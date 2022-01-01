Crown Point restaurants you'll love

Crown Point restaurants
Toast
  • Crown Point

Crown Point's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Hummus
Mediterranean
Ramen
Ramen
Gastropubs
Latin American
Must-try Crown Point restaurants

Station 21 American Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Station 21 American Grill

201 N. Main St. Crown Point, IN, Crown Point

Avg 4.1 (869 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pickle Fries$8.00
Served with buffalo ranch
Crunchy BBQ Chicken Wrap$9.00
Crunchy chicken, drizzled with ranch and BBQ, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar. Served with fries
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.00
Grilled chicken, S-21 Buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, ranch, bleu cheese crumbles. Served with fries
More about Station 21 American Grill
Gelsosomo's Pizzeria image

 

Gelsosomo's Pizzeria

11319 South Broadway, Crown Point

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Large Classic Pizza- Build Your Own*$21.15
Pizza sauce and Mozzarella cheese are standard.
Breadsticks (6)$8.55
You know you've got to have them. Served with your choice of marinara or cheese sauce.
Small Classic Pizza*- Build Your Own$11.80
Pizza sauce and Mozzarella cheese are standard.
More about Gelsosomo's Pizzeria
Ramen District image

 

Ramen District

1 Court House Square Old Lake Court House, Crown Point

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spicy Tantanmen Ramen$16.00
ground pork, arugula, shoyu egg, green onion, mung bean.
Tonkotsu Ramen$16.00
pork belly chasu, oyster mushroom, tuscan greens, shoyu egg.
Porkbelly & Shrimp Fried Rice$12.00
sweet Chile sauce, Japanese cucumber, pickled ginger,
mung bean.
More about Ramen District
Provecho - Latin Provisions image

 

Provecho - Latin Provisions

110 South Main Street, Crown Point

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Steak Tacos$16.00
Steak, avocado salsa, white onion, cilantro, fresco cheese.
Empanadas - Four$17.00
Ribeye - poblano, fingerling, queso asadero, olive, egg, chimichurri, three chili guava; Shrimp - fingerling, morita chiles, queso asadero, butternut, aji Amarillo aioli; Chicken Tinga - sweet plantain, lime crema, freso cheese.
Guacamole$9.00
Your choice of Traditional pico, or Pineapple Habenero pico
More about Provecho - Latin Provisions
Ricochet Taco image

 

Ricochet Taco

115 W Joliet, Crown Point

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Ricochet Taco
Restaurant banner

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Main Street Cafe

111 N. Main St, Crown Point

Avg 4.4 (1525 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Original Eggs Benedict$8.99
Ham (off the bone) and hollandaise sauce
Hercules$8.99
Three eggs (any style), three bacon, two sausage links, served with your choice of potato and toast
Meat Lovers Skillet$9.49
Ham, bacon & sausage, topped with cheddar cheese
More about Main Street Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Glorious Coffee & Teas - location 2

122 E 109th Ave, Crown Point

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
CH MOCHA CARAMEL VOLTAGE
More about Glorious Coffee & Teas - location 2
Restaurant banner

 

Pop's Italian Beef

1498 N Main St, Crown Point

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Pop's Italian Beef
Banner pic

 

Pappas Restaurant

1130 N. MAIN STREET, CROWN POINT

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
BLT Triple Decker$8.99
Garlic Grouper$15.99
Chicken Bacon Avocado$10.49
More about Pappas Restaurant
Square Roots image

 

Square Roots

108 N. Main Street, Crown Point

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
8 Smoked Wings$14.00
8 Smoked Wings with your choice of sauce.
Deep Roots Brisket Nachos$16.00
Mother Clucker Wrap$15.00
More about Square Roots
Pappas Restaurant

 

Pappas Restaurant

1130 Main Street, Crown Point

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Bacon Cheddar Burger$9.89
Bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato & pickle on a sesame seed bun. Served with choice of one side.
Meat-Lovers Skillet$9.89
Two eggs any style with ham, country sausage, bacon, cheddar cheese and skillet potatoes. Served with choice of toast.
Patty Melt$9.99
Burger patty, onion, green pepper & American cheese on grilled rye bread. Served with choice of one side.
More about Pappas Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Bedarra Bar

419 N. Grant Street, Crown Point

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Bedarra Bar

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Crown Point

Chicken Tenders

Rice Soup

Country Fried Steaks

