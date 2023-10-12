Popular Items

Chicken Lemonato

$22.78

two grilled chicken filets, seasoned with our own blend of spices & herbs, topped with Lemon dill sauce and Feta cheese, served with your choice of two sides, and Greek salad.

Build Your Bowl (Chicken kebab or Chicken Breast)

$12.79

add toppings

Chicken Souvlaki Pita

$9.45

Add toppings


Soups

Lentil Saffron Soup

$5.75

Lentil soup, made with red lentils, EVOO, persian saffron, onions and fresh herbs and spices served with lemon slices and pita chips.

Broccoli Cheddar Soup

$5.75

Our classic creamy broccoli and cheddar cheese soup, served with garlic cheese toast.

Cold Appetizers

BabaGanoush

$5.50

made of our smoky eggplants, Tahini and the right amount of fresh lemon juice and garlic.

Hummus

$5.50

Our traditional recipe of chickpeas puree, tahini with a hint of garlic, fresh lemon juice and extra virgin olive oil.

Spicy Feta

$5.50

A mildly spicy crumbled feta spread with roasted peppers, garlic and a hint of spicy chili flakes.

Spicy Turkish

$5.50

Spicy & tangy traditional Turkish dip made of tomatoes, Onions, garlic, EVOO, parsley, chili peppers, lemon juice and fresh herbs & spices.

Green Hummus

$5.50

a mouth-watering dip of Hummus with mixed fresh herbs and just the right amount of lemon juice.

Tzatziki

$5.50

Hot Appetizers

Cajun Shrimp

$14.88

Hand-battered shrimp, peppers, onions & jalapeños, fried to perfection, served with cajun dip.

Cheese Pie

$9.55

Freshly baked feta and mizirtha cheese pie cooked in delicate phyllo pastry, served with tzatziki sauce.

Four Cheese spinach Dip

$13.96

Our Creamy blend of four cheese, spinach, red pepper and red onions, served with your choice of baked pita chips or fried pita chips.

Fried Calamari

$13.82

Dusted in seasoned flour with red & green peppers and lightly fried. Served with tzatziki

Spinach Pie

$9.55

Freshly baked spinach pie with onions, leeks, herbs, feta & mizithra cheese cooked in delicate phyllo pastry.

Salads

Village Salad

$15.50+

Fresh Vine-ripened tomato, cucumber, green pepper, red onion, feta, kalamata olives, fresh parsley,oregano and extra virgin olive oil.

Sonoma salad

$13.84+

Fresh romaine lettuce mixed with California greens, topped with red pepper, fresh tomatoes, crumbled feta cheese, raisins, croutons, mixed seeds and nuts, with our famous honey citrus dressing.

Ceasar Salad

$7.50+

Fresh romaine lettuce mixed with creamy Caesar dressing, croutons and parmesan cheese.

Signature Greek Salad

$12.76+

Iceberg lettuce, Romaine and Spring mix, red cabbage, carrot topped with red onion, cucumber, tomato, fresh oregano, feta, kalamata olives, and our signature dressing.

BYO Bowl

Build Your Bowl Traditional Gyro

$11.98

add toppings

Build Your Bowl ( Shrimp)

$16.88

add toppings

Dinners

Fire-Grilled Chicken

$20.15

two grilled chicken filets, seasoned with our own blend of spices & herbs, served with your choice of two sides, side of greek salad and tzatziki.

Fire Grilled Shrimp

$25.95+

24 hours marinated Shrimp in our blend of spices & herbs, finely skewered and fire grilled, served with your choice of two sides, Greek salad & Parsley Tahini sauce.

Fresh Grilled Salmon

$22.98

Seasoned and grilled served with your choice of two sides Greek salad & parsley Tahini sauce.

Lamb chops Dinner

$27.98

4 grilled lamb chops, 24 hours marinated and perfectly seasoned, served with your choice of two sides, greek salad, hot tomato salad.

Beef Tenderloin Kebab

$26.97+

Hand-cut premium petite tender beef with red onion, green & red peppers. Grilled to your liking.

Chicken Kabab Dinner

$19.53+

24 hours marinated chicken in our special blend of spices & herbs, finely skewered and fire grilled, served with your choice of two sides, Greek salad, grilled pita & tzatziki sauce.

Chicken Shawarma Dinner

$19.30+

Seasoned chicken with our own blend of spices & herbs, rotisserie roasted and thinly sliced, served with your choice of two sides.

Gyro Dinner

$19.30+

Our traditional authentic recipe perfectly rotisserie roasted and thinly sliced served with your choice of two sides.

Special Combinations

Tenderloin & Chicken Kabab

$23.88

Shrimp & Chicken kabab

$24.58

Beef Tenderloin & Shrimp Dinner

$26.55

Pastas

Chicken Parmesan Pasta

$17.95

Hand breaded chicken breast with parmesan cheese, topped with tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese, served over spaghetti with your choice of tomato sauce or Alfredo sauce.

Alfredo Pasta

$19.95

Your choice of freshly sautéed chicken or shrimp, spinach sun-dried tomato, tossed in a creamy Alfredo sauce with Gemelli pasta topped with Gouda cheese.

Feta Mushroom Linguine

$17.92

Onions, roasted peppers & garlic sautéed in olive oil.

Pitas

Traditional Gyro

$8.50

Add toppings

Grilled Shrimp

$14.89

Add toppings

Wraps

Shawarma Wrap

$10.45+

Add toppings

Burgers & Wraps

The Mushroom Burger

$14.29

Two freshly-grilled chuck patties, roasted mushrooms, Swiss and cheddar cheese, crispy onion strings, shredded lettuce tomato & Cajun dip.

Classic Burger

$8.50

One freshly-grilled house-made Pattie to perfection, mayo,lettuce, pickles, tomato & red onions.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.55

Freshly grilled chicken breast seasoned with our own blend of spices, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, mayo, & crispy onion strings.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.85

Freshly breaded chicken breast tossed in our medium hot sauce and topped with shredded lettuce, tomato and peppercorn ranch sauce on a bun.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.95

House-brined and hand-breaded chicken tenders tossed in Buffalo sauce, and wrapped in a flour tortilla with creamy Caesar dressing, romaine lettuce and Parmesan cheese.

Burgers & Wraps-Vegetarian

The Plant Based Burger

$14.00

Plant based Pattie, mayo, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion.

Vegetarian Pita-Wrap

$6.99

Add toppings

Vegetarian Dinner

Spinach pie Dinner

$17.50

Served with your choice of two sides, spinach pie, Greek salad & tzatziki.

Vegetable Souvlaki

$16.50

Fresh grilled eggplant, zucchini, mushroom, peppers, and red onions served with your choice of two sides, hot tomato salad and a pita bread.

The Greek Vegetarian

$14.00

Served with your choice of two sides, roasted seasonal vegetables, roast potatoes, Greek rice or Dill Basmati rice , with tzatziki pita & Greek salad.

Vegetarian Bowl

Buld Your Vegetarian Bowl

$8.99

Add toppings

Vegetarian wraps

Kids Menu

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.45

Pasta with gooey cheese sauce and sprinkle of parmesan cheese, Plus any side you'd like.

Kids Pasta

$7.99

Served with your choice of tomato sauce or Alfredo sauce with spaghetti or Gemili pasta, Plus any side you'd like.

Kids Burger

$7.50

One freshly grilled chuck Pattie on a bun, served with fries.

Fire-Grilled Chicken

$7.50

5 oz boneless grilled chicken breast, seasoned with our own blend of spices & herbs, served with rice or roast potato, tzatziki.

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.45

Three fresh and crispy chicken fingers served with your choice of dipping sauce & fries.

Desserts

Walnut Baklava

$3.50

Hand-made with fresh phyllo , clariﬁed butter, orange zest with premium walnuts and almonds with sugar syrup of lemon zest, Greek honey, cinnamon and cloves.

Beverages

Spring Water

Soft Drink Can

$2.25