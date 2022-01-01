Sandwiches
Pizza
Bars & Lounges
Lake Dale Ale
365 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:30 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:30 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:30 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:30 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:30 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:30 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:30 am
Restaurant info
Stop in and Grab our Famous Beef Sandwich Today!
Location
5512 W Main St, Lowell, IN 46356
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
The Mason Jar Restaurant - 241 N. Liberty St. - Lowell, IN - 219-225-5222
4.2 • 490
241 N Liberty St. Lowell, IN 46356
View restaurant
Station 21 American Grill
4.1 • 869
201 N. Main St. Crown Point, IN Crown Point, IN 46307
View restaurant
Gelsosomo's Pizzeria - Crown Point
No Reviews
11319 South Broadway Crown Point, IN 46307
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Lowell
The Mason Jar Restaurant - 241 N. Liberty St. - Lowell, IN - 219-225-5222
4.2 • 490
241 N Liberty St. Lowell, IN 46356
View restaurant