Sandwiches
Pizza
Bars & Lounges

Lake Dale Ale

365 Reviews

$

5512 W Main St

Lowell, IN 46356

Popular Items

FAMOUS BEEF
PIZZA BREAD
CHICKEN BACON RANCH WRAP

APPS

BYO GARLIC BREAD

$6.50

Toasted to perfection Italian Bread, topped with our Signature Garlic Seasoning, you can also add your favorite toppings!

BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER

$9.00

Crispy breaded buffalo cauliflower bites, served with your choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese!

FRICKLES

$9.00

Crispy Fried Pickle Chips served with a side of Sriracha Ranch Sauce!

FRY BASKET

$4.50

CHEESE FRIES

$5.50

Crispy Oven Baked Fries, covered in our house made Beer Cheese!

PHILLY STEAK FRIES

$9.50

Crispy Oven Baked Fries, covered in our House Made Beer Cheese and topped with our Famous Beef, Green Peppers & Onions!

PRETZEL

$9.50

Giant Baked Pub Pretzel, served with a side of homemade Beer Cheese

CUP OF CHEESE

$2.00

SOUP

CUP OF SOUP

$3.75

Our homemade soup of the day, call in for details!

BOWL OF SOUP

$5.75

Fresh homemade soup, call in for details!

SALAD/SIDES

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$9.75

Fresh Chopped Romaine, Grape tomatoes, Cucumber & Onion, Topped with Yuengling Marinated & Grilled Chicken Breast, Croutons & Choice of Dressing

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$9.50

Fresh Chopped Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Caesar Dressing topped with marinated, grilled chicken breast

SIDE SALAD

$5.75

SIDE SALAD ADD ON

$2.00

SIDE COLESLAW

$2.75

SIDE PASTA SALAD

$2.75

Add a side of Homemade Pasta Salad to any entree!

SIDE POTATO SALAD

$2.75

VEGGIE SIDE

$3.50

MEATBALL

$1.50

LG SWEET PEPPER

$3.50

LG ONION

$3.50

LG MUSHROOM

$3.50

SM PEPPERS

$2.00

SM ONION

$2.00

SM MUSHROOMS

$2.00

JUG OF AUJU

$6.00

12” PIZZA

$14.00

Thin Crust Pizza, choice of toppings

PIZZA BREAD

$7.00

If you like a thicker crust, try our pizza bread! Add as many toppings as you’d like! (Toppings additional charge)

FULL SANDWICHES

FAMOUS BEEF

$14.00

Our famous beef sandwich, loaded with melted mozzarella and served with pepperoncinis, side of aujus and a pickle plus choice of chips or homemade pasta salad!

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$15.00

Our famous beef, chopped and cooked with sautéed green pepper & onion and topped with our house made beer cheese!! Yummm!

ITALIAN SAUSAGE

$14.00

Our hand pressed Italian Sausage Patty, topped with mozzarella and served with choice of chips or homemade pasta salad

COMBO SANDWICH

$15.50

Italian Sausage and Italian Beef on toasted garlic cheese bread, add marinara sauce for $.50

PASTRAMI

$12.50

Thinly sliced pastrami, topped with swiss cheese, dijon mustard on toasted Italian bread, served with aujus.

REUBEN

$12.00

Slow cooked, thinly sliced corned beef, topped with sauerkraut and Swiss cheese on toasted Rye bread. Served with a side of 1000 Island.

PATTY MELT

$12.00

Our 1/2 lb patty, served on Toasted Rye, smothered with Sauteed Onions and topped with Swiss cheese!

BLT

$10.00

Our Classic BLT, Piled high with Applewood Smoked Bacon, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo!

GRILLED CHEESE

$8.00

A traditional grilled cheese on Texas Toast, make it an Ultimate by adding your favorites toppings like; Tomato, Bacon or Italian Beef.

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.00

Marinated chicken breast, grilled to perfection! Served on toasted bun And topped with lettuce, tomato & mayo!

MEATBALL SANDWICH

$10.00

6 Giant Meatballs covered in Marinara, served on Garlic Cheese Bread!

COD SANDWICH

$12.00Out of stock

Oven Baked Cod, served on toasted bun with Coleslaw, Lettuce, Tomato & Tartar Sauce!

COD BASKET

$12.00Out of stock

3 pieces of Oven Baked Cod, served with Coleslaw & your choice of Side!

BYO BURGER

$10.75

Build Your Own Burger, 1/2 lb fresh, never frozen angus patty, served on Toasted Bun and topped with lettuce, tomato and onion. Add all your favorite toppings!

BEEF BOAT

$13.50

Our famous beef sandwich, without the bread! Loaded with melted mozzarella and served with pepperoncinis, side of aujus and a pickle plus choice of chips or homemade pasta salad!

MEATBALL BOAT

$12.00

All the Fun, without the Bun! Enjoy 6 Giant Meatballs topped with Marinara & Mozzarella Cheese & baked to a Golden Brown!

SPECIALTY SANDWICH

$10.00Out of stock

1/2 SANDWICHES

1/2 ITALIAN BEEF

$8.00

1/2 PASTRAMI

$7.50

1/2 BLT

$5.50

1/2 GRILLED CHEESE

$4.50

1/2 MEATBALL

$7.50

WRAPS

CHICKEN BACON RANCH WRAP

$11.00

Juicy grilled chicken, diced bacon, wrapped with lettuce, tomato, onion & ranch sauce!

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$10.00
BLT WRAP

$10.50

CAKE/PIE

CAKE OF WEEK

$6.00

SODA

COKE

$2.25

DIET COKE

$2.25

SPRITE

$2.25

ROOTBEER

$2.25

LEMONADE

$2.25

ICED TEA

$3.00

ARNOLD PALMER

$2.75

SODA

$1.50

TONIC

$1.50

BOTTLE WATER

$1.00

BONZAI

$3.25

RED BULL

$4.00

COFFEE

$1.50

JUICE/MILK

CRANBERRY

$2.50

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$2.50

ORANGE JUICE

$2.50

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$2.50

TOMATO JUICE

$2.50

VIRGIN BLOODY

$3.25

WHITE MILK

$2.25

CHOCOLATE MILK

$2.50

KIDS JUICE

$1.25

KIDS MILK

$1.25

KIDS CHOCOLATE MILK

$1.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markDivey
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markTV
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:30 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:30 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:30 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:30 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:30 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:30 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:30 am
Restaurant info

Stop in and Grab our Famous Beef Sandwich Today!

Location

5512 W Main St, Lowell, IN 46356

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

