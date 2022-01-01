Go
Main Street Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

111 N. Main St • $

Avg 4.4 (1525 reviews)

Popular Items

Hash Browns$3.29
Meat Lovers Skillet$9.99
Ham, bacon & sausage, topped with cheddar cheese
Pancakes (2)$4.99
Avocado Wrap$8.99
Fried Chicken Waffle$9.99
Sweet maple waffle, deep-fried chicken, applewood smoked bacon and cheddar cheese. Served with hot honey. Not served with eggs.
Bacon$3.99
Supreme Meat Lovers Skillet$10.99
Ham, bacon, sausage, green peppers and onions, topped with cheddar and mozzarella cheese
Avocado Benedict$9.49
Sliced tomato, avocado and hollandaise sauce
Greek Skillet$9.79
Gyros, spinach, tomato & onions topped with feta cheese and tzatziki
Two Eggs$5.99
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

111 N. Main St

Crown Point IN

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
