Tacos in Valparaiso
Valparaiso restaurants that serve tacos
More about Stacks Bar&Grill
Stacks Bar&Grill
175 Lincolnway #C, Valparaiso
|Mini Lobster Tacos
|$14.00
Chilled Lobster Salad Wonton Mini Tacos with White Cheddar Popcorn.
More about Chunky's Tacos
TACOS
Chunky's Tacos
1603 East Lincolnway, Valparaiso
|Chicken Taco
|$3.25
Marinated chicken breast, chopped, & lightly seared. New size and new price!
|Three Chicken Taco Meal
|$12.50
Three Chicken Tacos with Rice, Chips, and Choice of Salsa
|Three Steak Taco Meal
|$15.00
Three Steak Tacos with Rice, Chips, and Choice of Salsa
More about Brick Street Burrito
BURRITOS • FRENCH FRIES
Brick Street Burrito
3 Napoleon St, Valparaiso
|Tacos
|$3.75
A LA CARTE. 1 TACO PER ORDER, MEXICAN OR AMERICAN STYLE
More about Santo Taco
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Santo Taco
2310 Laporte Ave #500, Valparaiso
|Birria Tacos con Consome
|$12.00
|Taco Steak
|$2.25
More about Trailyard
Trailyard
2551 Clifford Road Valparaiso, Valparaiso
|Chicken Tacos
|$7.50
Seasoned Chicken, Pico de Gallo and Cotija Cheese
|Steak Tacos
|$9.50
Flank Steak with Onion and Cilantro. Perfection.
More about El Salto
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
El Salto
3530 Calumet Ave, Valparaiso
|Tacos de Carne Asada
|$18.00
Tender steak strips in corn tortillas with cilantro, onion and chile de arbol salsa on the side. served with a side of rice and beans
|El Salto Cheese Steak Tacos
|$15.00
Your choice of two flour or corn tortillas, topped with tender grilled steak strips, grilled onions and cheese sauce. served with rice and beans
|Tacos Michoacanos
|$17.00
Three tacos with grilled shrimp, chicken, and steak, topped with our own sweet and spicy (not too spicy) sauce, garnished with lettuce, tomato, shredded monterey cheese. served with rice and beans