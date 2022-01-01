AJ's Pizza Co imageView gallery
Pizza

AJ's Pizza Co 3050 Matson Dr

87 Reviews

$$

3050 Matson St

Chesterton, IN 46304

Popular Items

Twist
16"
14"

Pizza

10"

$11.00

12"

$13.25

14"

$15.25

16"

$17.50

10" Gluten Free

$14.50

Specialty Pizza

10" House

$16.50

10" Meat Lovers

$16.50

10" Veggie Lovers

$16.50

10" BBQ Chicken

$16.50

10" I B Pizza

$16.50

10" Chic Alf

$16.50

10" POTM

$17.50

10" MARGHERITA PIZZA

$16.50

10" GARLIC PARM STEAK PIZZA

$16.50

12" House

$20.00

12" Meat Lovers

$20.00

12" Veggie Lovers

$20.00

12" BBQ Chicken

$20.00

12" I B Pizza

$20.00

12" Chick Alf

$20.00

12" POTM

$21.00

12" MARGHERITA PIZZA

$20.00

12" GARLIC PARM STEAK PIZZA

$20.00

14" House

$24.00

14" Meat Lovers

$24.00

14" Veggie Lovers

$24.00

14" BBQ Chicken

$24.00

14" I B Pizza

$24.00

14" Chick Alf

$24.00

14" POTM

$25.00

14" MARGHERITA PIZZA

$24.00

14" GARLIC PARM STEAK PIZZA

$24.00

16" House

$28.50

16" Meat Lovers

$28.50

16" Veggie Lovers

$28.50

16" BBQ Chicken

$28.50

16" I B Pizza

$28.50

16" Chick Alf

$28.50

16" POTM

$29.50

16" MARGHERITA PIZZA

$28.50

16" GARLIC PARM STEAK PIZZA

$28.50

Appetizers

Twist

$6.50

Bruschetta

$7.50

Chicken Strips

$10.00

French Fries

$4.50

Fried Green Beans

$7.50

Fried Mushrooms

$7.50

Fried Pickles

$6.50

Fried Ravioli

$7.50

Garlic Cheese Bread

$4.50

GCB No Chz

$4.00

Garlic Stick Pizza

$13.50

Hot Buffalo Chips

$5.50

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.50

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.50

Mild Buffalo Chips

$5.50

Onion Rings

$5.50

Potato chips

$4.50

Tomato Cheese Bread

$4.50

Spinarticini Galette

$10.00

Wings

8 Boneless wings

$9.00

12 Boneless wings

$13.00

8 Naked

$11.00

12 Naked

$14.00

8 INFERNO

$11.00

12 INFERNO

$14.00

Salads

Small House Salad

$5.50

Large House Salad

$6.50

Large Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.00

Small Chicken Caesar Salad

$6.50

Large Caesar No Chicken

$9.00

Small Caesar No Chicken

$5.50

Wedge Salad

$10.00

Caprese Salad

$10.00

Chicken Cranberry Salad

$13.50

Steak Salad

$14.50

Party Salad

$20.00

Roasted Beet Salad

$13.50

Arugula Burrata Salad

$13.50

Sandwiches

1/2 Italian Sausage

$7.00

1/2 Ham & Cheese

$7.00

1/2 Hamboli

$7.00

1/2 Pep & IS

$7.00

1/2 Stromboli

$7.00

1/2 Italian Beef

$7.00

1/2 BBQ Beef

$7.00

1/2 Ham BBQ

$7.00

1/2 Meatball

$7.00

1/2 Honey Dijon

$7.00

1/2 Chicken BBQ

$7.00

1/2 Chicken Parm

$7.00

1/2 Veggie Lovers

$8.00

1/2 Garlic Parm Steak

$8.00

1/2 Jalapeno Bacon

$7.00

1/2 Italian Combo

$8.00

1/2 Dijon Steak

$8.00

Italian Sausage

$11.00

Ham & Cheese

$11.00

Hamboli

$11.00

Pep & IS

$11.00

Stromboli

$11.00

Italian Beef

$12.00

BBQ Beef

$12.00

Ham BBQ

$12.00

Meatball

$12.00

Honey Dijon

$12.00

Chicken BBQ

$12.00

Chicken Parm

$12.00

Veggie Lovers

$13.00

Garlic Parm Steak

$13.00

Jalapeno Bacon

$12.00

Italian Combo

$13.00

Dijon Steak

$13.00

Desserts

Galaxy Chocolate Cake

$7.75Out of stock

New York Colossal Cheesecake

$9.75

Bomboloni

$7.00

Italian Lemon Cream Cake

$7.75

Pizza Specials

2 Medium Pizzas

$20.00

2 Lg Pizzas

$25.00

Monday XL BYO

$17.50

Monday XL Specialty

Side

SIDE OF SAUCE

SIDE OF TOPPINGS

PLATES

NAPKINS

SIDE PARM

SIDE CRUSHED RED PEPPER

CUPS

FORKS AND KNIVES

Out of stock

HOT! Giardiniera

$1.25

Spin Dip Side

$3.00

Bruschetta Bread (4)

$1.25

Bruschetta (tomatoes)

$4.00

Mac N Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Pesto Mac

$13.00

BBQ Mac

$13.00

To Go Bevs

2 Liter Pepsi

$3.00

2 Liter Diet Pepsi

$3.00

2 Liter Sierra Mist

$3.00Out of stock

2 Liter Root Beer

$3.00Out of stock

2 Liter Mountian Dew

$3.00

2 Liter Dr. Pepper

$3.00

BTL Pepsi

$1.50

BTL Diet Pepsi

$1.50

BTL Sierra Mist

$1.50Out of stock

BTL Root Beer

$1.50

BTL Mountain Dew

$1.50

BTL Dr. Pepper

$1.50

BTL Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.50Out of stock

Boxed Water

$2.00

Styrofoam Cup

$0.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3050 Matson St, Chesterton, IN 46304

Directions

Gallery
AJ's Pizza Co image

