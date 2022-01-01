Tacos in Valparaiso

Valparaiso restaurants that serve tacos

Stacks Bar&Grill image

 

Stacks Bar&Grill

175 Lincolnway #C, Valparaiso

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mini Lobster Tacos$14.00
Chilled Lobster Salad Wonton Mini Tacos with White Cheddar Popcorn.
More about Stacks Bar&Grill
Chunky's Tacos image

TACOS

Chunky's Tacos

1603 East Lincolnway, Valparaiso

Avg 4.6 (178 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Taco$3.25
Marinated chicken breast, chopped, & lightly seared. New size and new price!
Three Chicken Taco Meal$12.50
Three Chicken Tacos with Rice, Chips, and Choice of Salsa
Three Steak Taco Meal$15.00
Three Steak Tacos with Rice, Chips, and Choice of Salsa
More about Chunky's Tacos
Tacos image

BURRITOS • FRENCH FRIES

Brick Street Burrito

3 Napoleon St, Valparaiso

Avg 4.5 (379 reviews)
Takeout
Tacos$3.75
A LA CARTE. 1 TACO PER ORDER, MEXICAN OR AMERICAN STYLE
More about Brick Street Burrito
Santo Taco image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Santo Taco

2310 Laporte Ave #500, Valparaiso

Avg 4.9 (90 reviews)
Takeout
Birria Tacos con Consome$12.00
Taco Steak$2.25
More about Santo Taco
Chicken Tacos image

 

Trailyard

2551 Clifford Road Valparaiso, Valparaiso

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tacos$7.50
Seasoned Chicken, Pico de Gallo and Cotija Cheese
Steak Tacos$9.50
Flank Steak with Onion and Cilantro. Perfection.
More about Trailyard
El Salto image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

El Salto

3530 Calumet Ave, Valparaiso

Avg 3.9 (850 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tacos de Carne Asada$18.00
Tender steak strips in corn tortillas with cilantro, onion and chile de arbol salsa on the side. served with a side of rice and beans
El Salto Cheese Steak Tacos$15.00
Your choice of two flour or corn tortillas, topped with tender grilled steak strips, grilled onions and cheese sauce. served with rice and beans
Tacos Michoacanos$17.00
Three tacos with grilled shrimp, chicken, and steak, topped with our own sweet and spicy (not too spicy) sauce, garnished with lettuce, tomato, shredded monterey cheese. served with rice and beans
More about El Salto

