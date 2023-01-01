Quesadillas in Merrillville
Las Jacarandas Mexican Grill
2486 W Lincoln Hwy, Merrillville
|Steak Fajita Quesadilla
|$15.00
Grilled steak made with sautéed peppers and onions. Comes with a side of sour cream and guac.
El Salto - Merillville
5031 E Lincoln Hwy., Merrillville
|Veggie Fajita Quesadilla
|$12.00
Flour tortillas, filled with melted cheese, grilled bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and mushrooms. topped with cheese sauce. served with rice, tomatoes, lettuce, sour cream and guacamole
|Garden Quesadilla
|$12.00
Four flour tortillas, filled with melted cheese and our very own freshly made guacamole, topped with sour cream and diced tomatoes. served with rice and beans
|Quesadilla La Gringa
|$13.00
Three flour tortillas filled with marinated pork and
cheese, served with guacamole