Burritos in Merrillville

Merrillville restaurants
Merrillville restaurants that serve burritos

Main pic

 

Las Jacarandas Mexican Grill

2486 W Lincoln Hwy, Merrillville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burrito Dinner$12.00
Stuffed with beans and cheese. Choose from chicken, Guisado pork red, Al Pastor Pork or picadillo beef. Served with beans and rice.
More about Las Jacarandas Mexican Grill
El Salto image

 

El Salto - Merillville

5031 E Lincoln Hwy., Merrillville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burrito Ahogado$16.00
Burrito California$14.00
One huge burrito filled with your choice of grilled steak or chicken, along with bean, mushrooms, tomatoes and onions, topped with cheese sauce, salsa verde and garnished with pico de gallo
Burrito Deluxe$14.00
One huge burrito filled with beef or shredded chicken, beans, rice, lettuce, tomato and sour cream topped with cheese sauce and red sauce
More about El Salto - Merillville

