Highland restaurants you'll love

Go
Highland restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Highland

Highland's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Scroll right

Must-try Highland restaurants

Round the Clock image

 

Round the Clock

9010 Indianapolis Blvd., Highland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Fingers$11.99
Six chicken fingers with choice of sauce: buffalo, barbecue, orange, sweet chili, teriyaki, chipotle or lemon pepper seasoning. Served with two Dinner sides.
Gyro Pita$11.49
Pita bread, gyro meat, feta cheese, tomato, onion and side of tzatziki sauce. Served with one Lunch side.
Patty Melt$10.49
Rye bread, ground beef patty, American cheese and grilled onion. Served with one Lunch side.
More about Round the Clock
State Line Pizza image

PIZZA

State Line Pizza

9521 Indianapolis Blvd, Highland

Avg 4.2 (47 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks$7.25
Eight mozzarella cheese sticks served with our marinara
Chicken Wings$6.95
Bone-in breaded wings served with dipping sauce.
Antonio's Salad$4.50
Our house salad with fresh lettuce, tomato, green pepper, mushrooms and black olives with choice of dressing.
More about State Line Pizza
Eatery 41 image

 

Eatery 41

8311 Indianapolis Blvd., Highland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Eatery 41
Map

More near Highland to explore

Crown Point

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Schererville

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Munster

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Calumet City

No reviews yet

Merrillville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Chicago Heights

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Dyer

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Glenwood

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Ottawa

No reviews yet

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston