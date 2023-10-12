Agora 3309 45th Street
Popular Items
Soups
Cold Appetizers
BabaGanoush
made of our smoky eggplants, Tahini and the right amount of fresh lemon juice and garlic.
Hummus
Our traditional recipe of chickpeas puree, tahini with a hint of garlic, fresh lemon juice and extra virgin olive oil.
Spicy Feta
A mildly spicy crumbled feta spread with roasted peppers, garlic and a hint of spicy chili flakes.
Spicy Turkish
Spicy & tangy traditional Turkish dip made of tomatoes, Onions, garlic, EVOO, parsley, chili peppers, lemon juice and fresh herbs & spices.
Green Hummus
a mouth-watering dip of Hummus with mixed fresh herbs and just the right amount of lemon juice.
Tzatziki
Hot Appetizers
Cajun Shrimp
Hand-battered shrimp, peppers, onions & jalapeños, fried to perfection, served with cajun dip.
Cheese Pie
Freshly baked feta and mizirtha cheese pie cooked in delicate phyllo pastry, served with tzatziki sauce.
Four Cheese spinach Dip
Our Creamy blend of four cheese, spinach, red pepper and red onions, served with your choice of baked pita chips or fried pita chips.
Fried Calamari
Dusted in seasoned flour with red & green peppers and lightly fried. Served with tzatziki
Spinach Pie
Freshly baked spinach pie with onions, leeks, herbs, feta & mizithra cheese cooked in delicate phyllo pastry.
Salads
Village Salad
Fresh Vine-ripened tomato, cucumber, green pepper, red onion, feta, kalamata olives, fresh parsley,oregano and extra virgin olive oil.
Sonoma salad
Fresh romaine lettuce mixed with California greens, topped with red pepper, fresh tomatoes, crumbled feta cheese, raisins, croutons, mixed seeds and nuts, with our famous honey citrus dressing.
Ceasar Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce mixed with creamy Caesar dressing, croutons and parmesan cheese.
Signature Greek Salad
Iceberg lettuce, Romaine and Spring mix, red cabbage, carrot topped with red onion, cucumber, tomato, fresh oregano, feta, kalamata olives, and our signature dressing.
BYO Bowl
Dinners
Chicken Lemonato
two grilled chicken filets, seasoned with our own blend of spices & herbs, topped with Lemon dill sauce and Feta cheese, served with your choice of two sides, and Greek salad.
Fire-Grilled Chicken
two grilled chicken filets, seasoned with our own blend of spices & herbs, served with your choice of two sides, side of greek salad and tzatziki.
Fire Grilled Shrimp
24 hours marinated Shrimp in our blend of spices & herbs, finely skewered and fire grilled, served with your choice of two sides, Greek salad & Parsley Tahini sauce.
Fresh Grilled Salmon
Seasoned and grilled served with your choice of two sides Greek salad & parsley Tahini sauce.
Lamb chops Dinner
4 grilled lamb chops, 24 hours marinated and perfectly seasoned, served with your choice of two sides, greek salad, hot tomato salad.
Beef Tenderloin Kebab
Hand-cut premium petite tender beef with red onion, green & red peppers. Grilled to your liking.
Chicken Kabab Dinner
24 hours marinated chicken in our special blend of spices & herbs, finely skewered and fire grilled, served with your choice of two sides, Greek salad, grilled pita & tzatziki sauce.
Chicken Shawarma Dinner
Seasoned chicken with our own blend of spices & herbs, rotisserie roasted and thinly sliced, served with your choice of two sides.
Gyro Dinner
Our traditional authentic recipe perfectly rotisserie roasted and thinly sliced served with your choice of two sides.
Special Combinations
Pastas
Chicken Parmesan Pasta
Hand breaded chicken breast with parmesan cheese, topped with tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese, served over spaghetti with your choice of tomato sauce or Alfredo sauce.
Alfredo Pasta
Your choice of freshly sautéed chicken or shrimp, spinach sun-dried tomato, tossed in a creamy Alfredo sauce with Gemelli pasta topped with Gouda cheese.
Feta Mushroom Linguine
Onions, roasted peppers & garlic sautéed in olive oil.
Pitas
Burgers & Wraps
The Mushroom Burger
Two freshly-grilled chuck patties, roasted mushrooms, Swiss and cheddar cheese, crispy onion strings, shredded lettuce tomato & Cajun dip.
Classic Burger
One freshly-grilled house-made Pattie to perfection, mayo,lettuce, pickles, tomato & red onions.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Freshly grilled chicken breast seasoned with our own blend of spices, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, mayo, & crispy onion strings.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Freshly breaded chicken breast tossed in our medium hot sauce and topped with shredded lettuce, tomato and peppercorn ranch sauce on a bun.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
House-brined and hand-breaded chicken tenders tossed in Buffalo sauce, and wrapped in a flour tortilla with creamy Caesar dressing, romaine lettuce and Parmesan cheese.
Burgers & Wraps-Vegetarian
Vegetarian Dinner
Spinach pie Dinner
Served with your choice of two sides, spinach pie, Greek salad & tzatziki.
Vegetable Souvlaki
Fresh grilled eggplant, zucchini, mushroom, peppers, and red onions served with your choice of two sides, hot tomato salad and a pita bread.
The Greek Vegetarian
Served with your choice of two sides, roasted seasonal vegetables, roast potatoes, Greek rice or Dill Basmati rice , with tzatziki pita & Greek salad.
Vegetarian Bowl
Vegetarian wraps
Kids Menu
Kids Mac & Cheese
Pasta with gooey cheese sauce and sprinkle of parmesan cheese, Plus any side you'd like.
Kids Pasta
Served with your choice of tomato sauce or Alfredo sauce with spaghetti or Gemili pasta, Plus any side you'd like.
Kids Burger
One freshly grilled chuck Pattie on a bun, served with fries.
Fire-Grilled Chicken
5 oz boneless grilled chicken breast, seasoned with our own blend of spices & herbs, served with rice or roast potato, tzatziki.
Kids Chicken Fingers
Three fresh and crispy chicken fingers served with your choice of dipping sauce & fries.
Desserts
Beverages
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
