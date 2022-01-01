- Home
El Salto Merillville
No reviews yet
5031 E Lincoln Hwy.
Merrillville, IN 46410
Popular Items
Combinations
Appetizers
Guacamole Dip
Queso Dip
Sour Cream
Salsa
Fajita Nachos
Fresh crispy tortilla chips, topped with your choice of fajita style chicken or steak along with grilled bell peppers, tomatoes, onions and melted chihuahua cheese.
Nachos
Fresh crispy tortilla chips, topped with melted Chihuahua cheese, with option of Beans, Beef, and/or Shredded Chicken
Nachos El Salto
Fresh crispy tortilla chips, layered with beans and marinated pork chunks, topped with melted chihuahua cheese, sour cream, and jalapenos.
Queso Fundido
Melted chihuahua cheese, topped with grilled chorizo (mexican sausage) and served with tortillas
Jalapenoes
Extra Flour
Extra Corn
Meat Rice Dip
Bean Dip
Sliced Avocados
French Fries
Pico
Shredded Cheese
Small Chips
Large Chips
2 Gallon Chips
Ranch
Verde Salsa
Molcajete Salsa
Chiles Toreados
Chile De Arbol
Soups and Salads
Fajita Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla shell, filled with beans and your choice of grilled chicken or steak, grilled bell peppers, onions & tomatoes, topped with lettuce, cheese, sour cream and guacamole.
Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla shell, with beans and your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream and guacamole
El Salto Salad
Our simple, yet delightful, low carb salad with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, cucumbers, and shredded monterey jack cheese
Chicken Soup
Tortilla Soup
Burritos
Burrito Mexicano
One huge burrito filled with steak or grilled chicken, grilled onions, bell pepper, tomatoes, beans and rice, topped with cheese sauce and red sauce. side of tomato, lettuce and sour cream
Burrito California
One huge burrito filled with your choice of grilled steak or chicken, along with bean, mushrooms, tomatoes and onions, topped with cheese sauce, salsa verde and garnished with pico de gallo
Burrito Deluxe
One huge burrito filled with beef or shredded chicken, beans, rice, lettuce, tomato and sour cream topped with cheese sauce and red sauce
Burrito El Salto
One huge flour tortilla, filled with grilled chicken, steak, bacon, beans, sour cream, guacamole and cheese. topped with tomatillo sauce and cheese sauce. with a side of lettuce, tomatoes and avocado slice
Burrito El Charro
Huge burrito filled with grilled steak, chicken, bacon, cheese, poblano peppers, onions and black whole beans. topped with cheese sauce and pico de gallo
Burrito Roqueta
Two small burritos, stuffed with beans and carnitas. Topped with green Tomatillo salsa and melted cheese. Served with rice, beans, and pico de gallo
Burrito Ahogado
Burrito Fronteras
Lrg Steak Burrito
Chicken
Pollo Loco
Grilled chicken breast, topped with grilled onions and tomatoes, served with rice, beans, pico de gallo and tortillas
Pollo Santa Fe
Grilled chicken breast, topped with melted cheese, sautéed spinach. Onions and mushrooms, served with lettuce, tomatoes, and guacamole, beans, rice and tortillas
Pollo Ixtapa
Chicken breast cooked with grilled onions and pineapple in a sauce that has been in our family for 3 generations. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream
Tacos Jaliscos
Grilled chicken, melted cheese, julienne peppers and onions. marinated in lime/cilantro garnished with avocado. served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes and guacamole
Arroz con Pollo
Grilled chicken breast, topped with cheese dip, over a bed of rice. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole. Choice of tortillas
Fajitas
Shrimp Fajitas
Grilled shrimp with grilled tomatoes, onions and bell peppers, sizzling on a hot skillet. Served with rice beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and tortillas.
Steak Fajitas
Grilled steak with grilled tomatoes, onions and bell peppers, sizzling on a hot skillet. Served with rice beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and tortillas.
Chicken Fajitas
Grilled chicken with grilled tomatoes, onions and bell peppers, sizzling on a hot skillet. Served with rice beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and tortillas.
Combo Fajitas
Grilled steak and chicken with grilled tomatoes, onions and bell peppers, sizzling on a hot skillet. Served with rice beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and tortillas.
Fajitas Texanas
Grilled shrimp, steak, and chicken with grilled tomatoes, onions and bell peppers, sizzling on a hot skillet. Served with rice beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and tortillas.
Steaks
Bistek a la Mexicana
Diced steak with grilled onions, tomatoes and fresh jalapeños, served with rice, beans, and tortillas
Bistek El Salto
Tender skirt steak, marinated in our very own green sauce, then grilled with green peppers and tomatoes, garnished with raw onions on a sizzling hot skillet, served with rice and beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes and tortillas
Tacos de Carne Asada
Tender steak strips in corn tortillas with cilantro, onion and chile de arbol salsa on the side. served with a side of rice and beans
El Salto Cheese Steak Tacos
Your choice of two flour or corn tortillas, topped with tender grilled steak strips, grilled onions and cheese sauce. served with rice and beans
Carne Asadero
Favorites
Molcajete
A stone mexican mortar filled with grilled shrimp, steak, chicken breast, chorizo and onions, topped with shredded cheese, side of rice, beans and tortillas
La Parrillada
Grilled chicken, skirt steak, shrimp and chorizo, topped with sliced asadero cheese, served on a bed of grilled onions and tomatoes, garnished with grilled whole jalapeno peppers, served with two side platters of rice, beans and tortillas
Chef Platter
Grilled chicken and shrimp mixed with bacon, poblano peppers, mushrooms and onions, served over a bed of rice. topped with cheese, your choice of flour or corn tortillas and served with chile de arbol salsa
Carne Asada
Tender skirt steak, garnished with cebollita and sliced avocado, served with lettuce, tomatoes, rice, beans and tortillas
Alambre
Tender grilled steak strips with bacon, grilled onion, tomatoes, poblano peppers and queso enchilado, topped with melted cheese served with chile de arbol salsa, rice, beans and tortillas
Tacos Michoacanos
Three tacos with grilled shrimp, chicken, and steak, topped with our own sweet and spicy (not too spicy) sauce, garnished with lettuce, tomato, shredded monterey cheese. served with rice and beans
Pork
Carnitas Tacos
Marinated pork chunks. served with a side of pico de gallo, chile de arbol salsa, rice and beans
Carnitas Dinner
Tacos Al Pastor
Marinated pork shoulders with pineapple and chills guajillo topped with cilantro and onions. dish is served with our delicious specialty sauce served on the side with rice and beans
Quesadillas
Seafood
Camarones A La Diabla
Grilled shrimp, sautéed in a mild or spicy sauce served with lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, rice, beans and tortillas
Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo
Shrimp, sautéed in garlic seasoning and sprinkled with crushed red pepper. served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado and tortillas
Mahi Mahi Tacos
Grilled mahi mahi, topped with purple shredded cabbage and pico de gallo, served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes and guacamole
Tacos Camaron Chipotle
Grilled shrimp, drizzled with our very own chipotle sauce, purple shredded cabbage and pico de gallo, served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes and guacamole
Shrimp Cocktail
Fish Tacos
Choice of two haddocks or tilapia tacos, filled with lettuce, tomatoes, and shredded cheese. drizzled with habanero mango sauce. served with rice and pico de gallo
Special Dinners
Enchiladas Yolandas
Three delicious enchiladas filled with your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef, topped with cheese and enchilada (mole) sauce. served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, rice and beans
Sampler Platter
Grilled chicken breast, skirt steak, shrimp and carnitas (pork chunks). served with pico de gallo, rice, beans and tortillas
Chiles Poblanos
Two egg breaded poblano peppers, filled with melted cheese and topped with red sauce. served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, rice, beans and tortillas
Chimichanga
Two soft or fried flour tortillas, filled with your choice of shredded chicken or beef, then topped with red sauce, cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole, served with rice and beans
Flautas Deluxe
Three deep fried corn tortillas. filled with your choice of shredded chicken or beef, served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, rice and beans
Fiesta Mexico
Torta
Kid's Menu
Kids Tenders
3 chicken tenders, served with fries
Kids Grilled Cheese
Grilled cheese sandwich served with fries
Kids Hamburger
Grilled beef patty served with fries
Kids Meal
Make your own kids meal, your choice of chicken or beef. Tacos topped with lettuce and cheese. Tostadas topped with lettuce, cheese, and tomatoes. Enchilada and tamale topped with mole and melted cheese. Burritos topped with red sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Vegetarian
Vegetarian Fajitas
Sautéed mushrooms, tomatoes, bell peppers and onions sizzling on a hot skillet. served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tortillas
Veggie Fajita Quesadilla
Flour tortillas, filled with melted cheese, grilled bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and mushrooms. topped with cheese sauce. served with rice, tomatoes, lettuce, sour cream and guacamole
Veg Combo (2)
Make your very own dinner. Tostada topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese. Burrito topped with melted cheese and red sauce. Enchilada topped with mole and melted cheese. Rice and beans included.
Veg Combo (3)
Make your very own dinner. Tostada topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese. Burrito topped with melted cheese and red sauce. Enchilada topped with mole and melted cheese. Rice and beans included.
Garden Quesadilla
Four flour tortillas, filled with melted cheese and our very own freshly made guacamole, topped with sour cream and diced tomatoes. served with rice and beans
Americana
Bacon Cheeseburger
Half pound grilled beef patty with thick cut bacon, American cheese, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise, served on a toasted hamburger bun. Served with fries
Chicken Tenders
Four chicken tenders served with fries
Shrimp Basket
Eight deep fried jumbo shrimp served with fries
Dessert
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
5031 E Lincoln Hwy., Merrillville, IN 46410