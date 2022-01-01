Valparaiso restaurants you'll love

Must-try Valparaiso restaurants

Lincoln Flats image

FRENCH FRIES

Lincoln Flats

1 Napoleon Street, Valparaiso

Avg 4 (54 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
#2 Salmon of The Day$24.00
Puff Pastry Wrapped Salmon+ Wilted Spinach+Mushroom Duxelle+Lemon Dill Cream+Asparagus
Lincoln Logs$9.00
Housemade Soft Pretzels+ Spicy Mustard + Cheese Sauce
Turkey Schnitzel$17.00
Turkey Cutlet + Fine Bread Crumbs + Lemon Butter + Spaetzle+ Braised Red Cabbage
Le Peep Restaurant image

 

Le Peep Restaurant

3800 N Calumet Ave, Valparaiso

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Meat Lovers Skillet$12.75
Peasant Potatoes, bacon, ham, and sausage covered with mozzarella cheese. Top it with two basted eggs.
California Omelette$12.25
Sun dried tomato, spinach, goat cheese and avocado.
Lumberjack Breakfast$12.85
Choice of eggs, served with two bacon strips or two sausage links, Peasant Potatoes and a short stack of plain cakes.
Stacks Bar&Grill image

 

Stacks Bar&Grill

175 Lincolnway #C, Valparaiso

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cajun Teriyaki Wings$14.00
Cajun Teriyaki Chicken Wings w/ Green Goddess & Ranch Crunch.
Pineapple Surf & Turf$28.00
Pineapple Surf & Turf. Filet Tips, Shrimp, & Scallops with Pineapple Bacon Fried Rice. Finished with Queso Blanco. GF
Mini Lobster Tacos$14.00
Chilled Lobster Salad Wonton Mini Tacos with White Cheddar Popcorn.
The Rolling Stonebaker image

PIZZA

The Rolling Stonebaker

54 Lafayette St., Valparaiso

Avg 4.8 (258 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Purple Pig$12.00
Smoked Pork Shoulder | BBQ | Mozzarella/ Provolone Blend | Topped w/ A Tangy Purple Slaw
Roughage$7.00
Shaved Brussel Sprouts | Gala Apples | Toasted Pecans | Red Onion | Bleu Cheese | Maple Mustard Vinaigrette
Get That Corn Out of My Face!$12.00
Wood-Roasted Sweet Corn | Tomatillo Lime Aioli | Fresh Jalapeno | Cojita Cheese | Cilantro | Chili Salt
Chunky's Tacos image

TACOS

Chunky's Tacos

1603 East Lincolnway, Valparaiso

Avg 4.6 (178 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Three Chicken Taco Meal$12.50
Three Chicken Tacos with Rice, Chips, and Choice of Salsa
Three Steak Taco Meal$15.00
Three Steak Tacos with Rice, Chips, and Choice of Salsa
Chicken Taco$3.25
Marinated chicken breast, chopped, & lightly seared. New size and new price!
Brick Street Burrito image

BURRITOS • FRENCH FRIES

Brick Street Burrito

3 Napoleon St, Valparaiso

Avg 4.5 (379 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
2 in 1$12.75
CARNE ASADA, TWO CHICKEN ROLLED TACOS, FRIES, CHEDDAR CHEESE, COTIJA CHEESE, GUAC
Surf & Turf Burrito$12.75
CARNE ASADA, GRILLED SHRIMP, FRIES, CHEDDAR CHEESE, GUAC, PICO DE GALLO, CHIPOTLE AIOLI
California Burrito$11.95
CARNE ASADA, FRIES, CHEDDAR CHEESE, GUAC, SOUR CREAM
Industrial Revolution Eatery & Grille image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Industrial Revolution Eatery & Grille

1084 Linwood Ave, Valparaiso

Avg 4.5 (1445 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Original Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Chicken breast, bacon, cheddar cheese, ranch, BBQ sauce, brioche bun
Industrial Burger$12.95
Pepper jack cheese, caramelized onions, jalapenos, spicy chipotle mayo on a brioche bun.
Stuffed Smoked Bacon Burger$13.95
Bacon stuffed burger patty, swiss cheese, BBQ sauce, caramelized onions,bacon, chipotle mayo on pretzel bun.
Broaster Chicken image

 

Broaster Chicken

393 W US HIGHWAY 6, VALPARAISO

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Super Feast$29.99
19 Pieces Mix Chicken
19 Potato Wedges
1 Large Side Salad
Mini Feast$17.99
10 Pieces Mix Chicken
10 Potato Wedges
1 Large Side Salad
50 Potato Wedges$13.99
Burgerhaus image

HAMBURGERS

Burgerhaus

3304 Calumet Ave, Valparaiso

Avg 4.4 (1760 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The American Burger$16.00
Applewood smoked bacon, blue cheese, caramelized onions, mayonnaise, mustard, butter lettuce & beefsteak tomato on a whole wheat bun. U-S-A! U-S-A!
Pickle Chips$10.00
Hand-battered fried pickles, served with our own zesty ranch.
The Hollywood Cobb$13.00
Mixed greens topped with bacon, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, green onion, avocado, hard boiled egg, & croutons. Served with a side of honey lime dressing.
Santo Taco image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Santo Taco

2310 Laporte Ave #500, Valparaiso

Avg 4.9 (90 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chorizo$2.25
Chips Y Salsa$3.25
Cheese Dip & Chips$6.00
Pesto's Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Pesto's Italian Restaurant

3123 Calumet Ave, Valparaiso

Avg 4.3 (419 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Ravioli$11.00
Ravioli filled with a blend of six cheeses and topped with Basilico (Tomato Parmesan), marinara, or alfredo sauce
Spaghetti Mar$9.00
Capellini pasta covered with our fresh authentic marinara sauce. Meat sauce, meatballs and Italian sausage links also available $3
Vodka Chicken$18.00
Chicken breasts sautéed and served in our very own vodka-cream sauce. Served over capellini
Uncle Menny's Original Greek's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Uncle Menny's Original Greek's Pizzeria

59 Indiana Ave, Valparaiso

Avg 4.6 (290 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
10" PIZZA$8.30
DESIGN YOUR OWN PIZZA TO BE PREPARED AND COOKED BY UNCLE MENNY. ORDERING INSTRUCTIONS: ALL PIZZAS START WITH OUR CLASSIC RED SAUCE AND HOUSE BLEND CHEESE. PLEASE PUT ITEMS YOU WOULD LIKE ON THE WHOLE PIZZA FIRST. THEN SEPARATE 1/2 ITEMS BY 1st HALF AND 2nd HALF AS APPLICABLE. DUPLICATE OR MORE ORDERED ITEMS WILL RESULT IN AN EXTRA CHARGE AS WELL AS EXTRA TOPPINGS APPLIED.
6" ITALIAN BEEF$6.00
ITALIAN BEEF, AUJUS ON SANDWICH, GREEN PEPPERS AND HOUSE BLEND CHEESE ON FRENCH BREAD
GREEK$4.75
CHOPPED ROMAINE LETTUCE, FETA, KALAMATA OLIVES, PEPPERONCINI PEPPER, ROMA TOMATOES, GREEN PEPPERS AND ONIONS SERVED WITH OUR HOUSE VINAIGRETTE (ANCHOVIES ADDED UPON REQUEST)
Blockhead Beerworks image

SUSHI

Blockhead Beerworks

150 S Washington St, Valparaiso

Avg 4.5 (20 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
SHOULD HAVE BEEN A COWBOY **$13.00
shrimp + avocado + unagi sauce + bacon + spicy mayo + crunchies
WOK THE LINE$15.00
noodz + kalbi marinated ribeye + broccoli + sesame + scallion
HUMBLE PIG$15.00
ramen noodles + pork belly + sriracha stock + tare + brussels + corn
Trailyard image

 

Trailyard

2551 Clifford Road Valparaiso, Valparaiso

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Steak Salad$11.50
Our amazing flank steak warmed and served over a bed of lettuce with pico de gallo, cucumber and cheese.
Loaded Chips$6.00
Fresh fried Chips covered with cheese, bacon, pickled red onion and scallions!
Chicken Tacos$7.50
Seasoned Chicken, Pico de Gallo and Cotija Cheese
El Salto image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

El Salto

3530 Calumet Ave, Valparaiso

Avg 3.9 (850 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tacos de Carne Asada$18.00
Tender steak strips in corn tortillas with cilantro, onion and chile de arbol salsa on the side. served with a side of rice and beans
Burrito Mexicano$14.00
One huge burrito filled with steak or grilled chicken, grilled onions, bell pepper, tomatoes, beans and rice, topped with cheese sauce
and red sauce. side of tomato, lettuce and sour cream
El Salto Cheese Steak Tacos$15.00
Your choice of two flour or corn tortillas, topped with tender grilled steak strips, grilled onions and cheese sauce. served with rice and beans
Franklin House Valpo image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Franklin House Valpo

58 S Campbell St, Valparaiso

Avg 4.2 (1801 reviews)
Takeout
The Dish image

 

The Dish

3907 Calumet Avenue, Valparaiso

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

GRILL

Northside Tap Room & Grill

712 Calumet Ave, Valparaiso

Avg 3.3 (24 reviews)
Takeout
Consumer pic

 

Albano's

23 South Washington Street, Valparaiso

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Trailyard LLC Parent image

 

Trailyard LLC Parent

2551 Clifford Rd, Valparaiso

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Stacks Bar & Grill image

 

Stacks Bar & Grill

175 W Lincolnway, Valparaiso

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Esca Kitchen

22 Washington St., Valparaiso

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

The Abbey

3158 S IN State Road 2, Valparaiso

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Tommy B's

210 Aberdeen Dr suite b, Valparaiso

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
