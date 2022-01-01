Valparaiso restaurants you'll love
Valparaiso's top cuisines
Must-try Valparaiso restaurants
Lincoln Flats
1 Napoleon Street, Valparaiso
|#2 Salmon of The Day
|$24.00
Puff Pastry Wrapped Salmon+ Wilted Spinach+Mushroom Duxelle+Lemon Dill Cream+Asparagus
|Lincoln Logs
|$9.00
Housemade Soft Pretzels+ Spicy Mustard + Cheese Sauce
|Turkey Schnitzel
|$17.00
Turkey Cutlet + Fine Bread Crumbs + Lemon Butter + Spaetzle+ Braised Red Cabbage
Le Peep Restaurant
3800 N Calumet Ave, Valparaiso
|Meat Lovers Skillet
|$12.75
Peasant Potatoes, bacon, ham, and sausage covered with mozzarella cheese. Top it with two basted eggs.
|California Omelette
|$12.25
Sun dried tomato, spinach, goat cheese and avocado.
|Lumberjack Breakfast
|$12.85
Choice of eggs, served with two bacon strips or two sausage links, Peasant Potatoes and a short stack of plain cakes.
Stacks Bar&Grill
175 Lincolnway #C, Valparaiso
|Cajun Teriyaki Wings
|$14.00
Cajun Teriyaki Chicken Wings w/ Green Goddess & Ranch Crunch.
|Pineapple Surf & Turf
|$28.00
Pineapple Surf & Turf. Filet Tips, Shrimp, & Scallops with Pineapple Bacon Fried Rice. Finished with Queso Blanco. GF
|Mini Lobster Tacos
|$14.00
Chilled Lobster Salad Wonton Mini Tacos with White Cheddar Popcorn.
The Rolling Stonebaker
54 Lafayette St., Valparaiso
|The Purple Pig
|$12.00
Smoked Pork Shoulder | BBQ | Mozzarella/ Provolone Blend | Topped w/ A Tangy Purple Slaw
|Roughage
|$7.00
Shaved Brussel Sprouts | Gala Apples | Toasted Pecans | Red Onion | Bleu Cheese | Maple Mustard Vinaigrette
|Get That Corn Out of My Face!
|$12.00
Wood-Roasted Sweet Corn | Tomatillo Lime Aioli | Fresh Jalapeno | Cojita Cheese | Cilantro | Chili Salt
Chunky's Tacos
1603 East Lincolnway, Valparaiso
|Three Chicken Taco Meal
|$12.50
Three Chicken Tacos with Rice, Chips, and Choice of Salsa
|Three Steak Taco Meal
|$15.00
Three Steak Tacos with Rice, Chips, and Choice of Salsa
|Chicken Taco
|$3.25
Marinated chicken breast, chopped, & lightly seared. New size and new price!
Brick Street Burrito
3 Napoleon St, Valparaiso
|2 in 1
|$12.75
CARNE ASADA, TWO CHICKEN ROLLED TACOS, FRIES, CHEDDAR CHEESE, COTIJA CHEESE, GUAC
|Surf & Turf Burrito
|$12.75
CARNE ASADA, GRILLED SHRIMP, FRIES, CHEDDAR CHEESE, GUAC, PICO DE GALLO, CHIPOTLE AIOLI
|California Burrito
|$11.95
CARNE ASADA, FRIES, CHEDDAR CHEESE, GUAC, SOUR CREAM
Industrial Revolution Eatery & Grille
1084 Linwood Ave, Valparaiso
|Original Chicken Sandwich
|$12.95
Chicken breast, bacon, cheddar cheese, ranch, BBQ sauce, brioche bun
|Industrial Burger
|$12.95
Pepper jack cheese, caramelized onions, jalapenos, spicy chipotle mayo on a brioche bun.
|Stuffed Smoked Bacon Burger
|$13.95
Bacon stuffed burger patty, swiss cheese, BBQ sauce, caramelized onions,bacon, chipotle mayo on pretzel bun.
Broaster Chicken
393 W US HIGHWAY 6, VALPARAISO
|Super Feast
|$29.99
19 Pieces Mix Chicken
19 Potato Wedges
1 Large Side Salad
|Mini Feast
|$17.99
10 Pieces Mix Chicken
10 Potato Wedges
1 Large Side Salad
|50 Potato Wedges
|$13.99
Burgerhaus
3304 Calumet Ave, Valparaiso
|The American Burger
|$16.00
Applewood smoked bacon, blue cheese, caramelized onions, mayonnaise, mustard, butter lettuce & beefsteak tomato on a whole wheat bun. U-S-A! U-S-A!
|Pickle Chips
|$10.00
Hand-battered fried pickles, served with our own zesty ranch.
|The Hollywood Cobb
|$13.00
Mixed greens topped with bacon, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, green onion, avocado, hard boiled egg, & croutons. Served with a side of honey lime dressing.
Santo Taco
2310 Laporte Ave #500, Valparaiso
|Chorizo
|$2.25
|Chips Y Salsa
|$3.25
|Cheese Dip & Chips
|$6.00
Pesto's Italian Restaurant
3123 Calumet Ave, Valparaiso
|Cheese Ravioli
|$11.00
Ravioli filled with a blend of six cheeses and topped with Basilico (Tomato Parmesan), marinara, or alfredo sauce
|Spaghetti Mar
|$9.00
Capellini pasta covered with our fresh authentic marinara sauce. Meat sauce, meatballs and Italian sausage links also available $3
|Vodka Chicken
|$18.00
Chicken breasts sautéed and served in our very own vodka-cream sauce. Served over capellini
Uncle Menny's Original Greek's Pizzeria
59 Indiana Ave, Valparaiso
|10" PIZZA
|$8.30
DESIGN YOUR OWN PIZZA TO BE PREPARED AND COOKED BY UNCLE MENNY. ORDERING INSTRUCTIONS: ALL PIZZAS START WITH OUR CLASSIC RED SAUCE AND HOUSE BLEND CHEESE. PLEASE PUT ITEMS YOU WOULD LIKE ON THE WHOLE PIZZA FIRST. THEN SEPARATE 1/2 ITEMS BY 1st HALF AND 2nd HALF AS APPLICABLE. DUPLICATE OR MORE ORDERED ITEMS WILL RESULT IN AN EXTRA CHARGE AS WELL AS EXTRA TOPPINGS APPLIED.
|6" ITALIAN BEEF
|$6.00
ITALIAN BEEF, AUJUS ON SANDWICH, GREEN PEPPERS AND HOUSE BLEND CHEESE ON FRENCH BREAD
|GREEK
|$4.75
CHOPPED ROMAINE LETTUCE, FETA, KALAMATA OLIVES, PEPPERONCINI PEPPER, ROMA TOMATOES, GREEN PEPPERS AND ONIONS SERVED WITH OUR HOUSE VINAIGRETTE (ANCHOVIES ADDED UPON REQUEST)
Blockhead Beerworks
150 S Washington St, Valparaiso
|SHOULD HAVE BEEN A COWBOY **
|$13.00
shrimp + avocado + unagi sauce + bacon + spicy mayo + crunchies
|WOK THE LINE
|$15.00
noodz + kalbi marinated ribeye + broccoli + sesame + scallion
|HUMBLE PIG
|$15.00
ramen noodles + pork belly + sriracha stock + tare + brussels + corn
Trailyard
2551 Clifford Road Valparaiso, Valparaiso
|Steak Salad
|$11.50
Our amazing flank steak warmed and served over a bed of lettuce with pico de gallo, cucumber and cheese.
|Loaded Chips
|$6.00
Fresh fried Chips covered with cheese, bacon, pickled red onion and scallions!
|Chicken Tacos
|$7.50
Seasoned Chicken, Pico de Gallo and Cotija Cheese
El Salto
3530 Calumet Ave, Valparaiso
|Tacos de Carne Asada
|$18.00
Tender steak strips in corn tortillas with cilantro, onion and chile de arbol salsa on the side. served with a side of rice and beans
|Burrito Mexicano
|$14.00
One huge burrito filled with steak or grilled chicken, grilled onions, bell pepper, tomatoes, beans and rice, topped with cheese sauce
and red sauce. side of tomato, lettuce and sour cream
|El Salto Cheese Steak Tacos
|$15.00
Your choice of two flour or corn tortillas, topped with tender grilled steak strips, grilled onions and cheese sauce. served with rice and beans
