Tacos in Merrillville
Merrillville restaurants that serve tacos
More about Las Jacarandas Mexican Grill
Las Jacarandas Mexican Grill
2486 W Lincoln Hwy, Merrillville
|Kids Taco
|$6.00
Choice of steak, chicken, guisado pork red, and beef. Served with rice and beans
|Taco Dinner
|$12.00
Choose from carnitas, chicken, al pastor, chorizo, picadillo beef, pork. Topped with lettuce tomato and cheese. Served with beans & rice.
|Single Taco
|$3.00
Choose from chicken , pork, picadillo beef, steak, chorizo, al pastor pork. Topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese. Cilantro and onion upon request. Flour or Corn tortilla.
More about El Salto - Merillville
El Salto - Merillville
5031 E Lincoln Hwy., Merrillville
|Carnitas Tacos
|$14.00
Marinated pork chunks. served with a side of pico de gallo, chile de arbol salsa, rice and beans
|Mahi Mahi Tacos
|$13.00
Grilled mahi mahi, topped with purple shredded cabbage and pico de gallo, served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes and guacamole
|Tacos de Carne Asada
|$18.00
Tender steak strips in corn tortillas with cilantro, onion and chile de arbol salsa on the side. served with a side of rice and beans