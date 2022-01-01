Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

Region Ale - Boulevard Square Schererville

review star

No reviews yet

1080 US Highway 41

Schereville, IN 46375

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pickle Fries
Reuben Sandwich
Piggy Burger

Sharables

Extra Pretzel Stick

$2.50

Chorizo Con Queso

$6.00

Fried Cheese Curds

$6.00

Guac & Chips (Sm.) Tues & Wed Only

$6.00

Guac & Chips (Lg.) Tues & Wed Only

$8.00

Nachos

$6.00

Pickle Fries

$6.00

Poutine

$10.00

Southwest Egg Rolls

$8.00+

Sampler Platter

$16.00

Boneless Wings 8 pc

$10.00

Boneless Wings 12pc

$14.00

8 pc. Boneless & Fries (Monday)

$14.00

Monday Wing Special Fries (Sm)

$4.00

Wings (8 pc.)

$14.00

Wings (12 pc.)

$20.00

Wings - 6pc (Vegetarian)

$12.00

Wings - 10 pc(Vegetarian)

$18.00

Extra Celery & Carrots (Sm.)

$1.00

Bears FREE Mozzarella

$8.00

Bears FREE Fried Mushrooms

$8.00

Bears FREE Jalapeno Poppers

$8.00

Bears FREE Cheese Curds

$8.00

Soups

Chili

$4.50+

Lemon Rice

$4.50+

Salads

Crispy Chicken Salad

$13.50

Garden Salad

$7.50

Steak Salad

$14.50

Flatbreads

Chicken Spinach Flatbread

$13.50

Down South Flatbread

$16.00

Sausage and Pepper Flatbread

$13.50Out of stock

Veggie Flatbread

$12.00

Sandwiches

Patty Melt

$13.50

Piggy Burger

$15.00

Pulled Pork

$13.00

Region Burger

$12.50

Bib Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Brioche Bun

Beyond Burger

$15.00

Pot Roast Sandwich

$14.00

Reuben Sandwich

$13.00

SW Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Food

Rotary

$14.00

Entrees

Buddha Bowl

$13.00Out of stock

Chicken Tacos

$14.00

Creamy Herb Chicken

$15.00Out of stock

Fish & Chips

$14.00Out of stock

Blackened Salmon Rissoto

$19.00

BYO Mac N' Cheese

$13.00

Plate of Mac N Cheese

$11.00
Jambalaya

Jambalaya

$17.00

Pork Tenderloin

$17.00Out of stock

Additional Salmon

$11.50

Pot Roast Dinner

$15.00

Sides & Extras

Cole Slaw

$4.50

French Fries

$4.50

Fruit Cup

$4.50Out of stock

Zuccini

$4.50

Mac-N-Cheese

$5.50

Raw Veggies/Dip

$4.50

Roasted Potatoes

$4.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.50

Tortilla Chips

$4.00

Asian

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Bleu Cheese Crumbles

$1.00

Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Cajun

$0.50

Cole Slaw - 2oz

$0.75

Garlic Parm -2oz

$0.50

Grilled Jalapeno

$1.50

Honey Sriracha - 2oz

$0.50

Jalapeno Slices

$1.00

Marinara - 2oz

$0.50

Ranch Dressing - 2oz

$0.50

Soy Sauce - 2oz

$0.50

Teriyaki - 2oz

$0.50

1000 Island - 2oz

$0.50

Pico - 2oz

$0.50

Desserts

Choc. Lava Cake

$7.50

Cinnamon Donuts

$5.00+

Fried Oreos

$6.00+

Strawberry Cheesecake

$6.50

Choc. Chip Cheese Cake

$6.50Out of stock

Limoncello Cake

$6.50Out of stock

NY Cheesecake

$6.50Out of stock

Brownie Ala Mode (GF)

$6.50

Chocolate Layer Cake

$6.50

Pumpkin Turnover

$6.00Out of stock

Kids & Pet Menu

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$7.50

Kids Cheese Burger

$7.50

Kids Corn Dogs

$7.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Kids Mac n Chz

$7.50

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.50

Doggy Chicken

$4.50

Doggy All Beef Burger

$4.50

Doggy Brown Rice & Carrots

$4.50

Soft Drinks

Barq's Rootbeer

$2.99

Cherry Coke

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Pibb Extra

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Tonic

$2.99

Kids Drink

$1.50

To Go Soft Drink

$2.19

Coffee & Tea

Coffee - Regular

$2.50

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Sweet Green Tea

$2.95

Raspberry Tea

$2.95

Unsweetened Tea

$2.95

Hot Tea

$2.95

Hot Cocoa

$2.95

Juices & Other Drinks

Cranberry Juice

$2.95

Orange Juice

$2.95

Kids Apple Juice

$1.50

Lemonade

$2.99

Milk

$1.95

Apple Juice

$2.95

Craft Sodas

Non Alcoholic Sangria

$3.50

WBC Concord Grape

$3.00

WBC Orange Cream

$3.00

WBC Root Beer

$3.00

WBC Vanilla Cream

$3.00

Family Packs

2 Flatbreads & 12 Boneless Wings

$32.00

2 Flatbreads & 20 Boneless Wings

$38.00

2 Flatbreads & Sampler Platter

$38.00

2 Flatbreads, 12 Boneless & Sampler Platter

$46.00

12 Boneless Wings & Sampler Platter

$26.00

20 Boneless Wings & Sampler Platter

$33.00

24 Boneless Wings

$24.00

Lg. Party Packs

36 Bone-In Wings (Up to 3 sauces)

$44.00

24 Boneless Wings (Up to 3 sauces)

$27.00

36 Boneless Wings (Up to 3 sauces)

$40.00

16 Vegetarian Wings ((Up to 2 Sauces)

$26.00

24 Vegetarian Wings (Up to 3 sauces)

$38.00

Large Carrots

$8.00

Large Celery

$8.00

Large Celery & Carrots

$8.00

BBQ Chicken

$24.00+

Pulled Pork

$24.00+

Brioche Buns

$4.00+

Pretzel Buns

$5.00+

Slider Buns 12pc

$8.50

Salad Half Tray (order in advance)

$25.00

Jambalaya Half Tray (Order in Advance)

$42.00

Mac N Cheese 1/2 Tray (order in advance)

$25.00

Mac N Cheese Full Tray (order in advance)

$45.00

Roasted Potatoes 1/2 Tray (order in advance)

$25.00

Guac & Chips

$12.00+

Pico & Chips

$8.00+

Hummus

$12.00+

Bruschetta Platter (order in advance)

$28.00

Cheese And Veggie Tray (order in advance)

$28.00

20 Pulled Pork Sliders

$44.00

20 Beef Sliders

$44.00

Large Charcuterie

$62.00

Large Sampler

$30.00

T-Shirts

Region Womens Blue

$22.00+

Region Unisex Grey

$20.00+

I'd Tap That Tee

$20.00+

Dog Beers Tee

$23.00+

Raspberry I'd Tap That

$20.00+

Nike Polo Shirts

Nike Gray Polo (M)

$65.00

Nike Gray Polo (L)

$65.00

Nike Gray Polo (XL)

$65.00

Nike Gray Polo (XXL)

$69.00

Pint Glasses

SJMB Glass

$4.00

Region Ale Pint

$5.00

Other Pint Glasses

$5.00

Growlers

64oz Growler

$2.00

32oz Growler

$1.50Out of stock

Headwear

Region Ale Black Beanie

$16.00

Region Ale Grey Beanie

$16.00

Mask

Mask

$0.75

Keg Smith

Keg Smith Mini Keg

$115.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Online Ordering! Special Daily/Seasonal menus are at the bottom of the menu. For gift card purchases, please use the links on the top right portion of the page. Enjoy your food and see you soon!

Website

Location

1080 US Highway 41, Schereville, IN 46375

Directions

Gallery
Region Ale image
Region Ale image
Region Ale image
Region Ale image

Similar restaurants in your area

Round the Clock - Schererville
orange starNo Reviews
909 W. Lincoln Hwy. Schererville, IN 46375
View restaurantnext
Dante's House of Pizza
orange star4.0 • 90
1860 45th Street Munster, IN 46321
View restaurantnext
Danny Z's Grub and Pub
orange starNo Reviews
1860 W 45th St Munster, IN 46321
View restaurantnext
Round the Clock - Highland
orange starNo Reviews
9010 Indianapolis Blvd. Highland, IN 46322
View restaurantnext
Brick House Entertainment Group
orange starNo Reviews
8807 Indianapolis Blvd Highland, IN 46322
View restaurantnext
Toast & Jam Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
7311 MALLARD LANE SCHERERVILLE, IN 46375
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Schereville

Burgerhaus - Schererville
orange star4.0 • 266
813 W Lincoln Hwy STE B Schererville, IN 46375
View restaurantnext
El Salto - Schererville
orange star4.8 • 75
1090 US-41 Schererville, IN 46375
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Schereville
Dyer
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Highland
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Munster
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Crown Point
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Merrillville
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Glenwood
review star
No reviews yet
Chicago Heights
review star
Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)
Hobart
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Hammond
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston