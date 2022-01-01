Crown Point restaurants you'll love
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Station 21 American Grill
201 N. Main St. Crown Point, IN, Crown Point
|Popular items
|Pickle Fries
|$8.00
Served with buffalo ranch
|Crunchy BBQ Chicken Wrap
|$9.00
Crunchy chicken, drizzled with ranch and BBQ, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar. Served with fries
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$9.00
Grilled chicken, S-21 Buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, ranch, bleu cheese crumbles. Served with fries
Gelsosomo's Pizzeria
11319 South Broadway, Crown Point
|Popular items
|Large Classic Pizza- Build Your Own*
|$21.15
Pizza sauce and Mozzarella cheese are standard.
|Breadsticks (6)
|$8.55
You know you've got to have them. Served with your choice of marinara or cheese sauce.
|Small Classic Pizza*- Build Your Own
|$11.80
Pizza sauce and Mozzarella cheese are standard.
Ramen District
1 Court House Square Old Lake Court House, Crown Point
|Popular items
|Spicy Tantanmen Ramen
|$16.00
ground pork, arugula, shoyu egg, green onion, mung bean.
|Tonkotsu Ramen
|$16.00
pork belly chasu, oyster mushroom, tuscan greens, shoyu egg.
|Porkbelly & Shrimp Fried Rice
|$12.00
sweet Chile sauce, Japanese cucumber, pickled ginger,
mung bean.
Provecho - Latin Provisions
110 South Main Street, Crown Point
|Popular items
|Steak Tacos
|$16.00
Steak, avocado salsa, white onion, cilantro, fresco cheese.
|Empanadas - Four
|$17.00
Ribeye - poblano, fingerling, queso asadero, olive, egg, chimichurri, three chili guava; Shrimp - fingerling, morita chiles, queso asadero, butternut, aji Amarillo aioli; Chicken Tinga - sweet plantain, lime crema, freso cheese.
|Guacamole
|$9.00
Your choice of Traditional pico, or Pineapple Habenero pico
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Main Street Cafe
111 N. Main St, Crown Point
|Popular items
|Original Eggs Benedict
|$8.99
Ham (off the bone) and hollandaise sauce
|Hercules
|$8.99
Three eggs (any style), three bacon, two sausage links, served with your choice of potato and toast
|Meat Lovers Skillet
|$9.49
Ham, bacon & sausage, topped with cheddar cheese
Glorious Coffee & Teas - location 2
122 E 109th Ave, Crown Point
|Popular items
|CH MOCHA CARAMEL VOLTAGE
Pappas Restaurant
1130 N. MAIN STREET, CROWN POINT
|Popular items
|BLT Triple Decker
|$8.99
|Garlic Grouper
|$15.99
|Chicken Bacon Avocado
|$10.49
Square Roots
108 N. Main Street, Crown Point
|Popular items
|8 Smoked Wings
|$14.00
8 Smoked Wings with your choice of sauce.
|Deep Roots Brisket Nachos
|$16.00
|Mother Clucker Wrap
|$15.00
More about Pappas Restaurant
Pappas Restaurant
1130 Main Street, Crown Point
|Popular items
|Bacon Cheddar Burger
|$9.89
Bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato & pickle on a sesame seed bun. Served with choice of one side.
|Meat-Lovers Skillet
|$9.89
Two eggs any style with ham, country sausage, bacon, cheddar cheese and skillet potatoes. Served with choice of toast.
|Patty Melt
|$9.99
Burger patty, onion, green pepper & American cheese on grilled rye bread. Served with choice of one side.
Bedarra Bar
419 N. Grant Street, Crown Point