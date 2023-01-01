Burritos in Merrillville
Merrillville restaurants that serve burritos
More about Las Jacarandas Mexican Grill
Las Jacarandas Mexican Grill
2486 W Lincoln Hwy, Merrillville
|Burrito Dinner
|$12.00
Stuffed with beans and cheese. Choose from chicken, Guisado pork red, Al Pastor Pork or picadillo beef. Served with beans and rice.
More about El Salto - Merillville
El Salto - Merillville
5031 E Lincoln Hwy., Merrillville
|Burrito Ahogado
|$16.00
|Burrito California
|$14.00
One huge burrito filled with your choice of grilled steak or chicken, along with bean, mushrooms, tomatoes and onions, topped with cheese sauce, salsa verde and garnished with pico de gallo
|Burrito Deluxe
|$14.00
One huge burrito filled with beef or shredded chicken, beans, rice, lettuce, tomato and sour cream topped with cheese sauce and red sauce