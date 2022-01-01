Portage restaurants you'll love

Go
Portage restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Portage

Portage's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Scroll right

Must-try Portage restaurants

Tocayos image

 

Tocayos

6652 US Highway 6, Portage

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
3 Up-Grade Tacos$6.99
3 of the same kin of Tacos, with your choice of one of our Up-Garde Fillings, your choice of tortilla, topped with your choice of style American, Mexican, or Both styles.
Rice$2.25
Mexican style rice
3 House Tacos$5.99
3 of the same kind of tacos with your choice of one of our House Fillings, your choice of tortilla, topped with your choice of style American, Mexican, or Both styles.
More about Tocayos
El Salto image

 

El Salto

6295 Ameriplex Dr., Portage

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Kids Meal$6.00
Make your own kids meal, your choice of chicken or beef. Tacos topped with lettuce and cheese. Tostadas topped with lettuce, cheese, and tomatoes. Enchilada and tamale topped with mole and melted cheese. Burritos topped with red sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Quesadilla Fajita$13.00
Large flour tortilla, filled with cheese, grilled fajita style bell peppers, onion, tomatoes and your choice of meat. then topped with cheese sauce
Burrito El Salto$16.00
One huge flour tortilla, filled with grilled chicken, steak, bacon, beans, sour cream, guacamole and cheese. topped with tomatillo sauce and cheese sauce. with a side of lettuce, tomatoes and avocado slice
More about El Salto
Gelsosomo’s Pizzeria image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Gelsosomo’s Pizzeria

5023 US-6, Portage

Avg 4.3 (627 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
extra cup$0.50
Specify in notes what this is an extra cup of. Example: Pizza sauce. Ranch. ect...
Create A Sampler$12.85
Choose any three: wings, fried mushrooms, fried zucchini, mozarella sticks, fried cauliflower, jalapeno caps, santa fe egg rolls, jack and blue sticks, onion rings, breaded ravioli, or poppers.
Breadsticks$5.15
Four fresh breadsticks and a side of sauce.
More about Gelsosomo’s Pizzeria
Gelsosomo’s Pizzeria image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Gelsosomo’s Pizzeria

2605 Laporte Ave, Valparaiso

Avg 3.8 (176 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Works Pizza
For those who like it all! Sausage, ham, pepperoni, green and red pepper, and mushroom
Breadsticks with Red Sauce$5.00
4 breadsticks per order
Mozzarella Sticks$8.00
6 mozzarella sticks per order
More about Gelsosomo’s Pizzeria

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Portage

Garlic Bread

Tacos

Burritos

Map

More near Portage to explore

Valparaiso

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Crown Point

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Chesterton

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Schererville

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Munster

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Hobart

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Merrillville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Elkhart

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Warsaw

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston