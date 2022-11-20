Bars & Lounges
Whiskey & Wine Saloon
365 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
Monticello's "Place to Be" every night! Not only were we voted the BEST PIZZA in town, but we deliver 7 days a week. 574-583-8200. See you at the Saloon!
Location
4986 E White Point Drive, Monticello, IN 47960
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Nine Irish Brothers, West Lafayette
4.6 • 1,593
119 Howard Ave West Lafayette, IN 47906
View restaurant