Tacos in Merrillville

Merrillville restaurants that serve tacos

Las Jacarandas Mexican Grill

2486 W Lincoln Hwy, Merrillville

Takeout
Kids Taco$6.00
Choice of steak, chicken, guisado pork red, and beef. Served with rice and beans
Taco Dinner$12.00
Choose from carnitas, chicken, al pastor, chorizo, picadillo beef, pork. Topped with lettuce tomato and cheese. Served with beans & rice.
Single Taco$3.00
Choose from chicken , pork, picadillo beef, steak, chorizo, al pastor pork. Topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese. Cilantro and onion upon request. Flour or Corn tortilla.
El Salto - Merillville

5031 E Lincoln Hwy., Merrillville

Takeout
Carnitas Tacos$14.00
Marinated pork chunks. served with a side of pico de gallo, chile de arbol salsa, rice and beans
Mahi Mahi Tacos$13.00
Grilled mahi mahi, topped with purple shredded cabbage and pico de gallo, served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes and guacamole
Tacos de Carne Asada$18.00
Tender steak strips in corn tortillas with cilantro, onion and chile de arbol salsa on the side. served with a side of rice and beans
