese, Irish style. Panini-grilled white toast with ham, cheese, tomato, and red onion. Choose additional toppings after selection. Served with a side of pub chips.

Full Irish Breakfast

Full Irish Breakfast

$12.99

Two eggs cooked to order, savory grilled banger sausage, crispy bacon, pan-roasted tomato slices, and our famous pub chips, served with white or rye toast, or soda bread.

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$17.49

Choose between a fried or pan-seared fish filet on a soft bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. Choose your toppings after selection. Served with a side of pub chips.

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$14.99

Two soft flour fish tacos, fried or pan-seared with shredded cabbage cilantro, and a chipotle sauce. Served with pub chips.

Hamburger

Hamburger

$14.49

A beautiful grilled burger topped to order, served on a soft bun. Choose your toppings after selection. Served with a side of pub chips.

Irish BLT

Irish BLT

$11.49

Grilled white bread with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise. Choose additional toppings after selection. Served with a side of pub chips.

Molly Malloy

Molly Malloy

$11.99

Deli-sliced roasted turkey, coleslaw, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing sandwiched between Panini-grilled rye. Choose additional toppings after selection. Served with a side of pub chips.

Paddy Melt

Paddy Melt

$13.49

Slow-cooked pot roast, caramelized onion, and cheese on toasted white bread. Served with a side of pub chips.

Reuben

Reuben

$12.99

Zesty hand-pulled corned beef, sauerkraut, and Swiss cheese, with Thousand Island Dressing on Panini-grilled rye. Choose additional toppings after selection. Served with a side of pub chips.

Breaded Pork Tenderloin

Breaded Pork Tenderloin

$12.99

The Best Fried Tenderloin in Indiana, according to USA Today's 10 Best. Enormous breaded Indiana pork tenderloin, served with lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickle, on a soft bun. Choose your toppings after selection. Served with a side of pub chips.

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$11.99

Morningstar black bean burger with lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickle. Choose additional toppings after selection. Served with a side of pub chips.

Veggie Sandwich

Veggie Sandwich

$11.99

Sautéed red and green bell pepper, squash, zucchini, onion, and mushroom with Feta cheese and raspberry vinaigrette on white. Choose additional toppings after selection. Served with a side of pub chips.

Need Utensils?

Traditional Fare

Traditional fare and Irish favorites such as our famous Fish & Chips!
Atlantic Salmon

Atlantic Salmon

$22.99

Spicy eight-ounce pan-seared salmon fillet with sides of our famous champ and vegetable of the day, with a slice of soda bread.

Bangers & Mashed

Bangers & Mashed

$16.99

Real Irish pork banger sausages served with mashed potatoes topped with brown gravy and a side of steamed vegetables. Served with a slice of soda bread.

Beef Manhattan

Beef Manhattan

$13.99

Hearty open-faced sandwich loaded with slow-cooked pot-roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, and toasted white bread

Connemara Chicken

Connemara Chicken

$17.99

Tender grilled chicken breast smothered in our exclusive Connemara cream sauce, made with bacon, cream, onions, mushrooms, and Irish Mist. Served with sides of our mashed potatoes & vegetable of the day and a slice of soda bread.

Corned Beef & Cabbage

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$15.99

An Irish-American classic. A generous portion of our slow-cooked, hand-pulled, melt-in-your-mouth corned beef, served with a side of steamed cabbage and champ mashed potatoes. Served with a slice of soda bread.

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$25.99

A Nine Irish Brother’s favorite. Two hefty haddock fillets battered in lager and served with a bountiful portion of our delicious pub chips. Full order also includes a side of cole slaw. Tartar sauce upon request.

Guinness Stew

Guinness Stew

$12.99

A hearty portion of our homemade beef stew, featuring slow-simmered pot roast, potatoes, carrots, onions, mushrooms, and a hint of Guinness Stout in the broth, topped with mashed potatoes. Served with a slice of soda bread.

Prime Rib

Prime Rib

$30.99Out of stock

Friday & Saturday evenings only--limited quantities. Served with mashed potatoes and veggie, slice of soda bread, cup of au jus.

Shepherd's Pie

Shepherd's Pie

$12.99

A hearty mixture of tender ground beef, carrots, and peas simmered in gravy and topped with our delicious champ and a sprinkling of melted cheddar cheese. Served with a slice of soda bread.

Steak with Peppercorn Sauce

Steak with Peppercorn Sauce

$27.99

A ten-ounce center-cut sirloin steak, grilled to order. Served with our Irish Whiskey Peppercorn Sauce on the side, our famous champ, and vegetable of the day. (Please note that our well-done steaks are cooked completely through. We are not responsible for well-done steaks.) Served with a slice of soda bread.

Need Utensils?

Sides

Side of Cole Slaw

$3.99

Side of Gravy

$2.99

Side of Mashed Potatoes

$3.49

Side of Pub Chips

$3.99

Side of Veggies

$4.49

Side Sauerkraut

$3.99

Slice of Soda Bread

$1.99

White Toast

$1.59

Desserts

Don't forget something for your sweet tooth!
Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$7.49

Nine Irish Brothers’ famous bread pudding, made from from scratch from an old O’Bryan family recipe with soda bread, cream, butter, eggs, sugar, and a touch of Irish whiskey. It’s a delectable treat, after dinner, before dinner, for dinner, or any time of the day!

Featured Dessert

$8.99

Our seasonal featured dessert, ranging from an award-winning Key Lime Pie, to carrot cake, to a number of outstanding cheesecakes. Please call for current dessert.

Irish Cream Cheesecake

Irish Cream Cheesecake

$9.49

Smooth, rich, and creamy cheesecake with a hint of Irish cream liqueur.

Shamrock Pie

Shamrock Pie

$7.99

A most unique and delicious dessert: Chocolate cookie-crumble crust topped with rich layers of mint and chocolate mousse.

Need Utensils?

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to Online Ordering for our West Lafayette location! Please note that ordering is for pickup only. Gift Cards: Gift cards purchased at Nine Irish Brothers in West Lafayette will only work at our Greater Lafayette locations. Don't forget to bookmark this page!

Website

Location

119 Howard Ave, West Lafayette, IN 47906

Directions

Gallery
Nine Irish Brothers image
Nine Irish Brothers image
Nine Irish Brothers image
Nine Irish Brothers image

Similar restaurants in your area

State 19 - 103 West State Street
orange star4.0 • 19
103 West State Street West Lafayette, IN 47906
View restaurantnext
Digby's Pub and Patio
orange starNo Reviews
133 North 4th st Lafayette, IN 47901
View restaurantnext
East End Grill
orange star4.6 • 841
1016 Main St. Lafayette, IN 47901
View restaurantnext
Checkerboard Tavern
orange star4.3 • 302
1521 Kossuth St Lafayette, IN 47905
View restaurantnext
The Cozy Tavern
orange star4.1 • 336
3312 South St Lafayette, IN 47904
View restaurantnext
Hunters Pub
orange star4.4 • 466
1092 Sagamore Parkway W. West Lafayette, IN 47906
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in West Lafayette

Hunters Pub
orange star4.4 • 466
1092 Sagamore Parkway W. West Lafayette, IN 47906
View restaurantnext
Greyhouse Coffee - West Lafayette
orange star4.5 • 363
100 Northwestern Ave West Lafayette, IN 47906
View restaurantnext
Brokerage Brewing Company
orange star5.0 • 112
2516 Covington St West Lafayette, IN 47906
View restaurantnext
The Pint - West Lafayette
orange star4.7 • 68
111 S River Rd West Lafayette, IN 47906
View restaurantnext
Copper Moon Coffee- Sagamore
orange star4.5 • 62
351 Sagamore Pkwy W West Lafayette, IN 47906
View restaurantnext
Copper Moon Coffee - Hi Vine
orange star4.5 • 62
302 Vine Street West Lafayette, IN 47906
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near West Lafayette
Lafayette
review star
Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)
Crawfordsville
review star
No reviews yet
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Kokomo
review star
No reviews yet
Danville
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Zionsville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Westfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Brownsburg
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Noblesville
review star
Avg 4.9 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston