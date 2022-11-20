Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Whiskey & Wine Saloon

365 Reviews

$

4986 E White Point Drive

Monticello, IN 47960

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Pizza
Shipwreck
8 Wings

Appetizers & Starters

Appetizer Sampler

$18.00

Basket of FF

$4.00

Bread Sticks

$7.00

Fried Mushrooms

$7.00

Jalapeno Cheese Curds

$7.00

Loaded Fries

$7.00

Mac N Cheese Bites

$7.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Pasta Salad

$3.00

Pickle Chips

$7.00

Ultimate Nachos

$12.00

potato Salad

$3.00

side salad

$3.00

cole slaw

$3.00

Pretzel Fries

$7.00Out of stock

Funnel Cake Fries

$7.00

Saloon Goons

$8.50Out of stock

Smoked potatoes

$3.00Out of stock

Smoked Beans

$3.00

Smoked Mac & Cheese

$5.00Out of stock

Soup

$5.00

Crustless pizza

Crustless Pizza

$8.00

Supreme Crustless

$8.00

Meatlover Crustless

$8.00

Hawaiian Crustless

$8.00

BBQ Chicken Crustless

$8.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Crustless

$8.00

taco crustless

$8.00

Veggie Crustless

$8.00

Homemade Pizza

Small Pizza

$17.00

Large Pizza

$21.00

Saloon Meals & Specialties

Big Salad

$13.00

BLT Sandwich

$13.00

CHEESE Burger (1/2 lb.)

$13.00

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Pulled Pork

$13.00

Shipwreck

$13.00

Tenderloin

$13.00

Wraps

$13.00

Philly with a side

$13.00

1\4 Chicken With Side

$13.00

Smoked Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Smoked Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Half Chicken with side

$13.00

Ribeye sammy with side

$13.00

Hog Wings with side

$8.00

Slice Of Pizza

$4.00

Sauces

Blue Cheese

$0.50

French

$0.50

Garlic Parm

$0.50

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

Jalapeno Ranch

$0.50

Mango Habanero

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Nacho Cheese

$1.00

No sauce

Ranch

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Specialty Pizza

SM BBQ Chicken Pizza

$19.00

SM Blt Pizza

$19.00

Sm Chicken bacon Ranch

$19.00

SM Hawaiian Pizza

$19.00

SM Meat Lovers Pizza

$19.00

Sm Philly Steak

$19.00

SM Supreme Pizza

$19.00

SM Taco Pizza

$19.00

SM Veggie Pizza

$19.00

LG Taco Pizza

$25.00

LG Supreme Pizza

$25.00

LG Veggie Pizza

$25.00

LG Meat Lovers Pizza

$25.00

LG Hawaiian Pizza

$25.00

LG Blt Pizza

$25.00

LG BBQ Chicken Pizza

$25.00

LG Chicken bacon Ranch

$25.00

LG Philly Steak

$25.00

Tacos (3 for $7)

Tacos

$7.00

Wings

8 Wings

$8.50

12 Wings

$12.50

24 Wings

$24.50

50 Wings

$50.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Monticello's "Place to Be" every night! Not only were we voted the BEST PIZZA in town, but we deliver 7 days a week. 574-583-8200. See you at the Saloon!

Website

Location

4986 E White Point Drive, Monticello, IN 47960

Directions

Gallery
Whiskey & Wine Saloon image
Whiskey & Wine Saloon image
Whiskey & Wine Saloon image

Similar restaurants in your area

Hunters Pub
orange star4.4 • 466
1092 Sagamore Parkway W. West Lafayette, IN 47906
View restaurantnext
The Cozy Tavern
orange star4.1 • 336
3312 South St Lafayette, IN 47904
View restaurantnext
Digby's Pub and Patio
orange starNo Reviews
133 North 4th st Lafayette, IN 47901
View restaurantnext
East End Grill
orange star4.6 • 841
1016 Main St. Lafayette, IN 47901
View restaurantnext
Nine Irish Brothers, West Lafayette
orange star4.6 • 1,593
119 Howard Ave West Lafayette, IN 47906
View restaurantnext
State 19 - 103 West State Street
orange star4.0 • 19
103 West State Street West Lafayette, IN 47906
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Monticello

The Lyme - 1017 North Sixth Street
orange star5.0 • 3
1017 North Sixth Street Monticello, IN 47960
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Monticello
Lafayette
review star
Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)
Kokomo
review star
No reviews yet
Crawfordsville
review star
No reviews yet
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Lowell
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Valparaiso
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
Crown Point
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Merrillville
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Warsaw
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston