Gelsosomo’s Pizzeria Portage

XS
XS Sausage Pizza
XS Cheese Pizza
XS Mushroom Pizza
XS Green Pepper Pizza
XS Canadian Bacon Pizza
XS Pepperoni Pizza
XS Ham Pizza
XS Onion Pizza
XS 1/2Sausage,1/2Cheese
XS Anchovy Pizza
XS Olive Pizza
XS Sausage and Pepperoni
XS Meatball Pizza
XS HotPepper
XS Ham and Onion Pizza
XS Sausage and Onion Pizza
XS Sausage and Hot Pepper
XS Sausage and Green Pepper
XS Sausage and Mushroom
XS Combo 1 Pizza
XS Combo 2 Pizza
XS The Works
XS Hot and Spicy Pizza
XS Veggie Pizza
XS Sausage ,Pepperoni, and Mushroom Pizza
XS SevenCheesePizza
XS BLT
XS BBQPizza
XS ChickenAlfredoPizza
XS MediterraneanPizza
XS BuffaloChickenPizza
XS Bacon
XS Beef
XS Chicken
XS Spinach
XS Tomato
XS Garlic
XS Pineapple
Small
SM Sausage Pizza
SM Cheese Pizza
SM Mushroom Pizza
SM Green Pepper Pizza
SM Canadian Bacon Pizza
SM Pepperoni Pizza
SM Ham Pizza
SM Onion Pizza
SM 1/2 Sausage, 1/2 Cheese
SM Anchovy Pizza
SM Olive Pizza
SM Sausage and Pepperoni
SM Meatball Pizza
SM Hot Pepper
SM Ham and Onion Pizza
SM Sausage and Onion Pizza
SM Sausage and Hot Pepper
SM Thick Crust
SM Sausage and Green Pepper
SM Sausage and Mushroom
SM Combo 1 Pizza
SM Combo 2 Pizza
SM The Works
SM Veggie Pizza
SM Sausage, Pepperoni, and Mushroom Pizza
SM Seven Cheese Pizza
SM BLT
SM BBQ Pizza
SM Chicken Alfredo Pizza
SM Mediterranean Pizza
SM Buffalo Chicken Pizza
SM Bacon
SM Beef
SM Chicken
SM Spinach
Hot N' Spicy
SM Tomato
SM Garlic
SM Pineapple
SM Banana Pepper
Medium
MED Sausage Pizza
MED Cheese Pizza
MED Mushroom Pizza
MED Green Pepper Pizza
MED Canadian Bacon Pizza
MED Pepperoni Pizza
MED Ham Pizza
MED Onion Pizza
MED 1/2 Sausage, 1/2 Cheese
MED Anchovy Pizza
MED Olive Pizza
MED Sausage and Pepperoni
MED Meatball Pizza
MED Hot Pepper
MED Ham and Onion Pizza
MED Sausage and Onion Pizza
MED Sausage and Hot Pepper
MED Thick Crust
MED Sausage and Green Pepper
MED Sausage and Mushroom
MED Combo 1 Pizza
MED Combo 2 Pizza
MED The Works
MED Hot and Spicy Pizza
MED Veggie Pizza
MED Sausage, Pepperoni, and Mushroom Pizza
MED Seven Cheese Pizza
MED BLT
MED BBQ Pizza
MED Chicken Alfredo Pizza
MED Mediterranean Pizza
MED Buffalo Chicken Pizza
MED Banana Peppers
Large
LG Sausage Pizza
LG Cheese Pizza
LG Mushroom Pizza
LG Green Pepper Pizza
LG Canadian Bacon Pizza
LG Pepperoni Pizz
LG Ham Pizza
LG Onion Pizza
LG 1/2 Sausage, 1/2 Cheese
LG Anchovy Pizza
LG Olive Pizza
LG Sausage and Pepperoni
LG Meatball Pizza
LG Hot Pepper
LG Ham and Onion Pizza
LG Sausage and Onion Pizza
LG Sausage and Hot Pepper
LG Thick Crust
LG Sausage and Green Pepper
LG Sausage and Mushroom
LG Combo 1 Pizza
LG Combo 2 Pizza
LG The Works
LG Hot and Spicy Pizza
LG Veggie Pizza
LG Sausage, Pepperoni, and Mushroom Pizza
LG Seven Cheese Pizza
LG BLT
LG BBQ Pizza
LG Chicken Alfredo Pizza
LG Mediterranean Pizza
LG Buffalo Chicken Pizza
LG Banana Peppers
Taco Pizza
Small Deep Dish
SM Deep Dish Sausage
SM Deep Dish Cheese
SM Deep Dish Mushroom
SM Deep Dish Green Pepper
SM Deep Dish Canadian Bacon
SM Deep Dish Pepperoni
SM Deep Dish Ham
SM Deep Dish Onion
SM Deep Dish 1/2 Sausage, 1/2 Cheese
SM Deep Dish Anchovy
SM Deep Dish Olive
SM Deep Dish Sausage and Pepperoni
SM Deep Dish Meatball
SM Deep Dish Hot Pepper
SM Deep Dish Ham and Onion
SM Deep Dish Sausage and Onion
SM Deep Dish Sausage and Hot Pepper
SM Deep Dish Sausage and Green Pepper
SM Deep Dish Sausage and Mushroom
SM Deep Dish Combo 1
SM Deep Dish Combo 2
SM Deep Dish The Works
SM Deep Dish Hot and Spicy
SM Deep Dish Veggie
SM Deep Dish Sausage, Pepperoni, and Mushroom
SM Deep Dish Seven Cheese
Medium Deep Dish
MED Deep Dish Sausage
MED Deep Dish Cheese
MED Deep Dish Mushroom
MED Deep Dish Green Pepper
MED Deep Dish Canadian Bacon
MED Deep Dish Pepperoni
MED Deep Dish Ham
MED Deep Dish Onion
MED Deep Dish 1/2 Sausage, 1/2 Cheese
MED Deep Dish Anchovy
MED Deep Dish Olive
MED Deep Dish Sausage and Pepperoni
MED Deep Dish Meatball
MED Deep Dish Hot Pepper
MED Deep Dish Ham and Onion
MED Deep Dish Sausage and Onion
MED Deep Dish Sausage and Hot Pepper
MED Deep Dish Sausage and Green Pepper
MED Deep Dish Sausage and Mushroom
MED Deep Dish Combo 1
MED Deep Dish Combo 2
MED Deep Dish The Works
MED Deep Dish Hot and Spicy
MED Deep Dish Veggie
MED Deep Dish Sausage, Pepperoni, and Mushroom
MED Deep Dish Seven Cheese
Small Calabrese
Small Cal 1
Small Cal 2
Small Cal 3
Small Cal 4
Small Cal 5
Small Cal 6
Small Cal 7
Small Cal 8
Small Cal 9
Small Cal 10
Small Cal 11
Small Cal 12
Small Cal 13
Small Cal 14
Small Cal 15
Small Cal 16
Small Cal 17
Small Cal 19
Small Cal 20
Small Cal 21
Small Cal 22
Small Cal 23
Small Cal 24
Small Cal 25
Small Cal 26
Small Cal 27
Small Cal 28
Small Cal 29
SM Stuffed Chicken Alfredo
SM Stuffed Mediterranean
SM Stuffed Buffalo Chicken
Medium Calabrese
Medium Cal 1
Medium Cal 2
Medium Cal 3
Medium Cal 4
Medium Cal 5
Medium Cal 6
Medium Cal 7
Medium Cal 8
Medium Cal 9
Medium Cal 10
Medium Cal 11
Medium Cal 12
Medium Cal 13
Medium Cal 14
Medium Cal 15
Medium Cal 16
Medium Cal 17
Medium Cal 19
Medium Cal 20
Medium Cal 21
Medium Cal 22
Medium Cal 23
Medium Cal 24
Medium Cal 25
Medium Cal 26
Medium Cal 27
Medium Cal 28
Medium Cal 29
MED Stuffed Chicken Alfredo
MED Stuffed Mediterranean
MED Stuffed Buffalo Chicken
Large Calabrese
Large Cal 1
Large Cal 2
Large Cal 3
Large Cal 4
Large Cal 5
Large Cal 6
Large Cal 7
Large Cal 8
Large Cal 9
Large Cal 10
Large Cal 11
Large Cal 12
Large Cal 13
Large Cal 14
Large Cal 15
Large Cal 16
Large Cal 17
Large Cal 19
Large Cal 20
Large Cal 21
Large Cal 22
Large Cal 23
Large Cal 24
Large Cal 25
Large Cal 26
Large Cal 27
Large Cal 28
Large Cal 29
LG Stuffed Chicken Alfredo
LG Stuffed Mediterranean
LG Stuffed Buffalo Chicken
Appetizers
Basket of Fries
Breadsticks
Four fresh breadsticks and a side of sauce.
Bruschetta
An old Italian favorite! Slice of Italian bread toasted to perfection topped with a blend of freshly chopped tomatoes, garlic, basil, and oregano under a layer of melted cheese.
Buffalo Shrimp
A heaping helping of spicy breaded popcorn shrimp, served with cocktail sauce.
Calamari
Cheesy Garlic Bread
Chicken Tenders
Four chicken tenders served with fries and choice of sauce for dipping
Create A Sampler
Choose any three: wings, fried mushrooms, fried zucchini, mozarella sticks, fried cauliflower, jalapeno caps, santa fe egg rolls, jack and blue sticks, onion rings, breaded ravioli, or poppers.
Deep Fried Pickles
Six dipp pickle spears breaded and dried to a golden brown perfection. Served with a side of ranch sauce.
Fried Mushrooms
Breaded and deep fried
Fried Zucchini
Breaded and deep-fried.
Garlic Bread
Jalapeno Poppers
Six batter-dipped halapenos filled with your choice of cheddar cheese or cream cheese and deep-fried to a crisp colden finish/
Mozzarella Sticks
Six crispy fried sticks of delicious, creamy, mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of sauce.
Onion Rings
Pizza Bread
Pretzel Bites
Primo Nachos
Corn tortilla chips with nacho cheese, taco meat, clack olives, and jalapeno peppers. Served Hot!
Shrimp Jammers
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Toasted slices of Italian bread for dipping in a creamy spinach and artichoke sauce.
Toasted Ravioli
Cheese filling, fried to a golden brown, served with marinara sauce.
Tomato Bread
Tommy G's Garlic Cheese Loaf
Tommy G's Link Sausage and Meatballs
Cinnamon Bread Sticks
Salads
Buffalo Chicken Salad
A blend of romaine and iceberg lettuce, topped with red onion, tomato, and our chicken breast dipped in buffalo sauce.
Buffalo Shrimp Salad
A bed of fresh greens, topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, and a generous portion of buffalo shrimp served with your choice of dressing.
Caesar Salad
A dinner size portion of fresh romains, lettuce, parmesan cheese, and our special Caesar dressing.
Dinner Salad
Crisp greens with garden garnishes.
Large Italian Antipasto
A bed of crisp lettuce topped with ham, provolone cheese, pepperoni, green and black olives, tomatoes, and pepperoncini. We recommend topping your salad with our delicious house dressing.
Small Italian Antipasto
A bed of crisp lettuce topped with ham, provolone cheese, pepperoni, green and black olives, tomatoes, and pepperoncini. We recommend topping your salad with our delicious house dressing.
Spinach Salad
Crisp spinach leaves topped with fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, and croutons.
Taco Salad
A blend of romaine and iceberg lettuce, topped with onion, tomato, black olives, taco meat, and cheddar cheese. Suggestion: Add Frank's Hot Sauce!
Pasta
Tommy G's Pasta
Fettuccine noodles covered in our garlic herb sauce with olive oil and a touch or marinara sauce. Topped off with freshly grated asiago cheese.
Half Tommy G's Pasta
Fettuccine noodles covered in our garlic herb sauce with olive oil and a touch or marinara sauce. Topped off with freshly grated asiago cheese.
Cheese Ravioli
Filled with a blend of parmesan, ricotta, and mozzarella, served in our homeade tomato sauce.
Half Cheese Ravioli
Filled with a blend of parmesan, ricotta, and mozzarella, served in our homeade tomato sauce.
Chicken Ravioli
Filled with a blend of parmesan, ricotta, and mozarella cheeses with grilled chicken fresh basil, and rosemary.
Half Chicken Ravioli
Filled with a blend of parmesan, ricotta, and mozarella cheeses with grilled chicken fresh basil, and rosemary.
Meat Ravioli
Filled with oven roasted pork and beef blended with creamy parmesan cheese served in our homemade tomato sauce.
Half Meat Ravioli
Filled with oven roasted pork and beef blended with creamy parmesan cheese served in our homemade tomato sauce.
Tri-Color Tortellini
Five cheeses with fresh nutmeg and basil, wrapped in a spinach, tomato, and egg pasta. Served with your choice of alfredo or red sauce.
Chicken Parmesan
Breaded grilled chicken breast covered with Italian cheeses and our homemade spaghetti sauce. Served over a bed of spaghetti.
Fettuccine
Flat pasta noodles topped with out creamy Alfredo sauce.
Half Fettucine
Flat pasta noodles topped with out creamy Alfredo sauce.
Mostaccioli
Small pasta tubes topped with our homemade spaghetti sauce.
Half Mostaccioli
Small pasta tubes topped with our homemade spaghetti sauce.
Cheese Stuffed Shells
Cheese filled jumbo pasta shells topped with our spaghetti sauce.
Spinach Stuffed Shells
Spinach blended with ricotta cheese and stuffed in jumbo pasta shells. Topped with our creamy white Alfredo sauce.
Lasagna
Our original recipe of large flat noodles layered in meat and cheese then baked until bubbly.
Spaghetti
A classic favorite at Gelsosomo's! Topped with our homemade sauce.
Half Spaghetti
A classic favorite at Gelsosomo's! Topped with our homemade sauce.
Extra Meatball
Extra Link Sausage
Extra Chicken Breast
Extra Bread
Sandwiches
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Buffalo chicken breast served on a toasted bun with lettuce and tomato. Choice of crispy or grilled.
Chicken Breast Sandwich
Chicken breast served on a toasted bun with lettuce and tomato. Choice of crispy or grilled.
Chicken Caesar Sandwich
Choice of crispy or grilled chicken.
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Breaded chicken cutlets topped with cheese and smothered in our original spaghetti sauce. Choice of crispy or grilled chicken.
Combo Beef and Sausage
For the hearty appetite! Served with red sauce.
Ham and Cheese Sandwich
Imported ham from Europe with provolone cheese.
BBQ Beef
Made fresh in our kitchen, the old-fashioned Italian way.
Italian Beef
Made fresh in our kitchen, the old-fashioned Italian way.
Meatball Sandwich
Delicious Italian-style meatballs made fresh in our kitchen and smothered in our original spaghetti sauce.
Sausage Sandwich
Smothered in our original spaghetti sauce.
Stromboli Sandwich
Sausage, onions, peppers, our original sauce, and cheese.
Submarine Sandwich
Blend of Italian meats, cheese, and Italian oil. Topped with frech garden garnishes.
Veggie Sub
Mushrooms, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, spinach, fresh garlic, sauce and cheese.
Kids
Kid Spaghetti
Served with traditional sauce or butter, one breadstick, and applesauce.
Kid Mostaccioli
Served with traditional sauce or butter, one breadstick, and applesauce.
Kid Cheese Ravioli
Served with one breadstick and a cup of applesauce.
Kid Meat Ravioli
Served with one breadstick and a cup of applesauce.
Kid Chicken Tenders and Chips
Kid Pizza Combo
One topping extra small pizza with a breadstick and a kids drink.
Kids Chicken Rav
Wings
6 Wings
Your choice of plain, BBQ, teriyaki, sweet chili, spicy garlic parmesan, or hot.
12 Wings
Your choice of plain, BBQ, teriyaki, sweet chili, spicy garlic parmesan, or hot.
30 Wings
Your choice of plain, BBQ, teriyaki, sweet chili, spicy garlic parmesan, or hot.
6 Boneless WIngs
Your choice of plain, BBQ, teriyaki, sweet chili, spicy garlic parmesan, or hot.
12 Boneless Wings
Your choice of plain, BBQ, teriyaki, sweet chili, spicy garlic parmesan, or hot.
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
"We take great pride in offering the highest quality and service ever offered anywhere. Only natural ingredients are used in our products, along with the highest quality control standards. Our service expectations are high, but without these standards and loyal patrons, our pizzerias would not be as successful as they are today." All daily special orders must be placed by phone or in store at this time.
5023 US-6, Portage, IN 46368