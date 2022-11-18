Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Gelsosomo’s Pizzeria Portage

627 Reviews

$$

5023 US-6

Portage, IN 46368

Order Again

Popular Items

LG Pepperoni Pizz
LG Sausage Pizza
Breadsticks

XS

XS Sausage Pizza

$3.90

XS Cheese Pizza

$3.90

XS Mushroom Pizza

$3.90

XS Green Pepper Pizza

$3.90

XS Canadian Bacon Pizza

$3.90

XS Pepperoni Pizza

$3.90

XS Ham Pizza

$3.90

XS Onion Pizza

$3.90

XS 1/2Sausage,1/2Cheese

$3.90

XS Anchovy Pizza

$3.90

XS Olive Pizza

$3.90

XS Sausage and Pepperoni

$4.35

XS Meatball Pizza

$3.90

XS HotPepper

$3.90

XS Ham and Onion Pizza

$4.35

XS Sausage and Onion Pizza

$4.35

XS Sausage and Hot Pepper

$4.35

XS Sausage and Green Pepper

$4.35

XS Sausage and Mushroom

$4.35

XS Combo 1 Pizza

$4.35

XS Combo 2 Pizza

$4.80

XS The Works

$5.70

XS Hot and Spicy Pizza

$5.70

XS Veggie Pizza

$5.70

XS Sausage ,Pepperoni, and Mushroom Pizza

$5.70

XS SevenCheesePizza

$3.90

XS BLT

$3.90

XS BBQPizza

$3.90

XS ChickenAlfredoPizza

$3.90

XS MediterraneanPizza

$3.90

XS BuffaloChickenPizza

$3.90

XS Bacon

$3.90

XS Beef

$3.90

XS Chicken

$3.90

XS Spinach

$3.90

XS Tomato

$3.90

XS Garlic

$3.90

XS Pineapple

$3.90

Small

SM Sausage Pizza

$12.20

SM Cheese Pizza

$12.30

SM Mushroom Pizza

$11.65

SM Green Pepper Pizza

$11.65

SM Canadian Bacon Pizza

$11.65

SM Pepperoni Pizza

$11.65

SM Ham Pizza

$11.65

SM Onion Pizza

$11.65

SM 1/2 Sausage, 1/2 Cheese

$11.65

SM Anchovy Pizza

$11.65

SM Olive Pizza

$11.65

SM Sausage and Pepperoni

$13.50

SM Meatball Pizza

$11.65

SM Hot Pepper

$11.65

SM Ham and Onion Pizza

$13.25

SM Sausage and Onion Pizza

$13.26

SM Sausage and Hot Pepper

$13.25

SM Thick Crust

$13.25

SM Sausage and Green Pepper

$13.25

SM Sausage and Mushroom

$13.25

SM Combo 1 Pizza

$13.25

SM Combo 2 Pizza

$14.20

SM The Works

$15.25

SM Veggie Pizza

$15.25

SM Sausage, Pepperoni, and Mushroom Pizza

$14.20

SM Seven Cheese Pizza

$14.20

SM BLT

$15.25

SM BBQ Pizza

$15.25

SM Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$15.25

SM Mediterranean Pizza

$13.25

SM Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.25

SM Bacon

$11.65Out of stock

SM Beef

$11.65

SM Chicken

$11.65

SM Spinach

$11.65

Hot N' Spicy

$15.25

SM Tomato

$11.65

SM Garlic

$11.65

SM Pineapple

$11.65

SM Banana Pepper

$11.65

Medium

MED Sausage Pizza

$17.35

MED Cheese Pizza

$17.75

MED Mushroom Pizza

$16.70

MED Green Pepper Pizza

$16.70

MED Canadian Bacon Pizza

$16.70

MED Pepperoni Pizza

$16.70

MED Ham Pizza

$16.70

MED Onion Pizza

$16.70

MED 1/2 Sausage, 1/2 Cheese

$16.70

MED Anchovy Pizza

$16.70

MED Olive Pizza

$16.70

MED Sausage and Pepperoni

$18.00

MED Meatball Pizza

$16.70

MED Hot Pepper

$16.70

MED Ham and Onion Pizza

$18.80

MED Sausage and Onion Pizza

$18.80

MED Sausage and Hot Pepper

$18.80

MED Thick Crust

$18.80

MED Sausage and Green Pepper

$18.80

MED Sausage and Mushroom

$18.80

MED Combo 1 Pizza

$18.80

MED Combo 2 Pizza

$20.25

MED The Works

$21.85

MED Hot and Spicy Pizza

$21.85

MED Veggie Pizza

$21.85

MED Sausage, Pepperoni, and Mushroom Pizza

$20.25

MED Seven Cheese Pizza

$20.25

MED BLT

$21.85

MED BBQ Pizza

$21.85

MED Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$21.85

MED Mediterranean Pizza

$18.80

MED Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.80

MED Banana Peppers

$18.80

Large

LG Sausage Pizza

$22.90

LG Cheese Pizza

$23.80

LG Mushroom Pizza

$22.15

LG Green Pepper Pizza

$22.15

LG Canadian Bacon Pizza

$22.15

LG Pepperoni Pizz

$22.15

LG Ham Pizza

$22.15

LG Onion Pizza

$22.15

LG 1/2 Sausage, 1/2 Cheese

$22.15

LG Anchovy Pizza

$22.15

LG Olive Pizza

$22.15

LG Sausage and Pepperoni

$24.70

LG Meatball Pizza

$22.15

LG Hot Pepper

$22.15

LG Ham and Onion Pizza

$24.70

LG Sausage and Onion Pizza

$24.70

LG Sausage and Hot Pepper

$24.70

LG Thick Crust

$24.70

LG Sausage and Green Pepper

$24.70

LG Sausage and Mushroom

$24.70

LG Combo 1 Pizza

$24.70

LG Combo 2 Pizza

$26.50

LG The Works

$28.25

LG Hot and Spicy Pizza

$28.25

LG Veggie Pizza

$28.25

LG Sausage, Pepperoni, and Mushroom Pizza

$26.50

LG Seven Cheese Pizza

$26.50

LG BLT

$28.28

LG BBQ Pizza

$28.28

LG Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$28.25

LG Mediterranean Pizza

$24.70

LG Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$24.70

LG Banana Peppers

$22.15

Popeye Pizza

Small Popeye

$11.15

Medium Popeye

$15.00

Large Popeye

$18.00

Taco Pizza

Small Taco Pizza

$11.05Out of stock

Medium Taco Pizza

$17.20Out of stock

Large Taco Pizza

$20.50Out of stock

Small Deep Dish

SM Deep Dish Sausage

$18.40

SM Deep Dish Cheese

$18.40

SM Deep Dish Mushroom

$18.40

SM Deep Dish Green Pepper

$18.40

SM Deep Dish Canadian Bacon

$18.40

SM Deep Dish Pepperoni

$18.40

SM Deep Dish Ham

$18.40

SM Deep Dish Onion

$18.40

SM Deep Dish 1/2 Sausage, 1/2 Cheese

$18.40

SM Deep Dish Anchovy

$18.40

SM Deep Dish Olive

$18.40

SM Deep Dish Sausage and Pepperoni

$19.40

SM Deep Dish Meatball

$18.40

SM Deep Dish Hot Pepper

$18.40

SM Deep Dish Ham and Onion

$19.40

SM Deep Dish Sausage and Onion

$19.40

SM Deep Dish Sausage and Hot Pepper

$19.40

SM Deep Dish Sausage and Green Pepper

$19.40

SM Deep Dish Sausage and Mushroom

$19.40

SM Deep Dish Combo 1

$19.40

SM Deep Dish Combo 2

$19.40

SM Deep Dish The Works

$19.40

SM Deep Dish Hot and Spicy

$19.40

SM Deep Dish Veggie

$19.40

SM Deep Dish Sausage, Pepperoni, and Mushroom

$19.40

SM Deep Dish Seven Cheese

$19.40

Medium Deep Dish

MED Deep Dish Sausage

$20.90

MED Deep Dish Cheese

$20.90

MED Deep Dish Mushroom

$20.90

MED Deep Dish Green Pepper

$20.90

MED Deep Dish Canadian Bacon

$20.90

MED Deep Dish Pepperoni

$20.90

MED Deep Dish Ham

$20.90

MED Deep Dish Onion

$20.90

MED Deep Dish 1/2 Sausage, 1/2 Cheese

$20.90

MED Deep Dish Anchovy

$20.90

MED Deep Dish Olive

$20.90

MED Deep Dish Sausage and Pepperoni

$22.30

MED Deep Dish Meatball

$20.90

MED Deep Dish Hot Pepper

$22.30

MED Deep Dish Ham and Onion

$22.30

MED Deep Dish Sausage and Onion

$22.30

MED Deep Dish Sausage and Hot Pepper

$22.30

MED Deep Dish Sausage and Green Pepper

$22.30

MED Deep Dish Sausage and Mushroom

$22.30

MED Deep Dish Combo 1

$22.30

MED Deep Dish Combo 2

$22.30

MED Deep Dish The Works

$22.30

MED Deep Dish Hot and Spicy

$22.30

MED Deep Dish Veggie

$22.30

MED Deep Dish Sausage, Pepperoni, and Mushroom

$22.30

MED Deep Dish Seven Cheese

$22.30

Small Calabrese

Small Cal 1

$11.15

Small Cal 2

$11.15

Small Cal 3

$11.15

Small Cal 4

$11.15

Small Cal 5

$11.15

Small Cal 6

$11.15

Small Cal 7

$11.15

Small Cal 8

$11.15

Small Cal 9

$11.15

Small Cal 10

$11.15

Small Cal 11

$11.15

Small Cal 12

$11.70

Small Cal 13

$11.15

Small Cal 14

$11.15

Small Cal 15

$11.15

Small Cal 16

$11.70

Small Cal 17

$11.70

Small Cal 19

$11.70

Small Cal 20

$11.70

Small Cal 21

$11.70

Small Cal 22

$11.70

Small Cal 23

Small Cal 24

$13.70

Small Cal 25

Small Cal 26

$11.70

Small Cal 27

$11.15

Small Cal 28

$11.15Out of stock

Small Cal 29

$11.15

SM Stuffed Chicken Alfredo

$11.15

SM Stuffed Mediterranean

$11.15

SM Stuffed Buffalo Chicken

$11.15

Medium Calabrese

Medium Cal 1

$15.00

Medium Cal 2

$15.00

Medium Cal 3

$15.00

Medium Cal 4

$15.00

Medium Cal 5

$15.00

Medium Cal 6

$15.00

Medium Cal 7

$15.00

Medium Cal 8

$15.00

Medium Cal 9

$15.00

Medium Cal 10

$15.00

Medium Cal 11

$15.00

Medium Cal 12

$16.40

Medium Cal 13

$16.40

Medium Cal 14

$16.40

Medium Cal 15

$16.40

Medium Cal 16

$16.40

Medium Cal 17

$16.40

Medium Cal 19

$16.40

Medium Cal 20

$16.40

Medium Cal 21

$16.40

Medium Cal 22

$17.80

Medium Cal 23

$17.80

Medium Cal 24

$17.80

Medium Cal 25

$17.80

Medium Cal 26

$17.80

Medium Cal 27

$17.80

Medium Cal 28

$17.80Out of stock

Medium Cal 29

$17.80

MED Stuffed Chicken Alfredo

$17.80

MED Stuffed Mediterranean

$17.80

MED Stuffed Buffalo Chicken

$17.80

Large Calabrese

Large Cal 1

$18.00

Large Cal 2

$18.00

Large Cal 3

$18.00

Large Cal 4

$18.00

Large Cal 5

$18.00

Large Cal 6

$18.00

Large Cal 7

$18.00

Large Cal 8

$18.00

Large Cal 9

$18.00

Large Cal 10

$18.00

Large Cal 11

$18.00

Large Cal 12

$19.70

Large Cal 13

$19.70

Large Cal 14

$19.70

Large Cal 15

$19.70

Large Cal 16

$19.70

Large Cal 17

$19.70

Large Cal 19

$19.70

Large Cal 20

$19.70

Large Cal 21

$19.70

Large Cal 22

$19.70

Large Cal 23

$19.70

Large Cal 24

$19.70

Large Cal 25

$19.70

Large Cal 26

$19.70

Large Cal 27

$19.70

Large Cal 28

$19.70Out of stock

Large Cal 29

$19.70

LG Stuffed Chicken Alfredo

$19.70

LG Stuffed Mediterranean

$19.70

LG Stuffed Buffalo Chicken

$19.70

Appetizers

Basket of Fries

$5.90

Breadsticks

$8.75

Four fresh breadsticks and a side of sauce.

Bruschetta

$10.75

An old Italian favorite! Slice of Italian bread toasted to perfection topped with a blend of freshly chopped tomatoes, garlic, basil, and oregano under a layer of melted cheese.

Buffalo Shrimp

$10.45

A heaping helping of spicy breaded popcorn shrimp, served with cocktail sauce.

Calamari

$12.50

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$6.20

Chicken Tenders

$10.75

Four chicken tenders served with fries and choice of sauce for dipping

Create A Sampler

$19.60

Choose any three: wings, fried mushrooms, fried zucchini, mozarella sticks, fried cauliflower, jalapeno caps, santa fe egg rolls, jack and blue sticks, onion rings, breaded ravioli, or poppers.

Deep Fried Pickles

$9.80

Six dipp pickle spears breaded and dried to a golden brown perfection. Served with a side of ranch sauce.

Fried Mushrooms

$9.80

Breaded and deep fried

Fried Zucchini

$9.80

Breaded and deep-fried.

Garlic Bread

$5.50

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.85

Six batter-dipped halapenos filled with your choice of cheddar cheese or cream cheese and deep-fried to a crisp colden finish/

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.35

Six crispy fried sticks of delicious, creamy, mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of sauce.

Onion Rings

$9.80

Pizza Bread

$6.50

Pretzel Bites

$9.10

Primo Nachos

$11.25

Corn tortilla chips with nacho cheese, taco meat, clack olives, and jalapeno peppers. Served Hot!

Shrimp Jammers

$10.45

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.75

Toasted slices of Italian bread for dipping in a creamy spinach and artichoke sauce.

Toasted Ravioli

$9.60

Cheese filling, fried to a golden brown, served with marinara sauce.

Tomato Bread

$6.50

Tommy G's Garlic Cheese Loaf

$10.75

Tommy G's Link Sausage and Meatballs

$10.75

Cinnamon Bread Sticks

$8.75

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.75

A blend of romaine and iceberg lettuce, topped with red onion, tomato, and our chicken breast dipped in buffalo sauce.

Buffalo Shrimp Salad

$10.45

A bed of fresh greens, topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, and a generous portion of buffalo shrimp served with your choice of dressing.

Caesar Salad

$10.75

A dinner size portion of fresh romains, lettuce, parmesan cheese, and our special Caesar dressing.

Dinner Salad

$6.65

Crisp greens with garden garnishes.

Large Italian Antipasto

$17.25

A bed of crisp lettuce topped with ham, provolone cheese, pepperoni, green and black olives, tomatoes, and pepperoncini. We recommend topping your salad with our delicious house dressing.

Small Italian Antipasto

$13.25

A bed of crisp lettuce topped with ham, provolone cheese, pepperoni, green and black olives, tomatoes, and pepperoncini. We recommend topping your salad with our delicious house dressing.

Spinach Salad

$6.65

Crisp spinach leaves topped with fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, and croutons.

Taco Salad

$11.75

A blend of romaine and iceberg lettuce, topped with onion, tomato, black olives, taco meat, and cheddar cheese. Suggestion: Add Frank's Hot Sauce!

Pasta

Tommy G's Pasta

$15.90

Fettuccine noodles covered in our garlic herb sauce with olive oil and a touch or marinara sauce. Topped off with freshly grated asiago cheese.

Half Tommy G's Pasta

$10.15

Fettuccine noodles covered in our garlic herb sauce with olive oil and a touch or marinara sauce. Topped off with freshly grated asiago cheese.

Cheese Ravioli

$13.90Out of stock

Filled with a blend of parmesan, ricotta, and mozzarella, served in our homeade tomato sauce.

Half Cheese Ravioli

$8.65Out of stock

Filled with a blend of parmesan, ricotta, and mozzarella, served in our homeade tomato sauce.

Chicken Ravioli

$14.50Out of stock

Filled with a blend of parmesan, ricotta, and mozarella cheeses with grilled chicken fresh basil, and rosemary.

Half Chicken Ravioli

$9.15Out of stock

Filled with a blend of parmesan, ricotta, and mozarella cheeses with grilled chicken fresh basil, and rosemary.

Meat Ravioli

$14.50

Filled with oven roasted pork and beef blended with creamy parmesan cheese served in our homemade tomato sauce.

Half Meat Ravioli

$9.15

Filled with oven roasted pork and beef blended with creamy parmesan cheese served in our homemade tomato sauce.

Tri-Color Tortellini

$13.70Out of stock

Five cheeses with fresh nutmeg and basil, wrapped in a spinach, tomato, and egg pasta. Served with your choice of alfredo or red sauce.

Chicken Parmesan

$15.90

Breaded grilled chicken breast covered with Italian cheeses and our homemade spaghetti sauce. Served over a bed of spaghetti.

Fettuccine

$15.90

Flat pasta noodles topped with out creamy Alfredo sauce.

Half Fettucine

$10.10

Flat pasta noodles topped with out creamy Alfredo sauce.

Mostaccioli

$13.60

Small pasta tubes topped with our homemade spaghetti sauce.

Half Mostaccioli

$8.45

Small pasta tubes topped with our homemade spaghetti sauce.

Cheese Stuffed Shells

$15.90

Cheese filled jumbo pasta shells topped with our spaghetti sauce.

Spinach Stuffed Shells

$15.90

Spinach blended with ricotta cheese and stuffed in jumbo pasta shells. Topped with our creamy white Alfredo sauce.

Lasagna

$16.20

Our original recipe of large flat noodles layered in meat and cheese then baked until bubbly.

Spaghetti

$13.60

A classic favorite at Gelsosomo's! Topped with our homemade sauce.

Half Spaghetti

$8.45

A classic favorite at Gelsosomo's! Topped with our homemade sauce.

Extra Meatball

$3.10

Extra Link Sausage

$3.10

Extra Chicken Breast

$3.70

Extra Bread

$1.00

Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Buffalo chicken breast served on a toasted bun with lettuce and tomato. Choice of crispy or grilled.

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$10.95

Chicken breast served on a toasted bun with lettuce and tomato. Choice of crispy or grilled.

Chicken Caesar Sandwich

$10.95

Choice of crispy or grilled chicken.

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$10.95

Breaded chicken cutlets topped with cheese and smothered in our original spaghetti sauce. Choice of crispy or grilled chicken.

Combo Beef and Sausage

$11.80

For the hearty appetite! Served with red sauce.

Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$10.95

Imported ham from Europe with provolone cheese.

BBQ Beef

$11.75

Made fresh in our kitchen, the old-fashioned Italian way.

Italian Beef

$11.75

Made fresh in our kitchen, the old-fashioned Italian way.

Meatball Sandwich

$10.95

Delicious Italian-style meatballs made fresh in our kitchen and smothered in our original spaghetti sauce.

Sausage Sandwich

$10.95

Smothered in our original spaghetti sauce.

Stromboli Sandwich

$10.95

Sausage, onions, peppers, our original sauce, and cheese.

Submarine Sandwich

$11.80

Blend of Italian meats, cheese, and Italian oil. Topped with frech garden garnishes.

Veggie Sub

$10.95

Mushrooms, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, spinach, fresh garlic, sauce and cheese.

Kids

Kid Spaghetti

$5.20

Served with traditional sauce or butter, one breadstick, and applesauce.

Kid Mostaccioli

$5.20

Served with traditional sauce or butter, one breadstick, and applesauce.

Kid Cheese Ravioli

$5.20Out of stock

Served with one breadstick and a cup of applesauce.

Kid Meat Ravioli

$5.20

Served with one breadstick and a cup of applesauce.

Kid Chicken Tenders and Chips

$5.60

Kid Pizza Combo

$10.95

One topping extra small pizza with a breadstick and a kids drink.

Kids Chicken Rav

Out of stock

Wings

6 Wings

$10.50

Your choice of plain, BBQ, teriyaki, sweet chili, spicy garlic parmesan, or hot.

12 Wings

$16.50

Your choice of plain, BBQ, teriyaki, sweet chili, spicy garlic parmesan, or hot.

30 Wings

$27.50

Your choice of plain, BBQ, teriyaki, sweet chili, spicy garlic parmesan, or hot.

6 Boneless WIngs

$12.75

Your choice of plain, BBQ, teriyaki, sweet chili, spicy garlic parmesan, or hot.

12 Boneless Wings

$17.50

Your choice of plain, BBQ, teriyaki, sweet chili, spicy garlic parmesan, or hot.

Extras

extra cup

$0.50

Specify in notes what this is an extra cup of. Example: Pizza sauce. Ranch. ect...

Dessert

Brownie Bites

$6.25

Cinnamon Breadsticks

$6.25

NA Bev

2 Liter Pepsi

$3.75

2 Liter Diet Pepsi

$3.75

2 Liter Sierra Mist

$3.75

2 Liter Mountain Dew

$3.75

2 Liter Dr. Pepper

$3.75
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

"We take great pride in offering the highest quality and service ever offered anywhere. Only natural ingredients are used in our products, along with the highest quality control standards. Our service expectations are high, but without these standards and loyal patrons, our pizzerias would not be as successful as they are today." All daily special orders must be placed by phone or in store at this time.

Website

Location

5023 US-6, Portage, IN 46368

Directions

