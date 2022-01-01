Pizza
AJ's Pizza Co 3050 Matson Dr
87 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3050 Matson St, Chesterton, IN 46304
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Gelsosomo's Pizzeria - Crown Point
No Reviews
11319 South Broadway Crown Point, IN 46307
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Chesterton
Gelsosomo’s Pizzeria - Chesterton
4.2 • 785
371 Indian Boundary Rd Chesterton, IN 46304
View restaurant