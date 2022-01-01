Merrillville restaurants you'll love

Merrillville restaurants
Toast
  • Merrillville

Must-try Merrillville restaurants

Fresh to Order image

 

Fresh to Order

500 E 81ST AVE, MERRILLVILLE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Southwest Salad$8.90
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cheese, roasted Corn, Cranberries, Golden Raisins, Tortilla Crisps
Smokey Southwest Chicken Panini$10.50
Spicy Fire-Grilled Chicken, Two Cheeses, Crisp Tortillas, Baby Greens, Southwest Ranch Dressing
Club Salad$8.90
Mixed Greens, Toasted Almonds, Bacon, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Avocado, Cheese, Cranberries, Golden Raisins
Aladdin Pita image

SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Aladdin Pita

3750 W 80th Lane, Merrillville

Avg 4.7 (4190 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Falafel Plate$7.00
Fried patties made from ground chickpea, cilantro, parsley and onion served with tahini sauce.
Chicken Shawerma Wrap$9.00
With lettuce, tomato, pickle and gariic or tahini sauce.
Chicken Shawerma Bowl$13.00
Create your own chicken shawarma bowl.
El Salto image

 

El Salto

5031 E Lincoln Hwy., Merrillville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Burrito El Salto$16.00
One huge flour tortilla, filled with grilled chicken, steak, bacon, beans, sour cream, guacamole and cheese. topped with tomatillo sauce and cheese sauce. with a side of lettuce, tomatoes and avocado slice
Burrito Mexicano$14.00
One huge burrito filled with steak or grilled chicken, grilled onions, bell pepper, tomatoes, beans and rice, topped with cheese sauce
and red sauce. side of tomato, lettuce and sour cream
Ala 2$8.00
Make your own meal! Your choice of chicken or beef. Tacos topped with lettuce and cheese. Tostadas topped with lettuce, cheese, and tomatoes. Enchilada and tamale topped with mole and melted cheese. Burritos topped with red sauce and melted cheese.
RED NAR MEDITERRANEAN GRILL image

 

RED NAR MEDITERRANEAN GRILL

8160 Mississippi St, Merrillville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Shawarma Meal$10.20
Includes Fries & Your Choice of Fountain Drink or Coke/Diet Coke Can
Alternative Drink Upcharge 0.75
Chicken Shawarma Bowl$10.70
Bed of yellow rice, hummus, lettuce, baba ghanouj, or half baba ghanouj/hummus, choice of 4 toppings, and 1 sauce. Extras available at additional charge.
Steak Shawarma Bowl$11.20
Bed of yellow rice, hummus, lettuce, baba ghanouj, or half baba ghanouj/hummus, choice of 4 toppings, and 1 sauce. Extras available at additional charge.
