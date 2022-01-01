Merrillville restaurants you'll love
Merrillville's top cuisines
Must-try Merrillville restaurants
More about Fresh to Order
Fresh to Order
500 E 81ST AVE, MERRILLVILLE
|Popular items
|Southwest Salad
|$8.90
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cheese, roasted Corn, Cranberries, Golden Raisins, Tortilla Crisps
|Smokey Southwest Chicken Panini
|$10.50
Spicy Fire-Grilled Chicken, Two Cheeses, Crisp Tortillas, Baby Greens, Southwest Ranch Dressing
|Club Salad
|$8.90
Mixed Greens, Toasted Almonds, Bacon, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Avocado, Cheese, Cranberries, Golden Raisins
More about Aladdin Pita
SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Aladdin Pita
3750 W 80th Lane, Merrillville
|Popular items
|Falafel Plate
|$7.00
Fried patties made from ground chickpea, cilantro, parsley and onion served with tahini sauce.
|Chicken Shawerma Wrap
|$9.00
With lettuce, tomato, pickle and gariic or tahini sauce.
|Chicken Shawerma Bowl
|$13.00
Create your own chicken shawarma bowl.
More about El Salto
El Salto
5031 E Lincoln Hwy., Merrillville
|Popular items
|Burrito El Salto
|$16.00
One huge flour tortilla, filled with grilled chicken, steak, bacon, beans, sour cream, guacamole and cheese. topped with tomatillo sauce and cheese sauce. with a side of lettuce, tomatoes and avocado slice
|Burrito Mexicano
|$14.00
One huge burrito filled with steak or grilled chicken, grilled onions, bell pepper, tomatoes, beans and rice, topped with cheese sauce
and red sauce. side of tomato, lettuce and sour cream
|Ala 2
|$8.00
Make your own meal! Your choice of chicken or beef. Tacos topped with lettuce and cheese. Tostadas topped with lettuce, cheese, and tomatoes. Enchilada and tamale topped with mole and melted cheese. Burritos topped with red sauce and melted cheese.
More about RED NAR MEDITERRANEAN GRILL
RED NAR MEDITERRANEAN GRILL
8160 Mississippi St, Merrillville
|Popular items
|Chicken Shawarma Meal
|$10.20
Includes Fries & Your Choice of Fountain Drink or Coke/Diet Coke Can
Alternative Drink Upcharge 0.75
|Chicken Shawarma Bowl
|$10.70
Bed of yellow rice, hummus, lettuce, baba ghanouj, or half baba ghanouj/hummus, choice of 4 toppings, and 1 sauce. Extras available at additional charge.
|Steak Shawarma Bowl
|$11.20
Bed of yellow rice, hummus, lettuce, baba ghanouj, or half baba ghanouj/hummus, choice of 4 toppings, and 1 sauce. Extras available at additional charge.