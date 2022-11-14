Nine Irish Brothers, West Lafayette

Steak with Peppercorn Sauce

$27.99

A ten-ounce center-cut sirloin steak, grilled to order. Served with our Irish Whiskey Peppercorn Sauce on the side, our famous champ, and vegetable of the day. (Please note that our well-done steaks are cooked completely through. We are not responsible for well-done steaks.) Served with a slice of soda bread.