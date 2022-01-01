Portage restaurants you'll love
Portage's top cuisines
Must-try Portage restaurants
More about Tocayos
Tocayos
6652 US Highway 6, Portage
|Popular items
|3 Up-Grade Tacos
|$6.99
3 of the same kin of Tacos, with your choice of one of our Up-Garde Fillings, your choice of tortilla, topped with your choice of style American, Mexican, or Both styles.
|Rice
|$2.25
Mexican style rice
|3 House Tacos
|$5.99
3 of the same kind of tacos with your choice of one of our House Fillings, your choice of tortilla, topped with your choice of style American, Mexican, or Both styles.
More about El Salto
El Salto
6295 Ameriplex Dr., Portage
|Popular items
|Kids Meal
|$6.00
Make your own kids meal, your choice of chicken or beef. Tacos topped with lettuce and cheese. Tostadas topped with lettuce, cheese, and tomatoes. Enchilada and tamale topped with mole and melted cheese. Burritos topped with red sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans.
|Quesadilla Fajita
|$13.00
Large flour tortilla, filled with cheese, grilled fajita style bell peppers, onion, tomatoes and your choice of meat. then topped with cheese sauce
|Burrito El Salto
|$16.00
One huge flour tortilla, filled with grilled chicken, steak, bacon, beans, sour cream, guacamole and cheese. topped with tomatillo sauce and cheese sauce. with a side of lettuce, tomatoes and avocado slice
More about Gelsosomo’s Pizzeria
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Gelsosomo’s Pizzeria
5023 US-6, Portage
|Popular items
|extra cup
|$0.50
Specify in notes what this is an extra cup of. Example: Pizza sauce. Ranch. ect...
|Create A Sampler
|$12.85
Choose any three: wings, fried mushrooms, fried zucchini, mozarella sticks, fried cauliflower, jalapeno caps, santa fe egg rolls, jack and blue sticks, onion rings, breaded ravioli, or poppers.
|Breadsticks
|$5.15
Four fresh breadsticks and a side of sauce.
More about Gelsosomo’s Pizzeria
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Gelsosomo’s Pizzeria
2605 Laporte Ave, Valparaiso
|Popular items
|The Works Pizza
For those who like it all! Sausage, ham, pepperoni, green and red pepper, and mushroom
|Breadsticks with Red Sauce
|$5.00
4 breadsticks per order
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$8.00
6 mozzarella sticks per order